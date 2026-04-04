My sin, o the bliss of this glorious thought.

My sin, not in part, but the whole,

Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more.

Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, o my soul!

I’ve written about my public screw-ups before. It’s a risky thing to do when you have any type of an audience or platform, especially if you take bold public stances on controversial topics. You’ll quickly find there are people salivating over the chance to cancel your voice.

They sit in wait, gathering every misspoken word, every human moment, to use as evidence to prove their deeply held belief that you are a sociopathic monster, hellbent on destruction, from whom the world must be protected.

If you think I’m exaggerating, I’m not. I’ll never forget my time spent on the frontlines of the great trans wars or the day someone messaged me a link to a five page hit piece about me entitled something to the effect of “Kaeley Triller, the Family Stain.”

Page after page of the most aggressively uncharitable interpretation of my life, piecemealed together by a complete stranger who took creative liberties with the snippets she could publicly deduce about my life to paint a picture of me as a narcissistic whore, a liar, an abuser, and an embarrassment to my family. She published the essay all over the worldwide web on every platform full of activists who opposed me, and it caught on like wildfire, with countless people believing things that weren’t even true, to the point that I had to shut down my social media accounts for a few days as I fielded violent threats from people calling me everything from a murderer to a child rapist.

I was paralyzed by a forcefield of shame that’s taken quite a few years to unpack. If she had just written a bunch of crazy lies about me, that would be easy enough to shrug off. What she did was far more insidious than that. She took things that were rooted in truth and then twisted them into something grotesque, weaponizing my history of childhood sexual trauma, my estranged family relationships, and my destructive sexual decisions to construct a narrative designed to destroy me. When shame has real roots, when there is genuine wreckage underneath the story someone is using against you, the forcefield of humiliation it creates doesn’t just sting. It paralyzes. It makes you want to curl up in a ball and disappear. It whispers taunting accusations in your ear: “Maybe she’s right. Maybe you ARE just seeking attention. Maybe you ARE a liability to the work you think you’re championing. Maybe the right thing to do is to stop talking and just let other people take over from here. You’re really a fraud. If people only knew…”

I don’t think I’m unique in this. I think many people are walking around with a version of that voice in their head, even without a hit piece to trigger it.

It’s a really debilitating place to exist. I’ve often wondered if maybe one of the reasons we don’t see prominent pastors stopping to apologize or model repentance when they screw up is because they subconsciously know this is what comes next— a character assassination so thorough and severe that there’s almost no hope of recovering even the good work they’re attempting to accomplish. This isn’t an excuse, of course. When you sin and hurt people, the only appropriate next step is repentance. But if you have any degree of influence, you had best be prepared to pay the piper.

While this has definitely proven painful in my own life, if I’m honest, I also have to say that God has used it for good, and, in some ways, being forced to contend with the gravity of my own sin has been one of the most edifying, revolutionary parts of my personal walk with Jesus. I think it’s way too easy in many corners of evangelicalism to grow up knowing things about God, going through the motions, and half-heartedly parroting talking points about how grateful we are for the forgiveness of our sins without really having to stare that sin in the face. Deep conviction can easily elude those whose sins feels petty by comparison. Saying something mean about the playground monitor is easier to sweep out of your mind than contending with the reality that you just got drunk and hooked up with a stranger.

I see this all the time in Christian influencers who did everything by the book and genuinely believe they have all the answers. Faith is reduced to a formula, and if you just follow their prescribed steps, you too can have a marriage like theirs, a family like theirs, a faith like theirs. It’s a tidy, domesticated gospel that has never been stress-tested, and it can afford to stay tidy precisely because it has never really had to reckon with the depths of human brokenness. But there is something that happens to a person when they are forced to stop managing their image and start grieving what is actually true about them. When the carefully constructed version of yourself collapses under the weight of its own contradictions, you run out of places to hide, from people and from God. Something shifts at a cellular level. You stop relating to Jesus as a lifestyle accessory and start relating to him as the only reason you are still standing.



Someone recently left a heartfelt and sincere comment on one of my blogs. She isn’t a Christian herself, though she respected that my faith read as genuine to her, but she wondered if maybe I was just blind to my own self-worth, attributing to God a strength I should simply be claiming as my own. I’ve thought about that comment ever since, filing it away as something that deserved a thoughtful response, but failing to provide one because I haven’t known, until now, exactly what to say.

The reality is that my faith didn’t become genuine until I reached the end of myself and realized my absolute need for a Savior. There is something about lying face down on the bathroom floor, holding out the pieces of a life you personally destroyed despite your very best efforts, that has a way of making the gospel stop being theoretical. When you have exhausted every resource within yourself and still come up empty, when you have tried sincerity and willpower and self-help and still watched everything fall apart in your own hands, the idea that you just need to believe in yourself a little more isn’t comforting. It’s absurd. What I found in that place wasn’t a deeper reservoir of personal strength I had been too timid to access. What I found was that I was genuinely bankrupt, and that Jesus had been waiting there all along, not surprised, not disgusted, not holding my failures over my head, but ready to do in me what I had proven, beyond any shadow of a doubt, I could not do for myself.

Am I saying you have to rob a bank in order to feel the weight of sin? Of course not. I’m just saying you have to feel the weight of sin in order to start viewing grace as a lifeline instead of a courtesy.

Strangers on the internet take my failures and call me a monster. Jesus takes my failures and calls me His child. The facts don’t change. The verdict does. And somehow, in His hands, even the broken pieces become part of the story He’s telling.

He doesn’t cancel my voice. He invites me to continue using it to invite others to the kind of freedom that only starts making sense when you’ve truly had nowhere left to turn.

This Easter, I pray that someone reading this who has been living inside that paralysis, who has been curled under the weight of real shame attached to real sin, would dare to believe that the resurrection was for them too. He rose to prove that nothing, not your worst moment, not your most public failure, not the most devastating thing anyone has ever written or said or believed about you, gets to be the final word. The tomb is empty. His arms are open. Come as you are. He won’t leave you that way.

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