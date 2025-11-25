Ten years ago this week, I published my first article in The Federalist, publicly declaring my opposition to men in women’s locker rooms. Exactly seven days later, the YMCA fired me for that same stance. At the time, it felt like standing on the edge of a cultural fault line, one that only a few of us seemed to recognize as dangerous. Most people still said things like, “I just want to pee in peace,” as if this were a simple matter of bathroom logistics rather than a philosophical earthquake that would ultimately shake medicine, education, athletics, law, and the very meaning of embodied womanhood.

Back then, pushback was small, mostly conservative, often mocked, and usually dismissed. But a decade is a long time—and also no time at all. What started as a niche debate has become a full-blown social contagion shaping everything from fashion runways to hospital protocols to high-school classrooms in rural America. And ironically (mercifully) the same mainstream outlets that once scolded us as bigots now publish pieces urging caution. Even The New York Times, of all places, has begun to acknowledge what we already knew: this was madness framed as compassion, and it has consequences that cannot be undone.

Time changes societies. But it also changes people.

I sometimes catch a glimpse of myself in a mirror and barely recognize the woman staring back. I look twenty years older than I did when this all began. My hair is gray. My face is worn. I’ve put on weight. Life has weathered me, through abuse, through divorce, through the strange disorienting experience of being applauded on national stages one moment and scrutinized within an inch of my sanity the next. I’ve been the headline and the heretic, the cautionary tale and the inconvenient truth. And I learned quickly (and painfully) how cheap the limelight really is. The same people who hand you a microphone will replace you without hesitation if you stop marching in perfect step with the preapproved talking points. Influence is currency in this world, and it depreciates fast.

And so much has shifted for me personally. I’ve gone from round-the-clock public activism to the largely anonymous, often clumsy, deeply beautiful work of stay-at-home motherhood. I used to spend my days arguing policy with journalists and lawmakers; now I spend them cleaning up Legos, pairing mismatched socks, and whispering prayers over sleeping children. Some days I miss the fight. Some days I feel relieved to be out of its blast radius. Most days I’m still learning how to inhabit this new season without comparing it to the last.

Along the way, I’ve also borne the grief of losing relationships I once treasured. People I loved, people whose lives were braided into mine, walked away because they could not abide my political convictions. That kind of loss leaves a mark. Yet in the same breath, God handed me the humbling joy of finding acceptance and support among people I had once assumed were my enemies. It forced me to loosen my grip on old certainties, to question the dogma I had embraced simply because it felt safe, and to admit that some of the ideologies I once trusted weren’t producing spiritual fruit or reflecting the heart of Jesus. There is a strange courage that comes from that kind of unraveling, the courage to let God rebuild you with better wood. It’s in this space that you realize the idolatry inherent in confusing certainty for righteousness.

But through every upheaval Jesus has been the one constant. When everything else felt like shifting sand, He was the solid ground beneath my feet. When the crowds were loud, and when the silence was louder, He never moved. That’s the thing about following Christ: He doesn’t promise an easy road, but He does promise His presence. Our job is simply to obey. His job is everything else.

And He has a way of showing up in our personal exodus stories in the wilderness seasons, the confusing in-between, the places where we can’t yet see the promised land. He leads with a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night, just as faithfully now as He did then. Not always with clarity. But always with Himself.

A decade can remake a culture. It can remake a person too.

In 1510, Martin Luther was an anonymous monk. By 1520, he had been excommunicated—and had sparked the Reformation.

In the 1850s, Abraham Lincoln was an obscure lawyer with a string of failed elections behind him. By the 1860s, he was guiding a nation through Civil War and signing the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 1926, C.S. Lewis was an atheist Oxford don, a wounded veteran, a man thoroughly convinced Christianity was nonsense. Ten years later, he was becoming one of the modern world’s most influential Christian voices.

A lot can change in a decade. But the direction of that change matters.

If I’m brutally honest, my own life has been a constant tug-of-war between those two poles. I think often of the line from A Mighty Fortress Is Our God:

“Did we in our own strength confide, our striving would be losing.”

Gulp. If I had to summarize my besetting spiritual struggle over this past decade, that line would be it. The Lord has patiently and persistently invited me to stop striving, to remember that the battle is ultimately His, not mine.

I think back to the years when I felt crushed by discouragement during our seemingly fruitless campaign to restore sanity to locker rooms in Washington State. In the middle of one of those moments, my ever-faithful mother gently reminded me, “God didn’t ask you to move the rock, Kaeley. He only asked you to push on it.”

I have spent a lot of time resting in that uneasy in-between place, the purgatory between our obedience and God’s outcomes. I’m still learning, still wrestling, still growing. But I know this much: every step of the way, Jesus has been the only steady thing worth clinging to.

And if there’s anything I would want to tell anyone stepping into their own decade of uncertainty, it’s this: Do the right thing. Tell the truth. Trust God with the fallout. He is faithful. He’s not done with you yet.



He will lead you, by cloud, by fire, by grace, every single time.

