I’m admittedly a little salty this morning. It’s only Monday, so bear with me. This week, former supermodel Adrianne Curry posted something that made my eye twitch a little.

Let’s unpack this. Aside from her unfortunate decision to blur the lines between patriarchy and masculinity (NOT the same thing), is there any merit here? Sure, progressives have sometimes demonized heroism, courage, and the virtues of masculinity in their zeal to fight toxicity. Virtuous masculinity is desperately needed and sometimes punished in our upside-down culture (e.g. Daniel Penny). And yes, when you compare the average American man to the average man in Afghanistan or other places where women’s rights are nonexistent, we’re clearly in a better situation. No one’s arguing that.

But this “pick-me girl” post echoes a sentiment I’ve heard way too many times lately, usually from online influencers whose philosophy is summed up in one idea: women are only free because men allow them to be. Andrew Tate has made this point repeatedly, often framed as a warning or boast. Another influencer in the manosphere recently argued, “Women have rights only because men choose to give them; they can be taken away just as easily.” These ideas are not obscure. They are circulating widely, repackaged for social media, often praised by young men as wisdom.

And here is the problem. When women repeat the same logic, like Curry has here, without the chest-thumping bravado, it still carries the same corrosive message. It’s one thing to challenge women when they set unreasonable standards or demonize men for stereotypical masculinity. It’s another thing entirely to set standards this abysmally low or to tell us we ought to be grateful for the table scraps of basic human decency. Surely we can find some decent middle ground between the two extremes?

“Thank God for Western patriarchy, ladies. We only have rights because men allow it” isn’t a defense of freedom; it’s an admission that you don’t really believe in it, or at least that you fail to comprehend its source.

Rights that depend on gratitude or benevolence are not rights. They are favors. My human rights were assigned to me by a loving and just God. Anyone who wants to mess with them can take it up with Him. At the heart of Christianity is the belief that all humans are created in the image of God (imago Dei), as stated in Genesis 1:27: “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

This equality is intrinsic and divine, not dependent on human permission. Women don’t “earn” rights through male benevolence; we possess them by virtue of being God’s creation.

Those who call themselves Christians have no business going around reminding people with less physical power that they could oppress them if they really wanted to. Who does this? Bullies, that’s who. This is really basic stuff, and I know it’s probably obvious to most of my readers, but honestly, the last time I posted a related discussion on Facebook, I had at least a handful of Christian men I personally know chiming in and saying, “Well it’s kind of true. Men could take away your freedom if they wanted to.”

Oy vey, people. I’ll get myself in trouble for saying this, but this is why a lot of western women exercise the right to bear arms, which can be a pretty fantastic equalizer. But I digress…

Jesus never gave us permission to hoard power, dominate, or lord over those weaker than us. That is oppression, and it is evil. Scripture is full of examples where God overturns human hierarchies. The last are made first, the lowly are lifted up. From the woman at the well to pulling Martha out of the kitchen and into a position of learning in a male-dominated setting, God consistently shows that true authority does not determine our worth or our rights.

Men can interfere with our rights. They may succeed temporarily. But in the end, it does not go well for them. Women do not owe anyone gratitude or deference for simply choosing not to abuse power. That is the lowest moral bar imaginable. It is like telling someone to be grateful their cage has Wi-Fi. How generous.

And the irony is delicious. The very men who lecture women on being “ungrateful” are often the same men who complain when women call out toxic masculinity. They want credit for being minimally decent while insisting we remain eternally grateful for the bar they set so low.

I understand the impulse to defend men, especially if you think they're under attack, but we need to be able to discern the difference between actual attacks and legitimate grievances and to communicate those nuances without lowering the bar to "at least it's better than Afghanistan."

We do not need to thank anyone for choosing not to harm us. We do not need to justify our dignity in comparison to the suffering of women elsewhere. Any voice that frames freedom as a revocable favor, whether it comes thundering from a manosphere influencer or offered as sacrifice by a woman still seeking male approval, undermines the gospel itself. True masculinity protects without demanding tribute. True femininity flourishes without fear of revocation. And true Christianity calls all of us to reject the temptation to wield power as threat, choosing instead the harder, narrower path of mutual honor that reflects the heart of Christ.

I’m working to treat my writing like a job, so if you appreciate my writing, I would be so grateful if you would consider investing in a paid subscription. I try to keep my costs low, but my family thanks you for every dollar you invest in my writing. Thanks so much for your support!