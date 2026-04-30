Earlier this year, my bougie, much-cherished designer cat died unexpectedly after becoming severely ill, seemingly overnight. He was only a year old.

I ugly cried for days. It felt traumatic in ways that both irritated my commitment to logic and made me question my own stability. (I’m the gal who refuses to watch animal movies because I’m so frugal with my emotional energy that shedding tears for a dog I already knew was going to die seems like a poor return on investment.)

In any case, the cat croaked, and when the dust settled, I found myself face to face with something I have spent a lifetime frantically avoiding at any cost: my own shame. It must be my fault. How had I not noticed? Neglect. That’s what it was. I was a neglectful pet owner. If I had been paying closer attention, surely I would have caught the signs. But I didn’t, because deep down I’m a monster. There must be something fundamentally wrong with me, and if everyone really knew how terrible I was behind the scenes at things like caretaking and basic maintenance of home and hearth, I should be tarred, feathered, and roundly denounced into oblivion.

That’s a fairly accurate description of how I felt, and yes, it was a bit extra, but the problem is I couldn’t help it. There’s no feeling or doing anything halfway in my economy. It happened months ago, and yet every time that poor animal’s name comes up, I require everyone to abruptly change the subject. Everyone, that is, except for my sweet four-year-old, who has somehow arrived at the conclusion that kitty is now a winged creature floating around heaven. I’m not interested in telling him he’s wrong because why would I do that? And who’s to say God isn’t in the habit of admitting our angel pets through the pearly gates? It’s heaven; He’s good, and He can do what He wants.

Unfortunately, the cat saga was not shame’s final appearance in my calendar year. That same shame response was freshly resurrected on Sunday night, as I made the thirty-minute drive to the only local Walgreens open past 9 p.m. to pick up antibiotics for my preschooler’s abscessing tooth, a tooth that ultimately required extraction this morning because the decay was too severe to save. The kid is only four. “How is this possible?” you might ask. It’s a valid question, and the answer probably has something to do with bad genetics and my lackluster approach to forcing a preschooler to sit still while I floss.

I’ve never watched an episode of “Game of Thrones,” but I know the iconic scene well: a main character stripped bare and marched through jeering crowds while a stone-faced nun tracks her every step, ringing a bell and delivering that single, tolling word — shame. Shame. Shame.

That’s exactly how I feel when things like this happen. Shame is a vortex that pulls me downward into catastrophic thinking and self-condemnation, and it’s taken marriage to a pragmatic husband who does not similarly struggle for me to realize just how intense and debilitating I can sometimes allow that cycle to become. It’s a little self-indulgent, if I’m honest. But it’s not like I’m doing it on purpose.

And I don’t think I’m alone in this. We cleverly figure out ways to market shame to ourselves as something else, something worthier like “accountability.” The self-talk goes something like this: “I’m not really wallowing in shame. I’m being accountable for my actions.”

I can’t be the only one who’s mastered that particular rebrand, right? I know at least a few of the hardline Presbyterians can relate to the tendency to conflate self-flagellation with righteousness. And don’t get me wrong: there is, in fact, value, in leaning into the hard lessons pain can teach about areas in our lives where self-improvement ought to be the goal. Sometimes we do, in fact, need to pay the piper.

But the thing about shame is that it wants us to believe we need to keep on paying the piper long after the debt has been settled.

Accountability says, “I made a mistake.” Shame says, “I AM one. Forever.”

The cat didn’t get sick because I’m a monster. My son’s tooth decayed because kids get cavities and parents miss things and life is relentlessly, exhaustingly full and because he inherited my abysmal dental genetics. (I think I’ve had 8 or 9 root canals now, but who’s counting?) Shame isn’t interested in proportionality. It’s interested in verdicts.

And for people like me, verdicts are ultimately a form of control. If I am the problem, then theoretically I can fix the problem. I can do better, pay closer attention, be more vigilant. As long as the fault is mine, the outcome is still negotiable. Shame, as crushing as it is, is preferable to the alternative. I’d rather be a failure than admit that I’m powerless.

I suspect this is not a uniquely personal failing. We live in a world that is very good at handing out verdicts and very bad at tolerating the alternative, which is simply that some things happen, that children get sick, that pets die, that careful people make mistakes, and that none of it is always someone’s fault. Powerlessness is the thing we collectively cannot sit with, so we manufacture culprits. Sometimes the culprit is a politician, or a pharmaceutical company, or a negligent parent we read about online and judge from a safe distance.

I’m freshly stunned every time I read a news story about a child who drowned or wandered off into the woods. The condemnation in the comments section is always so swift and so severe that it sometimes takes my breath away, and I think to myself, “Holy smokes! Do they genuinely believe it could never happen to them? Oh to have that kind of confidence in my parenting abilities!”

Hoping to understand the biblical understanding of shame’s role in the Christian life, I decided to do a bit of a deep dive that only left me more confused. Did you know there are like five Hebrew words for “shame” in the Bible and another three in the Greek, all meaning different things? The Bible ultimately portrays shame as a painful but redeemable reality that entered the world through sin (starting with Adam and Eve’s nakedness and hiding in Genesis 3), yet one that God actively covers, confronts, and ultimately removes through Christ. It’s never intended to be embraced as a final destination.

Healthy shame can prompt repentance and humility, much like the corrective “shame” Paul urges in the New Testament to restore wayward believers. But the gospel’s triumph is that Jesus, “despising the shame” of the cross, bore our ultimate humiliation so that believers need never be put to shame again.

In Him, there is no condemnation. In myself… well, that’s another story, one I’m still aggressively editing with a big old red pen as I go.

The work, I think, is learning to tell the difference between conviction and accusation. Conviction is specific and temporary. Shame is sweeping. Conviction says, “Call the dentist sooner next time.” Shame says, “You are unfit to be trusted with anything fragile.” Conviction leads to repair. Shame leads to hiding. Hiding leads to isolation, isolation to depression, depression to hopelessness, and hopelessness to more self-reliance and deeper sin. It’s an ugly cycle. Zero out of 10 recommend.

Sunlight, as it turns out, remains the best disinfectant, which is why, once in a blue moon, instead of writing a scathing critique of the injustices plaguing the culture wars or the misogyny afflicting the universe, I write something a bit more introspective and personal about my own journey with the glaring awareness of my humanity.

So here I am, in the sunlight. Still embarrassed about the cat, still second-guessing the dentist appointments and the snacks and the screen time and the hundred other small decisions that constitute a day of parenting. But I’m learning (slowly, reluctantly, and with all the enthusiasm of someone being dragged to an Amway presentation) that I am not the sum of my worst moments.

Neither, I suspect, are you.