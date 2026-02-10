Honest To Goodness

The Doctor
Great article Kaeley! Appreciated the nuanced take reminding us to look carefully at what is alleged, what is proven, and not jumping to conclusions.

If you were a wealthy influencer *anywhere* in the world in between 1990-2010, chances are at some point, there could be a probable tie to Epstein somewhere, because he was a financier, and a social networker. This was his primary vocation. The sexual abuse of underage girls was a bi-product of his dealings, a nice side-dish to his other offerings, but not his job. It nursed his fetish, provided convenient blackmail, and indulged the perversions of those in his circles, but it’s important to remember it wasn’t the whole point. Holding the thought in check when we’re tempted to throw everyone on the bandwagon of “pervert” whose name might come up in a document is a crucial distinction and necessary in the pursuit of Justice.

An excellent Article on this subject:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/who-jeffrey-epstein-really-was-and-why-the-story-still-matters-5981790

Interestingly, there are multiple accounts (that don’t come up in national news for obvious reasons, but they exist if you search directly) where Donald Trump is actually one of the (abysmally few) wealthy people directly attached to Epstein that came against him multiple times in the early 2000s. Not only did he throw him out of Mar-a-Lago in 2004 for being a creep to his female employees, but the Chief of Police of Palm Beach stated that in 2006, Trump complained to him about Epstein and said that “everyone in New York knows what kind of guy he is,” and that when Trump witnessed Epstein with a bunch of teenagers, he absconded rather quickly. Trump also instructed the Chief at that time- “(Maxwell) is his operative- focus on her.”

In 2009, when Attorney Bradley Edwards was serving subpoenas to an awful lot of people connected with Epstein, he says the *only* person who “picked up the phone and called me was Donald Trump.” He states Trump gave him so much helpful information, having been a personal witness in Epstein’s home, that was critical in nailing Epstein as a sex offender they didn’t even bother taking a deposition of him.

The defendants who tried to bring a case against Trump as well at that time had to drop their charges because there wasn’t enough evidence.

One of the most interesting reports I’ve come across: There was a deposition taken (around 2009 I think) of some of Epstein’s workers (a housekeeper and his driver) and one of them stated that while they saw Trump periodically at Epstein’s place in Palm beach, they rarely saw him hang around and specifically, eat with guests. His driver, a Hispanic, stated during his deposition (this is on the internet, and is public record but you have to hunt and directly search) that Trump would often eat in the kitchen and talk to him instead.

It’s my conclusion here that as much as Trump enjoyed women, Epstein genuinely creeped even him out, and he knew the guy was bad news. Trump’s always had a good instinct for people- he isn’t stupid. He knows the evils that come with being wealthy and had to deal with people because he had to, but it’s clear that after a while, Epstein was a red line, and one he worked, long before running for president, to get as far away from as possible, or to limit his association.

I don’t presume to know the President’s motivations for “moving on” and I’m certainly not defending that. It should be scrutinized, closely. And with social media notorious for blowing minor details out of context when it supports a narrative, carefulness is imperative. Love your attention to that.

I merely bring these things up not to exonerate Trump of all wrongdoing whatsoever, but to point out these facts merely for those who desperately want to see Trump’s name equally brought with all the others, and while the Epstein Files is no “hoax”, there are plentiful people who only seek their release to impeach Trump if possible, and justice that should be sought for other reasons is secondary.

One of the reasons he could have for deflecting (speculation only) is because while we should care about justice, he might know something we hope isn’t true; that some of these people will never, ever be brought to justice, and it would be a waste of time and resources to try, because they have ways to never be prosecuted. Mere association at this point is so shameful that revelation may be prompt enough to get them to lose positions of influence, (such as Kier Starmer’s Chief of Staff) but as far as prosecution and jail? Doubtful.

It is my personal position, perhaps a cynical one, that even if you went after everyone who deserved it, it would take so long, and most of them would be just about dead at the point where the justice system actually put them away, if they even got that far.

Trump might have a practical reason in that sense- he knows personally the power and money and affluence these people have access to, and he’s not willing to bet against them. I’m not saying he’s right to think that way, merely that he might end up, unfortunately, being “wise as a serpent” here, not necessarily because he has something to hide.

He also possesses leverage over other powerful people merely by virtue of having access to whatever he wants to see by being head Executive. (And that is certainly a probable motive that may give him pause for advocating justice right away- the man can’t resist leverage.)

From his position as President, he wasn’t elected to bring every pedophile in the world to justice (though his voice might have more power than he thinks if he were to offer more public support.)

One thing is for certain- this situation is a huge web of nastiness far bigger than we could imagine, and justice is ensured One Day, by One who holds every single story, who sees every detail, who is no respecter of persons, and who will bring justice to all appropriately, at the proper time, and in His Justice and Mercy, we can all rest.

Tam Gronewold
Yours is a voice of good reason in a sea of hysteria.

