Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Dawn Marraccino's avatar
Dawn Marraccino
4d

We invite people to admire our scars but never to bind our wounds. Scars say, “God brought me through the fire” where wounds scream out, “I’m still in it. Lord, take this cup from me!”

This is on point. 🔥

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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
4d

“He says “consider it joy,” which implies there is something real to consider, something hard enough that it requires a deliberate reframing. You cannot reframe what you have not first allowed yourself to feel.”

That’ll preach.

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