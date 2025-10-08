My therapist is retiring soon. I have one more session with him, and then it’s over.

Today I choked up during our session — feeling the weight of trying to make these last moments matter, knowing there’s no way to say everything I want to say. Beneath it all is a deeper ache I can’t quite name — the quiet grief of transition. My parents are aging, my older children are getting ready to fly, and I’m crossing fully into middle age, saying goodbye to my fertility and the years that once felt endless.

It’s a lot of letting go all at once — people, seasons, versions of myself. And I’m just trying to stay present long enough to honor the tenderness of it all.

I’ve been on his client list for about eight years, but he’s been part of my life much longer than that. I first came across his work in college, when my mentor handed me a book he’d written on sexual trauma. I shoved it into a drawer, unwilling to face it for another three or four years. When I finally stopped pretending I could outrun my own pain, I pulled it out and read it cover to cover — again and again — highlighting more of the text than I left untouched. To this day, it remains my gold standard for confronting abuse histories. I don’t think anyone navigates the topic with more insight, courage, or grace.

When my personal life began to fall apart, I knew I needed someone who wasn’t afraid of me. Someone I couldn’t outtalk or outsmart. I could eat most therapists alive with my cynicism and my resistance to being coddled. I didn’t want to be analyzed to death or treated like a fragile project. I wanted a guide — someone steady, wise, and unflinching.

My mentor once again pointed me toward him. “See if you can get on his client list, Kaeley,” she said. So I did. And I’ve been there ever since.

He was there when friends and family abandoned me. He was there when I met my husband, when I got engaged, when I moved to Idaho and had to renegotiate my entire identity — from frontline activist to anonymous housewife. He predicted, long before I could see it, that the healthier I got, the more I’d realize that the same fear and anxiety I so easily spotted (and disdained) in others had been quietly operating in me all along.

He was there when trans activists dredged up and distorted my most shameful sins, publishing them in national outlets and even building a Wikipedia page that left me crippled under a blanket of humiliation for weeks. And he was there again when progressive Christians followed suit, this time trying to silence the words I spoke that were actually righteous and good. Through all of it, he walked with me through the shame — not excusing it, not inflaming it, but helping me see where God was still present inside it.

As a child and young adult, I grew up surrounded by the idea that therapy was for people who lacked faith — that it was self-indulgent, worldly, or a waste of time. The church warned me that it would turn me inward, away from God. Ironically, I see that same skepticism alive again today in secular spaces, as much of the psychological profession has veered off the deep end and become more ideological than healing. But my lived experience tells a different story. I have known the life-changing power of a Christ-honoring therapist — one who spoke life into my weary, deeply traumatized bones.

As a survivor of nearly every kind of abuse imaginable at the hands of broken men, very little in my adult life has been as profoundly healing as watching a grown man tear up when I told my story. Tender-hearted men can change the world. Shame on anyone who trains them to believe their tears are weakness.

As I prepare for our final session, I find myself wondering what I’ll say to honor this man who held space for my pain when I could barely hold it myself. The prospect of starting over — of sitting across from someone new, of explaining the whole long story again — feels daunting. When you’ve had the best of the best, it’s hard not to assume that everyone else will pale in comparison. But I suppose that’s part of the lesson, too: to trust that healing doesn’t end with the people who helped you begin it.

The work we do in the safety of one relationship is meant to echo forward — into new ones, into the world, into the way we love and show up for others, into the way we advocate for ourselves. Maybe that’s the quiet miracle of it all: we carry the healing with us.

So if you find yourself in a season of ending — saying goodbye to someone who helped you become yourself — don’t despair. The story isn’t over. The same God who met you in one chapter will meet you in the next. He will meet me there, too. I’m sure of it.

