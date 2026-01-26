For over a decade now, I’ve been knee‑deep in the trenches of advocating for survivors of sexual abuse within the church. It’s a space that is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating, where I’ve watched the same toxic script unfold again and again: a scandal erupts, leaders circle the wagons to protect the institution, and the wounded sheep are left bleeding on the sidelines.

I’ve blogged about this pattern extensively, dissecting it in pieces like “Church Too Often, #ChurchToo” and “The Formula for Church Sex Scandals,” where I lay out the predictable playbook that prioritizes power over people. And even then, I’ve only scratched the surface of the carnage in this arena. Indomitable women like Julie Roys have committed their life’s work to demanding accountability in spaces that claim to represent God, and they pay dearly for it, facing routine demonization and ostracization by fellow Christians who should be offering the most encouragement.

We all intuitively understand that ignoring cancer in the physical body is a terrible idea. Pretending it isn’t there only allows it to metastasize and do greater harm. Yet when it comes to spiritual cancers in the body of Christ, we routinely turn on the very physicians trying to help eradicate them. I’m a roots gal. I don’t want to pop the head off a dandelion and convince myself the weed problem is under control.

In this context, the root issue has become increasingly clear to me: the church’s severe neglect of the leadership of repentance. Without leaders modeling humility and contrition, what we’re left with is a hollowed‑out performative Christianity, one that gaslights victims, whitewashes sin, and calls it “grace.”

Matthew 23:27 comes to mind here, where Jesus confronts the pharisees by crying, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”

This isn’t theoretical for me. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been blocked, unfriended, or censored by influential Christian men (seminary professors, think‑tank leaders, pastors), who would rather silence a respectful call for accountability than face the mirror. The number is not small; it’s a pattern. Comments disappear. Private messages appear, warning me to stay in my place. I’m told I’ve been poisoned by feminism, that publicly naming abuse harms the church’s witness.

I believe the opposite is true. If we care about the church’s witness, we must be willing to confront the sins that are actively driving people out of our midst.

Just last month, I was blocked from comment again, this time by a leader at a church within walking distance of my house, one currently embroiled in its own sexual abuse scandal. This man, a self‑professed advocate for survivors, posted a series of statements that reeked of deflection. Everything he wrote was framed to discredit allegations before they could even be examined:

“If you weren’t there, you’re working on faulty senses…”

“Eyewitness testimony is faulty in 70% of cases…”

“Children are natural pleasers…”

“Stress and trauma affect memory…”

Sure, these ideas may hold limited relevance in sterile legal textbooks. But in the real world of abuse, they are weaponized to sow doubt and invalidate survivors. We can smell this a mile away because we’ve heard it a thousand times. The voices that represent Christ in our lives should not sound uncannily similar to the voices of our abusers.

And why do survivors turn to social media in the first place? Because the “trustworthy process” churches point to so often proves to be anything but. Victims report internally and are ignored, minimized, or retaliated against. Perpetrators with power bury the truth “for the sake of unity.” Leaders rush to presume innocence for the accused, which, in practice, means presuming guilt for the accuser. Truth should be pursued aggressively, no matter who it implicates. Instead, we get boilerplate responses designed to shield the institution above the flock.

In “The Formula for Church Sex Scandals,” I walk through this playbook step by step, drawing from cases involving Mike Bickle at IHOPKC, Ravi Zacharias, Carl Lentz, and countless others. It begins with denial or minimization. Supporters shame the victim as divisive or unstable. A PR firm appears. An internal “investigation” follows, carefully bounded and resistant to outside scrutiny. Evidence is relabeled—“inappropriate relationship” instead of abuse. The leader takes a sabbatical, then quietly re‑enters ministry amid calls for “restoration,” without meaningful ownership.

This formula entrenches harm and erodes trust, not just in leadership, but in God Himself.

In “Church Too Often, #ChurchToo,” I documented specific horrors: Douglas Goodman, convicted of assaulting women in his church while victims were shunned and congregants followed him to a new ministry; the Moscow, Idaho cases where Doug Wilson minimized pedophilia and abuse as “secret courtship” and “made a living covering up sin”; Mark Darling’s resignation after ignored complaints, with victims labeled slanderers. These are not anomalies. They are what happens when repentance is absent. Without complete truth‑telling and the humble ownership of accountability, restoration becomes cheap grace, a Band‑Aid over metastatic cancer.

Then came the Shawn Bolz scandal at Bethel Church. Credible accusations emerged that Bolz had data‑mined personal information to fabricate prophetic words, alongside perverse sexual harassment of subordinates. Bethel leaders were aware of serious concerns as early as 2019, yet continued publicly endorsing him while evidence was minimized and victims suffered quietly. I have sadly come to expect this in churches that suppress the Holy Spirit’s convicting work, but seeing it here grieved me deeply. A community that claims to prize prophecy and truth failing to model repentance.

And yet, something rare happened.

Yesterday, Bethel’s leadership broke the mold. Bill Johnson, Kris Vallotton, and Dan Farrelly named their failures with specificity and without excuse. They admitted to extending what they called “unsanctified mercy” that protected the institution over the wounded. They apologized. They owned harm. This is the first time I can recall seeing a church in crisis lead with this level of humility. Has this happened elsewhere before? I’m sure it has, and God bless those who’ve blazed this trail before them. But this is the first time I can personally remember ever seeing this.

God works with contrite hearts. Psalm 51 still matters.

At the same time, I’ve noticed something else over the years in survivor spaces. Deep wounds often breed deep distrust. After so much betrayal, it becomes tempting to burn every bridge to restoration, to want punishment rather than repentance, to refuse belief even when repentance finally appears. I understand that instinct. Much of it is justified.

Too often, what passes for repentance is merely a PR campaign: vague apologies, non‑specific confessions, careful language that avoids naming abuse, power, victims, or consequences. Leaders center their own pain, then rush toward forgiveness, healing, unity, and “moving forward” before truth is fully known or accountability is established.

Biblically, repentance accepts consequence without bargaining, like Zacchaeus in Luke 19 or David in 2 Samuel 12. PR repentance wants resolution without cost. It clings to narrative control through NDAs, confidentiality agreements, and spiritualized calls for silence. That is not repentance.

That is also not what I saw in Bethel’s message yesterday. They named sin. They grieved it. They invited scrutiny rather than shutting it down. Time will tell what fruit follows, but what they modeled was rare and needed: leaders bowing the knee to Jesus instead of protecting their image. I felt Jesus in their message yesterday, and for the first time in a long while where these conversations happen, I also felt a strange twinge of terrifying hope.

So here is my heart: for survivors still carrying wounds that ache for justice, for leaders tempted to hide, and for a weary church longing for something real. The God who sees every tear and every cover‑up is still the God who draws near to the contrite. He does not despise a broken and humbled spirit. And we are commanded not to despise even small beginnings.

I am still grieving the patterns. Still bearing the cost of speaking. Still aching for every survivor who was dismissed or betrayed. But I am also still believing that the same Jesus who overturned tables in the temple is more than able to overturn systems that protect power over people.

When leaders choose the costly path of real repentance (naming sin plainly, accepting consequences, centering the wounded, releasing control), something holy begins to happen. Wounds can breathe. Trust can cautiously rebuild. Even guarded hearts may dare to test the fruit and hope again.



I’m working to treat my writing like a job, and if you appreciate my work, I’d be deeply grateful if you’d consider investing in a paid subscription. I work to keep costs low, and my family genuinely appreciates every dollar you choose to put behind my writing. Thank you so much for your support.

You can also donate to my work via Venmo or PayPal