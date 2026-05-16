Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Brett Thomasson's avatar
Brett Thomasson
4d

Wonderful! I intend no disrespect when I note that “blaming Spokane” would make a great title for a country song

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Ellen Keesling's avatar
Ellen Keesling
3d

Wonderful article. Your illustrations of how we all have a tendency to excuse our own biases and call them out in others were all spot on.

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