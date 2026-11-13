I’m going to say this once, and even putting it on paper makes me feel like I’m standing naked on the corner of Madison Avenue.

But it is, nevertheless, something that’s been causing me a great deal of pain in this season of my life, and I’m afraid that if I don’t confront it, it’s going to get in the way of the work the good Lord wants me to tackle.

I feel SO lonely and discouraged in my personal calling.

Here’s the question I can’t answer: How do you allow yourself to be genuinely known when the stories that explain your wounds sound like you’re trying to impress people with your Rolodex? How do you find your people when so much of what has shaped you is too politically charged, too complicated, or too exhausting to explain over coffee after Bible study? And how do you find a place to rest when the very people you love and admire keep celebrating the people who have hurt you?

Let me show you what I mean.

For one thing, people routinely misunderstand my motives. “You’re too critical. You’re too divisive. Why are you trying to tear down the church? Nobody’s perfect. Focus on the positive. You’re too combative. Be known for what you’re FOR, not what you’re against.”

I haven’t quite worked out how much of my particular “gifting” comes from trauma, how much is simply hardwired into my personality, and how much is the active, noisy prompting of the Holy Spirit. All three are in there. Whatever the mix, I tend to smell danger lurking in institutions, churches, political movements, and other group settings well before other people seem to notice it. And because I don’t want people to get hurt, I tend to name it.

Some people call it paranoia. I call it discernment. Whatever it is, it annoys the crap out of people.

If your favorite celebrity pastor is behaving like a narcissist, plagiarizing sermons, or quietly introducing something deeply toxic into the church, and I notice it, I’m going to pray about it. And more often than not, I’m going to say something. I know firsthand what that costs. Often enough, people will write this off as nitpicking, but I see it as the first glimpse of an iceberg.

Today in Bible study, someone I genuinely like started singing the praises of an abortion abolitionist organization whose leader I’ve had some deeply troubling personal dealings with. This is a man who called me on the phone and tried to pressure me into revising a blog post to make him look better. Like most influential men, he’s got enough charisma to sell salt to a slug and then somehow get the slug to write a 5 star review. He registers as winsome and fair and more even minded than those extremists. But his actual views are extreme and include a deeply held belief that women ought to mostly just get out of the way and let men handle pro-life advocacy. He jokes about repealing the 19th and then cashes in on his plausable deniability by insisting it was just lighthearted joking. He’s not a good dude, and beyond that, I believe his political strategies could set the pro-life movement back decades.



As this woman who I deeply admire praised his work, I tried to respectfully invite a conversation about my concerns. She declined. I’m sure she did so from a genuine place that didn’t want to be guilty of gossip, and I can’t fault her for that.

But I left feeling profoundly alone and unseen and just overall discouraged.

My advocacy has put me in personal contact with some fairly prominent people, including people whose public reputations look nothing like the private behavior I’ve witnessed. Sometimes the people sitting across from me at church are enthusiastically praising individuals who have personally treated me like absolute garbage.

And what am I supposed to say? “Well, actually, I know him personally, and let me tell you what happened.” Or, “Funny you should mention him. Another fairly well-known person called me a while back because he was behaving so badly that we needed to figure out what to do about it.”

Said out loud, it sounds like a self-aggrandizing Rolodex flex.

There’s another layer I haven’t named. For the better part of a decade I’ve worked to build bridges to feminists: to value them as humans, to consider their stories and perspectives and insights, and to test them against the stereotypes my political party and even my religious in-group tend to default to. I’ve come to value them deeply, even in disagreement, because they were right about a lot of things we didn’t want to see. They were right that a lot of religious men treat women like breeders and subservients. They were right that women are punished for being too smart, too bold, or for eclipsing men. Now I live in rooms that treat them with cruelty, and I have to sit there and watch, and if I say anything, I’m just too touchy or wounded or feminized, and that means I’m in danger of embracing cultural Marxism and all my opinions beyond this are to be held in deep suspicion.

It reminds me a little of what it’s like to be an egalitarian Christian who genuinely loves a church. You love the worship. You love the fellowship. You love the people. You see so much evidence of God’s goodness in that congregation. And then one Sunday the pastor preaches a sermon implying that a godly wife should submit to abuse. Suddenly, the place where you came to be nourished has become the place where you’re quietly bleeding. Everyone else goes home talking about what a wonderful service it was, and you’re left wondering whether there’s a place for you there at all and why you can’t just be like the people who seem so completely unbothered by it all.



You’re desperately longing for an off switch for this intensity of yours. Or if you’re like me, you complain to your husband, “I just don’t know how to stop caring so much.”

Maybe the hardest part is that I don’t want to make everything about me. I don’t want to demand that every church, every friendship, every Bible study, and every conversation accommodate my whole history of experiences and wounds. I know the world doesn’t revolve around my mission field. I know other people have their own burdens to carry, their own blind spots, and their own perfectly legitimate reasons for admiring people I’ve come to distrust.

But knowing all that doesn’t make it any easier to figure out where I belong. And it certainly doesn’t make it easier to let people see me, not the raw version of me anyway.

I know I’m not infallible. I know my delivery isn’t always perfect, and I know there are times when my intensity gets in the way of my message. I’m willing to hear that. I’m willing to be corrected. But I’m also tired of feeling like the price of belonging is pretending not to know what I know, or pretending that things that have deeply wounded me are harmless simply because everyone else seems comfortable with them.

I’m tired of trying to decide whether to speak up and risk being perceived as difficult, or stay quiet and feel increasingly invisible. Because I don’t enjoy being the person who brings the bad news. It costs me more than most people realize, and frankly, I would love to be wrong more often.

There are days when I wish I could just attend Bible study, enjoy the fellowship, nod along enthusiastically, and leave without feeling the weight of something that needs to be said. I wish I knew how to find a community where I could be both fully known and fully at rest.

Is it possible that’s the part of calling we don’t talk about enough? I get plenty of applause for the courage it takes to stand up in public. But I’m still fumbling in the dark for somewhere safe to finally sit down.

I don’t have a tidy lesson to wrap around that. I don’t have a triumphant conclusion about how I’m going to keep fighting the good fight. I’m just weary, and I’m trying to figure out how to remain faithful to what I believe God has asked of me without allowing that faithfulness to leave me isolated from the very people I love.



Have you ever been here? Tell me how God brought you through.