When up-and-coming actor Austin Butler was offered the lead in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis, he grabbed the opportunity and immersed himself completely. He never called himself a method actor. He didn’t have to. The work spoke for itself.

He described his process as obsessive: long stretches in near isolation, vocal coaching to nail the Elvis sound, martial arts training to get the swagger right. He committed so aggressively to Elvis’s mannerisms that he was rushed to the hospital shortly after production wrapped, treated for what he called extreme exhaustion.

Butler has spoken candidly about losing his own voice in the process. Journalists and friends kept telling him he was still talking like Elvis months after filming ended. Finding his way back to his own speech patterns, his own identity, took deliberate effort.

It’s a striking story on its own, but this morning as I perused the resources available on Pastor Josh McPherson’s “Stronger Man Nation” website, I realized that it’s also something of a parable.

Butler had a script, a director, a wardrobe department, and millions of dollars behind him, and the role nearly swallowed him whole. Now imagine handing that same task of inhabiting a persona not your own, to a generation with no script worth trusting, no director, and no budget for recovery.

That seems to be what’s happening inside much of the evangelical church’s conversation about “biblical” manhood and womanhood.

Broken homes and a culture at war with both sexes have left a void where identity used to form. Into that void steps a parade of would-be role models, some sincere, most grifting, all promising the same thing Hollywood promised Butler: Lose yourself completely enough, and you’ll finally become who you’re supposed to be. We will provide you with a script for how to be a man.

Only in the heavily marketed evangelical version, there’s a gender norm casting call, and the menfolk arrive first on the set. They take the roles that interest them: soldier, athlete, conqueror, lead. Whatever’s left over is for the women: the table scraps, the bits and pieces of personality the men don’t want to be bothered to cultivate. Nurture, patience, the quiet work of binding wounds, all of it gets handed to women and labeled “created order” or “original design.” Any resistance to the casting is immediately written off as feminist rebellion.

As a self-appointed women’s advocate, I’ve often scratched my head at how often my advocacy compels me to weigh in on men’s conferences and leadership events. It’s not where I would prefer to spend my focus, but I’m increasingly realizing that whatever happens in these spaces is incredibly consequential for the womenfolk, too. If repeatedly disgraced abusers like Mark Driscoll are the ones tasked with leading today’s Christian men, how is that going to pan out for today’s Christian women?

Scroll through the Stronger Man Nation’s resource page and the script becomes explicit. There’s a “Biblical Manhood Series”: Soldier, built to protect. Athlete, called to lead. Farmer, made to provide. Son, set free to love. Four archetypes, four covers, sold as the menu of acceptable masculinity.

Is there anything wrong with developing any of these archetypes? Of course not. The world needs healthy men operating in these capacities. If men are going to be physically stronger than women, let them use that physical strength for the greater good. The good Lord gave men more testosterone for a reason; it stands to reason that we ought to cultivate healthy uses and outlets for it. I have no problem with that.

My problem is that the script never ventures much farther than the performative masculinity stereotype, and it leaves men with a stunted, truncated understanding of how they are to appear in a world that needs all their giftings, not just the ones that look like strength.

Am I complaining that there’s no category for women? No. That would be like going to Safeway and complaining that they don’t sell furniture. An organization designed to equip men does not owe women a category. But they do owe the men a category for something besides conquest. The only available options presented (soldier, athlete, farmer, etc) are marked by conquest. The animating verb across all categories is some version of “overcome,” “conquer,” or “provide” by force of will.

There’s no archetype for the man who listens well, who tends the sick, who stays quiet and steady in a crisis that doesn’t require a sword. Where is the category for the foot washer? The wound binder? The gentle negotiator?

Scripture also celebrates men who make peace, lament openly, show mercy, exercise wisdom, care for the weak, and quietly shoulder burdens that earn no applause. Those virtues aren’t soft. In fact, they’re the very qualities that defined the strongest man who ever lived.

