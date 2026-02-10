Trying to figure out what to believe about the Epstein files can feel completely overwhelming.

You hear that there are millions of pages of documents, videos, and pictures. You hear that they include huge, recognizable names—Jay-Z, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, royalty, CEOs, celebrities. And very quickly, it starts to feel like everyone is involved and nothing can be trusted. Some people respond by believing everything. Others shut down and believe nothing.

Neither response is healthy, and neither gets us closer to the truth.

“But what exactly are the Epstein files?” you ask. “Who compiled them? How do we know we can trust them?” These are questions I’ve repeatedly asked myself, so I have to believe I’m not alone in my confusion.

The Epstein files are a massive collection of documents, images, videos, and communications gathered during law enforcement investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who sexually abused underage girls for many years. These files include court documents, FBI reports, Epstein’s contact lists and flight logs, interviews, evidence inventories, and other material connected with his cases. They were stored in the FBI’s case system and later turned over to the Department of Justice for public release under a law called the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed in 2025. Under that law, the DOJ had to publish “all unclassified” records related to the Epstein case.

In late January 2026, the DOJ released more than 3 million pages of files along with about 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. Many materials were heavily redacted to protect victim privacy, and still more files remain under review or withheld for legal reasons.

The files were made publicly available on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) website as a searchable, downloadable database often referred to as the “Epstein Library.” Anyone with internet access can view the publicly released files on the DOJ website. There is no special clearance needed to browse the documents that have already been made public.

In addition to the public records, members of U.S. Congress have been granted special access to view the unredacted files in a secure DOJ reading room in Washington, D.C. They cannot take electronic devices or staffers into the room, but they can read the full versions, including parts that were redacted in the public release.

Once huge dumps of documents go public, the internet fills in the gaps with speculation. On Facebook and other platforms, you might see people talking about child sacrifice, blood rituals, cannibalism, or secret elite organizations like the Illuminati. These ideas are circulating not because they are contained in verified court evidence, but because when documents are millions of pages long, unnamed or unverified allegations get pulled out of context and amplified.

Much of the social-media uproar comes from an unverified 2019 FBI interview summary. In it, an anonymous man who claimed to be a victim said he saw ritualistic acts on Jeffrey Epstein’s yacht around the year 2000. He named people like Epstein and even “George Bush 1.” The FBI wrote that the man seemed unreliable or mentally unstable. He gave no proof at all—no photos, no other witnesses, nothing to back it up. Fact-checkers like Snopes looked at the files and said this is just hearsay from an early report, not real evidence. These claims are not solid proof of anything. There are no confirmed victim testimonies, photos, videos, or criminal charges that support any real cannibalism.

The presence of a claim in an FBI file does not mean the FBI believes it. It means, “Someone said this, and we wrote it down.”

I think that’s a distinction that matters.

It’s really stinking important to remember that seeing a sensational phrase in a document (or someone claiming something about a file) does not mean it’s true. Some of the files include tips, interview notes, or unverified statements that investigators recorded, but recording something in a file is not the same as proving it happened. Law enforcement is required to log tips and statements even if they are later shown to have no basis in fact. You or I could hypothetically make a false claim about something outrageous, and authorities would still document it, whether or not there was any truth to it.

That’s why we have to use standards like:

Was the claim made under oath?

Is there corroborating evidence?

Is it supported by multiple independent sources?

Has it been tested in a courtroom?

If a claim doesn’t meet these standards, it remains an unverified allegation, not a confirmed fact. The most recent release included some disturbing materials that reflect the long-established behavior of Epstein and his network, but not evidence of the sensationalist conspiracy theories circulating on social media.

For example:

The release included videos of young girls participating in what appear to be “catwalk-style” auditions (often in varying states of undress) sent to Epstein over the years. These materials align with the ongoing pattern seen in earlier court cases showing how Epstein and his associates used modeling or talent recruitment as a cover to exploit underage girls.

Lawmakers reviewing unredacted documents have said that additional names of men “likely incriminated” in connection with Epstein have appeared, though many details remain unclear because so many files are still redacted.

Some email threads and communications show Epstein interacting with well-known figures, but interaction alone doesn’t equal criminal involvement, and for some people, the U.S. Department of Justice has publicly stated certain allegations are unfounded or false.

So where do the wild theories come from? Often from out-of-context snippets, incomplete interpretations, or unofficial summaries shared online, not from verified evidence linking those claims to real judicial findings. We know for certain, based on criminal prosecutions and trials, that:

These legal outcomes show a level of verified accountability that is different from mere mention in a file. Comparing that to allegations about other public figures is where careful thinking matters. Just because someone’s name appears (or even because someone’s email shows up in a document) does not prove criminal conduct. Legal responsibility is not established by association alone. We have to tread lightly there.

In the midst of these revelations, some leaders, including President Donald Trump, have suggested that people should simply “look away” or “move on” from this story. That’s deeply unacceptable. Countless individuals are rightly disturbed and demanding answers because that’s what justice requires.

If Epstein’s crimes were grave enough to warrant his incarceration and decades of scrutiny, then they demand further investigation wherever legitimate questions linger unanswered. With over three million pages of documentation now in the public domain, it’s reasonable to infer that where there’s smoke, there’s likely more fire. True justice requires us to remain vigilant, exposing any rot to the fullest extent possible through rigorous, evidence-based inquiry.

That said, in this pursuit, we must guard against embracing the most extreme speculations, such as tales of cannibalism, blood sacrifices, or shadowy global cabals. The verified reality (that powerful individuals abused their influence to sexually exploit underage girls) should be shocking and infuriating enough to fuel our outrage and action. We don’t need to inflate these horrors with unproven embellishments to recognize their gravity or to hold those involved accountable. In fact, clinging to such extremism risks diluting the credible evidence and undermining the very justice we seek.

What does it reveal about us, though, when we’re tempted to believe the most lurid versions? That compulsion often stems from a mix of distrust in institutions, a desire for simple narratives in a complex world, and the human urge to make sense of profound evil. But succumbing to it only empowers misinformation and lets the guilty evade scrutiny on solid ground.

We should support victims’ voices, push for unredacted releases where legally possible, and insist on independent reviews of the remaining files. We should hold lawmakers to their promises under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. We should enthusiastically question any attempts to bury the truth.

By focusing on what’s provable and pursuing it relentlessly, we honor the survivors, deter future abuses, and rebuild trust in a system that’s failed too many for too long. The rot won’t expose itself; we must be the ones to drag it into the light.



Sunlight remains the best disinfectant.