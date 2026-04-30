Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Yvonne Mutch's avatar
Yvonne Mutch
5d

I love the rephrase here of “shame off me.” This right here is a WORD!

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Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
5d

Thanks for writing so honestly about the struggle with shame. I'm a fellow struggler. A friend, who happens to be a therapist, once gave me a copy of Curt Thompson's book, The Soul of Shame, in an effort to help me. For a long time, I couldn't even crack open the cover. I was afraid of living without the familiar self-flagellation, afraid I might slip into profligacy, afraid to experience the freedom it might bring. To feel good about myself seemed downright dangerous, way too much like the "pride that goes before a fall." Your article reminds me that I need to read that book again and take its message—and yours—to heart.

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