Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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MER_02's avatar
MER_02
2dEdited

Thank you. I know nothing about you or your sins. I am limping through a similar process. As a lifelong & usually sincere church kid, only leaning on God’s grace while facing my life-wrecking sin has helped me face each day and made the gospel my only & most cherished hope.

Your post communicates grace.

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Meagan B Henry's avatar
Meagan B Henry
2d

Thank you, this is so incredibly relatable and so beautiful. May God continue to bless you and heal you on your journey, and may He continue to use you to minister to the multitudes. 💝

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