Godly manhood, as packaged here, though, has been reduced to a single register: aggression aimed at something, anything, that can be killed, trampled, or fought.

To be fair, one archetype does gesture toward tenderness: Son, set free to love. But notice that love appears here as the finish line, not the foundation. It’s something a man earns his way into after he’s soldiered and competed and conquered his way through the other three.

That reduction has a quiet cost for women, and it isn’t the absence of a parallel curriculum. It’s the role women get assigned inside the man’s curriculum. If a man’s entire purpose is combat, then the obvious conclusion is that someone has to be the territory he protects, the audience he provides for, the soft place his swagger is allowed to return to.

The problem isn’t that women get written out of the script. The problem is that we get written into it as the thing the soldier is fighting for, never as a fellow combatant, a fellow soldier, a fellow drawer of the sword for the kingdom.

What are we to do with the ferocity of Jael? The intellect of Abigail? The righteous defiance of the Hebrew midwives? What of the Proverbs 31 woman who Scripture explicitly compares to a soldier? She girds herself with strength, the same militaristic language used for men prepared for battle. But the modern version waters her down into a domesticated cheerleader.

That’s a more dangerous architecture than mere exclusion, because it doesn’t look like exclusion. In fact, it’s repeatedly framed as honor. She’s protected. She’s provided for. Who could object to that?

But a woman permanently cast as the prize never has to be consulted as a peer, and a man taught his worth is measured by what he conquers will eventually need something, or someone, to conquer. Just ask Doug Wilson about this. He’s hardly subtle. The woman’s role is a passive one. Our job, in his words, is to sit in the passenger seat looking cute and leave the thinking and negotiating to the men.

He’s hardly the only one. I’ve written about this rather extensively before.

History, and no small number of church abuse cases, suggest where that road tends to lead when the only available verbs are “fight,” “win,” “dominate,” and the only available noun for a woman is the thing being fought for.

Scripture does call men and women to distinct things, but distinct is not the same as opposite, and complementary is not the same as conqueror and conquest. An identity built entirely on combat language inevitably pushes women into supporting roles, valued primarily for how they advance a man's mission rather than for the unique gifts and callings God has entrusted to them.

If the options on the table are Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, and Josh McPherson, I’m obviously picking McPherson every time, and I’m grateful he exists. The void is real. Fatherlessness is real. The hunger young men have for someone to show them how to be is real, and it deserves a serious response. These men are attempting one. I don’t want to throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater. I have no doubt that God will be glorified in much of what they seek to accomplish.

But attempting a serious response to a serious problem is not the same as getting it right. And an identity built on four archetypes, three of which reduce manhood to some version of conquest, doesn’t solve the identity crisis. It hands men a more sanctified version of the same reductive script the culture has been peddling all along, a script that excludes and alienates people who don’t fit the narrow descriptions and, worse, invites them to view their gifts as liabilities instead of assets. The categories are cleaner. The vocabulary sounds biblical. But the testosterone is still doing most of the heavy lifting.

And when testosterone does the heavy lifting in a theology of gender, women don’t get liberated. We get steamrolled. We get sidelined. We get decorated. We get relegated to the hospitality table, and disinvited from leadership meetings that desperately need our insight.

Austin Butler spent years in obsessive study of one man, and it nearly cost him himself. The church’s answer to a generation starving for identity has been to hand them different men to imitate, with Spartan shields and warrior imagery on the cover.

But the invitation of Scripture was never to study manhood or womanhood with this kind of ferocity. It was to study Jesus. To gaze upon the beauty of His face and conform our image to His likeness. To immerse ourselves in Him with the kind of obsession Butler brought to Graceland, and trust that the fruit of that labor will work out the rest.



The person formed by Christ doesn't emerge from a template. He knit us together one at a time, and the image of God is large enough to look a little different on every person who bears it.

A person formed by Christ doesn’t need four archetypes to tell them who to be. They need One, and He already accomplished that work.