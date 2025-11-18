Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Frank
"What have these young people actually seen marriage look like?"

Yes! You really hit the nail on the head there. How many kids today are or have been raised by divorced parents? My favorite quote is, "Live in such a way that those who don't know God but know you, will come to know God because they know you."

Both my wife and I have had young people who told us they got married because of us. I had a young work colleague tell me, I gave her the courage to get married because she had never heard anyone else talk about their wife like I did about Sharon. Then she met her and said she was everything I said she was. Likewise Sharon had long talks with one of her acupuncturist's assistants about how to figure out what he really wanted in life. He credited her with getting him to finally commit to and marry his long term girlfriend.

Did we convert 100k X followers, convert whole nations, or move society to a better place? No, we just did our best to be examples to the people we encountered. That's enough for me.

Kathy Ross
That's a sobering data point, for sure. Kaeley! Thanks for pointing it out and for raising the question, "Why?" It's worth pondering and one that we Christians must address.

