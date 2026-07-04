Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Maria VanDiepen's avatar
Maria VanDiepen
1d

God Bless the USA🇺🇸 ❤️🙌❤️

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Kevin E Martin's avatar
Kevin E Martin
1d

We aren’t the perfect nation, none is. But we are the aspirational one. Two of our greatest orators, Fredrick Douglas and Martin Luther King, made that their central claim.

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