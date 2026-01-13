Honest To Goodness

Would you agree that a calm and reasonable voice from the top explaining the need for enforcement of immigration policy would help? I don't think our politicians are doing ICE agents or the greater public any favors with their rhetoric.

The sane, reasonable and measured piece on Renee Good’s tragic death we need right now! Thank you, Kaeley! The political polarized response to her death is typical of the Balkanized society the United States has become. Here is my opinion on what happened. I have a more nuanced point of view than most. Renee Good was part of ICE Watch, a radical leftist group dedicated to driving ICE out of Minneapolis by any means necessary. She was up to no good the day she pulled out to the scene of the arrest and started interfering. She tried to block the ICE officers from doing their jobs, didn’t listen to the officer’s commands and accelerated and tried to flee the scene. Did she intend to run over that ICE agent? We don’t know and we never will know for sure.

That being said, the ICE agent Jonathan Ross was in the wrong as well. Agent Ross didn’t need to shoot her to stop the car. He also didn’t follow DHS procedures and put himself in a bad position by standing in front of the car. He could’ve shot our her tires, gave chase and arrested her further down the road or blocked her in so she couldn’t escape but he choose to go to the extreme of shooting her. Was the shooting justified? Yes. Was killing her justified? No, absolutely not. Her death was totally unnecessary and preventable. Also, I’m disgusted by all those on the right who are celebrating her death. She leaves behind a widow and three children let us not forget. I pray for the Good family and extend my condolences to them! I also pray that all ICE agents and their families in Minneapolis will stay safe. I call on President Trump to send in the Minnesota National Guard and the U.S. Marshals to keep order and repress violent leftist groups like Antifa as well.

ICE as an organization needs to be reformed and needs to change how they do operations. They need to take accountability for things that agents do wrong and admit their failures instead of ignoring them. I watched two interviews with Tom Homan, Trump’s Border Czar on Dr. Phil’s YT channel and CBS News and while he made some good points, he also made my jaw drop by claiming he’s never heard of ANY cases of misconduct by ICE agents and that he’s never heard ANY bad rhetoric from the Trump administration towards immigrants. He also dismissed the idea any illegal immigrants deserved amnesty or a pathway to citizenship.

The left has these blind spots as well. They won’t condemn any of these leftist radicals attacking ICE or acknowledge the humanity of ICE agents and their families nor will they admit that they are doing a job that needs to be done. Let’s be clear here, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance sometimes are too negative and fear monger about immigrants. The right in general most certainly does this. They treat the illegal population as a monolith. They don’t think about things like, is this person who has conducted themselves in a moral and lawful way since they arrived in America? Do they pay their taxes, work and contribute to society? What if their a kid born in America and this is the only life they’ve ever known? What if their a veteran or a dreamer? Why is it we can’t have border security and enforce the laws of the land while also giving amnesty and put on track for U.S. citizenship illegal immigrants who are of good character? Why can’t we make a compromise on this issue?

Why are you blaming the men and women of ICE who don’t write the laws but just enforce them? Why don’t you blame the people who are actually responsible for this mess? That being the United States Congress and the two major parties. Also, while folks on the right are blind to the realities of the immigration system and how broken and hard to navigate it is, folks on the left refuse to talk about the very real problems with immigration and why it would be a bad idea to encourage illegal immigration. Furthermore, where were you all when Barack Obama was doing the exact same thing? Nowhere to be found, because you are blinded by partisan politics. When ICE was doing all this stuff under Obama you guys didn’t say a peep nor when they happened under Joe Biden.

