Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank's avatar
Frank
11m

"I have long said that whenever gender identity wins, women always lose."

So true and so sad. I remember when they used to test for male genes and hormones in Olympic athletes wanting to participate in womens' events.

As you note, whatever the solution, it seems women always lose. I remember saying during the 70's, "Back in the bad old days, if a man got a young woman pregnant out of wedlock, the family and community would insist that he marry the young lady or run him out of town. Maybe that didn't always result in the best marriages, but now, if a man gets a young lady pregnant out of wedlock and offers to pay for half the abortion, he's considered a Mensch. Is that really better for the woman?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
13m

Screamin' with ya, Kaeley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture