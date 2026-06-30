Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Savannah Price's avatar
Savannah Price
5d

Phew! Thanks for this article, Kaeley. I appreciate you offering commentary on Christian patriarchy in its less extreme (but still deeply problematic) forms, and I also really appreciated you drawing our focus to the imitation of Christ alone.

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Stephanie Traylor's avatar
Stephanie Traylor
5d

I think "Christian" patriarchy is just another homosocial expression: men doing and being for the praise and attention of other men. They don't actually care about its impact on women because they're not doing it *for* women. They're doing it for each other. Not in a sexual way necessarily, but absolutely a social one.

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