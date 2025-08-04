Honest To Goodness

Michael F Thomas
1d

Thanks for sharing your story, Kaeley. It’s a good reminder that every story has a backstory and every person is fighting his or her own battles. Often (and, it feels, increasingly) “speaking the truth” becomes an excuse for insensitive self-inflation, particularly in the Christian world; to be effective and persuasive, truth must always be spoken with life and humility. Thanks for reminding me of that.

Holly MathNerd
1d

This makes a very important point. Father hunger has been the single most consistent and defining experience of my life. When a father is gone and not coming back, either through his choice to abandon the family or through death, finding a good stepfather for the children should be a priority for a single mom. They do exist. Fathers matter that much.

