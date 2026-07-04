Today I rose early and rubbed the sleep from my eyes so I could trudge over to WinCo to pick up groceries after my Costco order yesterday got canceled in the midst of the holiday commotion, leaving me without the obligatory pasta salad and baked beans for the party later today.

I pulled my American flag T-shirt over my head and reached for my patriotic earrings and red headband, then took silent inventory of the red, white, and blue outfits I’d picked out for my kids, something I’ve done pretty faithfully now for 17 years. I slid on my sandals and mentally assembled the playlist for the drive to the local parade.

Toby Keith. Aaron Tippin. Lee Greenwood.

Yes, Lee Greenwood.

Every year, I have a little internal debate over whether I’m “allowed” to enjoy God Bless the USA. The song has become something of a Rorschach test, the way Mary, Did You Know? is at Christmastime.

You have the musical purists who dismiss it as hopelessly cheesy, beneath their sophisticated tastes. Fair enough.

Then you have the perpetually embarrassed Americans who seem convinced that patriotism itself is something to apologize for. Every expression of gratitude for this country must be immediately followed by a disclaimer, an apology, or a confession of America’s sins, as though appreciation and honesty cannot possibly coexist.

And every year, without fail, I talk myself through it and arrive at the same conclusion: I am allowed to enjoy the song, even if it’s cheesy. I am allowed to love my country, even though it is imperfect. When has loving something ever required pretending it’s flawless?

I’m proud to be an American because generations of ordinary men and women have willingly sacrificed for freedoms they knew they might never personally enjoy.

I’m proud to be an American because we have repeatedly shown the capacity to confront our own failures and strive to do better. (The same country that once enslaved human beings also fought a war to end it, then spent a century trying to make good on that.)

I’m proud to be an American because our Constitution recognizes that power must be restrained, not trusted.

I’m proud to be an American because we have welcomed millions of people who believed this country was worth leaving everything behind to join.

I’m proud to be an American because Americans have fed the hungry, rebuilt after disasters, pioneered medical breakthroughs, landed on the moon, and changed the course of history through innovation and generosity.

I’m proud to be an American because our freedoms allow people to worship according to conscience, speak their minds, criticize those in power, and gather peacefully.

I’m proud to be an American because the American story has always been one of imperfect people reaching toward extraordinary ideals.

I’m proud to be an American because I get to raise my children in a nation where liberty is not just an aspiration but a birthright worth protecting.

So today, you can find me driving down the 95, windows rolled down, Lee Greenwood blasting at questionable decibels, with a perimenopausal tear or two streaming down my face. I’ll wave at the fire trucks, probably pay way too much for a snow cone at a street fair, and thank my lucky stars to be standing here today without apology or disclaimer. Just cheesy, unadulterated gratitude for the freedom I’ve been afforded.

Happy Independence Day, friends! God bless the USA!