Noah Otte
11hEdited

👏👏👏 Your best piece yet, Kaeley! Conservatives think feminism is at its core, a bad thing this is NOT the case! Yes, feminist extremism is most certainly bad. Third and fourth wave feminism are awful, no doubt about it! But that doesn’t mean feminism should be dismissed altogether or that we should return to rigid gender roles and believe in gender stereotypes. Nor does it mean we should return to the days when women were forced to stay in the home and cook, clean and raise the children and that was all they could do. Patriarchy absolutely existed at one time in this country. To this very day, gender discrimination still exists and women still face social challenges. There are indeed gender inequalities that still exist and we need to address them. We defintely need to start having a more nuanced conversation on the topic of feminism!

Conservatives have flatten feminism into a radical leftist caricature. That MUST change and the right must embrace feminism just as the left does and stop dismissing it as outdated and something we don’t need anymore. Do we need it as much as we used to? No. But do we still need it to some degree? Absolutely! The right needs to become more open minded on this topic. I’m glad you were able to see you could be a conservative AND a feminist and that there was no contradiction in being both those things, Kaeley! Here are some great reads for everyone on the great good feminism has done for our society:

• Without Consent: A Landmark Trial and the Decades-Long Struggle to Make Spousal Rape a Crime by Sarah Weinman

• Roe v. Wade: The Untold Story of the Landmark Supreme Court Case That Made Abortion Legal by Marian Faux

• The Woman’s Hour the Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss

• The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America, 1963-1973 by Clara Bingham

• Recasting the Vote: How Women of Color Transformed the Suffrage Movement by Catherine D. Cahill

Elicia Zimmerman
12h

Well written and expressed. I too was an abandoned mom with two small children. …. The problem you pose is a condition of many topics we parse out to one side or another. Our collective culture has stopped looking at nuance because the radicalization is so extreme. And people are afraid and gun shy. I tend to agree with your friend that says you may need to find another word. Because the word femininism has been hijacked regardless of its noble roots. Thank you for your thought provoking article.! Well wishes!

