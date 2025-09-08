Our family is church shopping again, a term that makes me cringe for its air of elitism—like we’re out here nitpicking the earnest efforts of God’s people who are pouring their hearts into answering His call. There’s that old saying: “The perfect church doesn’t exist; the moment you walk in, it’s imperfect.” Ain’t that the truth.

We’ve been in Idaho nearly seven years now. Our first church here got a lot right. Their community outreach was rock-solid, and their small groups? A masterpiece. Those groups gave us lifelong friendships, the kind of rich, messy fellowship that turns strangers into family. But then came the dealbreakers. They wouldn’t let a woman lead or speak without a man on stage to supervise, like she needed a babysitter to share God’s word. And as a charismatic believer, I couldn’t reconcile their active discouragement of the Holy Spirit’s gifts. It felt like being handed a rowboat to cross the Atlantic when a cruise liner was right there, ready to sail. So, we knew it was time to move on.

Next we landed in a charismatic church where the preaching was absolute fire. Women’s voices were honored and elevated. The gifts were actively encouraged. You’d think this would be enough, right? It took me at least four years to summon the courage to tell the truth I’d been avoiding: I have never felt so lonely or invisible in a church in my entire life. I tried to humble myself, fully convinced that I was the problem, which, let’s be honest, is often the case.

“You’re so used to leading, Kaeley,” I coached myself. “Maybe what you need is to be willing to be in the background. Be willing to do the dirty work and serve where there’s a need regardless of how it aligns with your own personal skills or gifts.”

So I volunteered to work in the nursery, convinced this small act of obedience would unlock the sense of belonging I craved. I showed up week after week, rocking babies and wiping noses, praying quietly that God would knit my heart to this community. But instead of connection, what I found was silence. No invitations to deeper friendship. No sense that my presence mattered beyond filling a slot on the volunteer schedule.

It was a slow dawning realization: you can be surrounded by passionate worship, powerful preaching, and even the outward celebration of gifts—and still remain utterly unseen.

This was precisely the point when my inner Presbyterian rose up, whispering that it was selfish to even want to be seen or known in church. “Maybe you’re just supposed to pour yourself out for others,” I reasoned. I joined a few small groups, but family obligations and illnesses constantly interrupted the rhythm. Then, just as connections began forming, the six-week cycle would end, and I’d be left starting over again.

After four years, I couldn’t ignore the truth: I had begun to dread Sunday mornings. I dreaded the shallow small talk with people who still felt like strangers. I dreaded the loneliness that lingered even in a crowded sanctuary. I dreaded the unfulfilled ache for spiritual family and genuine fellowship.

Meanwhile, the church was exploding in numbers. Each week the pastors would talk about plans for bigger buildings, more services, and wider reach. And in the back of my mind, one question grew louder: But what about shepherding the people you already have?

In order to sustain the rapid growth, the church increasingly had to function like a corporation rather than a family. Systems replaced intimacy. Programs substituted for relationships. And the unspoken message was clear: your value here is measured by what you produce, not by who you are. Even volunteering began to feel less like serving the body of Christ and more like keeping the gears of a machine turning—one that could never afford to slow down.

Now to be fair, I’ve heard pastors lament that feelings like mine amount to little more than “consumer Christianity,” where people visit a church building expecting to consume and receive from the few weary leaders rather than remembering that we ARE the church, and as spiritually mature believers, we are responsible for pouring in as well.

I am sensitive to this critique. I don’t want to show up on Sundays with a shopping list of demands, expecting others to do the hard work of building community while I simply reap the benefits. I know the church isn’t meant to be a spiritual vending machine.

But here’s the problem: the corporate model makes it almost impossible to function as the family Scripture calls us to be. Family requires margin for people to linger, to be invited in, to be known beyond their usefulness. It requires shepherds who smell like their sheep, not just executives drawing up the next phase of expansion. Without that, the very thing our hearts were designed for—fellowship in the body of Christ—gets lost in the noise of endless growth.

And so, while I wanted to be generous, humble, and servant-hearted, I couldn’t escape the growing ache that what my soul needed most—connection, friendship, belonging—was being quietly crowded out by metrics, systems, and scalability.

My husband, who is essentially the incarnation of Tigger, did not feel this ache as deeply as I did. He can make himself at home in any environment, and everyone loves him wherever we go. Still, he did notice a few of the problems I was wrestling with, and, because he cares about my heart, was willing to make whatever adjustments were necessary. So when he came home last week and said, “Kaeley, you’ve got to watch this interview with me. It’s long, but I think it will resonate with you,” I was eager to listen.

Together we sat down and watched one of his favorite podcasters, a former Navy SEAL named Shawn Ryan, interview a guy named Nathan Apffel. The conversation stopped me in my tracks. Apffel’s new docuseries The Religion Business pulls back the curtain on how American megachurches—often unintentionally—begin to look and operate more like sprawling corporations than spiritual families. He explained how churches amass staggering wealth while pouring most of it back into maintaining their own machinery of growth: bigger buildings, more services, flashier programs. Very little trickles out to the people or communities they’re called to serve.

As I listened, I realized my ache wasn’t an isolated personal struggle; it was part of a much larger story. The same dynamics I felt on a relational level—being valued for output instead of presence, watching systems replace intimacy—were being echoed at the institutional level across the nation. The machine of expansion too often leaves behind the very heart of what Christ intended His church to be: a body, a family, a fellowship of the seen and known.

And I don’t think it’s intentional. The people leading these churches are often deeply sincere—even Spirit-led—but they’re caught in a system that, despite their best efforts, ends up wounding people as they try to serve.

For the past few months, I’ve sensed the Holy Spirit quietly whispering “home church” in my heart, though I didn’t feel confident enough to name it out loud. After watching the interview, I was both surprised and encouraged when my husband turned to me and said, “I wonder if we should look into home churches.”

The very next day, we met a couple for coffee—friends I’d only connected with on Facebook. We gathered at the local Elmer’s, and though it was our first time meeting face-to-face, it immediately felt like family. Not long into the conversation, they shared that they were starting a home church, believing God had been calling them to smaller, more intimate expressions of worship. Unfortunately, they live a couple hours away, so we won’t be part of their particular gathering—but the encounter confirmed what we’ve both been hearing from the Lord.

Maybe that’s the point. Maybe God is peeling us away from the noise of programs and platforms so we can rediscover the beauty of church as it was meant to be: a table, a living room, a gathering of ordinary people who love Jesus and one another. A place where you’re not a number, not a cog, not a volunteer slot to be filled—but a son or daughter who belongs.

If you’ve felt the same ache—if you’ve sat in the back of a sanctuary full of people and wondered why you still feel unseen—take heart. You’re not alone, and you’re not crazy. The longing you feel for real community is holy. It’s the echo of God’s own design.

Perhaps it’s time for all of us to loosen our grip on polished programs and remember that the church was never meant to be a corporation. It was always meant to be a family. And families don’t need fog machines or master plans—they need presence, love, and space at the table for everyone. They don’t need to chase trends or numbers—they need to chase Jesus and rest in His presence as the ultimate validation of success.

So maybe the question isn’t which church to attend, but how we can begin to be the church again, right where we are.

