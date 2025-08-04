Imagine you’re a newly single Christian mom, your heart still raw from the sting of abandonment. Your husband, the man who vowed to love you forever, decided his future lies with his secretary in another state. You poured everything into saving the marriage—therapy, date nights, weight loss, countless tear-soaked prayer sessions—only to realize marriage is a two-person sport, and you were the only one on the field. Now, your new normal is a relentless grind: a full-time job you never wanted, before-and-after-school daycare, and the workload of two parents. Most mornings, it takes every ounce of willpower to simply breathe, to summon enough grit to keep a roof over your kids’ heads.

This is a season of untold agony—a death without a funeral. If your ex had died, at least you’d receive casseroles and sympathy cards. Instead, you face whispers at church, sidelong glances, and the heavy burden of a scarlet “D” branding you as damaged goods. You scroll through the social media pages of family values groups you’ve always supported for their valid and resilient opposition to overtly demonic progressive poison, but their posts hit differently now. They don’t feel like a rallying cry for strong families; they feel like a gut punch.

“Divorce is contagious,” one post declares. “You are 75% more likely to divorce if you have a close friend who divorces. Surround yourself with couples committed to faithfulness.” You flinch, realizing you’re now a social pariah, a walking cautionary tale. The messaging doesn’t stop there. It’s a relentless drumbeat, warning that your fatherless children are doomed to a life of ruin because of his choice to walk away.

Many family values groups echo this concern:

The Family Research Council proclaims, “Fatherlessness is one of the most important, albeit ignored, social issues of our time.”

Them Before Us adds, “For example, children from fatherless homes are more prone to engage in sexual activities early in life, are more likely to live in poverty, and have higher chances of delinquency and drug abuse.”

The Massachusetts Family Institute calls fatherlessness “a tragedy for the child, a disaster for the family, a blight on the community, and a catastrophe for the Commonwealth and the country!”

Focus on the Family chimes in: “Study after study shows that, when dads are involved with their children, they hold the key to solving a whole host of concerns: everything from drug abuse to teen pregnancy to adolescent suicide.”

And Dr. James Dobson’s Family Institute drives it home: “Did you know that 1 in 4 children live in a home without a dad? This fatherless epidemic has profound implications for the future of our kids and our culture, contributing to brokenness in families and society.”

You read these words, and your heart sinks. You’ve got boys, and you feel the absence of the strong male leader they desperately need. My own son was so eager for a dad that he once asked our tow truck driver if he was single. That moment shattered me—his longing for a father figure was so palpable, so raw. These groups aren’t wrong about the data; fatherlessness is linked to higher risks of poverty, crime, and emotional struggles. But their messaging so often felt like a sledgehammer, devoid of compassion or the hope we so desperately needed in that season. I knew I had screwed up. I knew my child was suffering from the weight of my bad decisions. I imagine most of us in these situations feel the deficit as keenly as a starving person feels hunger. We had a diagnosis; what we needed was a cure. I remember feeling as if we were being told our kids were destined for failure, and we were somehow to blame for not keeping a man who didn’t want to stay. Still, we set our faces like flint and soldiered on, clinging to Jesus and His promise to be the Father to the fatherless.

And listen, I understand the urgency to fight for marriage in today’s throwaway culture. I’ve acknowledged this before, and, personal feelings aside, I can see a value in the broader picture of training (especially) Christians to fight for marriage and the family in a culture that’s hostile to both. So while I might quibble here and there at some of the messaging strategies around this, I normally support the broader effort and validate the motivations behind it.



But this morning I encountered some messaging from a prominent children’s advocate that really just hit me wrong, and I need to name it.

“There are heroic step-parents,” the post began. “But overall, a new spouse is not a value add to a child’s life.”

I took a deep disbelieving breath before continuing, “They often experience disproportionate treatment—less money, less positive attention, more negative attention, more mistreatment. This phenomenon is so-well-established that sociologists have a name for it: #TheCinderellaEffect.”

And then it got worse. “Normalizing ‘modern families’ that require children to share living spaces with unrelated adults is virtue signaling injustice.”

I wanted to chuck my laptop. This group repeatedly shames single moms for even considering remarriage, the very solution to the fatherlessness they lament. The pivot is cruel: from “your kids will perish without fathers” to “don’t remarry; stepfathers will harm them.” You can’t preach two parents are essential, then vilify moms trying to fill the gap.

This is tone-deaf and misleading. Research shows good stepfathers can be a lifeline, not merely a liability. A 2014 Journal of Marriage and Family study found kids in stable stepfather homes often fare better emotionally and behaviorally than those in single-parent households. A 2018 Family Relations study showed positive stepfather bonds boost self-esteem, especially for boys craving male role models. These studies don’t negate the challenges of blended families, but they prove that stepfathers aren’t inherently harmful. When they step up with love and commitment, they can be a balm. My son’s plea to that tow truck driver wasn’t a problem to demonize; it was a need a good stepfather could meet. When my husband proposed, my son triumphantly exclaimed, “I’m getting a dad!” It made me weep. He’s been a rock of stability and love, a testament to God’s redemption. I’ll unapologetically “normalize” the presence of my husband in our lives as an extension of God’s goodness to provide, redeem, and restore the locust-eaten years. Celebrating God’s redemption isn’t “virtue-signaling,” nor is it “injustice.” It’s called testimony. And we are commanded to share it.

Family values groups have a point: strong families matter, and fathers play a unique role. But their messaging often lacks the nuance and compassion needed for those of us navigating the wreckage of divorce we didn’t choose. It’s not enough to quote statistics about fatherlessness or warn against stepfathers without offering hope or practical support. Single moms aren’t the enemy; they’re often survivors, doing their best to raise kids in a broken world. Instead of shaming them with dire predictions or scaring them away from remarriage, these groups could advocate for mentorship programs, church-based support for single parents, or resources to help blended families thrive.

Your kids aren’t doomed because their father left. They’re not destined for prison or poverty, and you’re not a failure for being unable to force a two-person sport to work solo. And if you find a good man who loves your kids like his own, don’t let fearmongering stop you from giving them the father figure they crave. Instead of essentially telling single moms they need to remain alone forever, help them familiarize themselves with the risks while encouraging them to date wisely and with unapologetically high standards. Let’s stop preaching a gospel of despair and start offering one of hope, where grace abounds, and families—biological or blended—can heal.

