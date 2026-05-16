I’ve observed an interesting attitude since moving to north Idaho. It seems to me that whenever something criminal happens around here, the knee-jerk response is to declare, “Some riff raff must have wandered over from Spokane.”

And when that theory fails, the next layer of insulation against honest introspection is this: “Darn Californians need to stop moving here.”

The obvious implication is that any deviant behavior plaguing our area must come from the outside. It couldn’t possibly be homegrown. Idahoans don’t have drug problems. Idahoans don’t burgle cars or stage shootouts in parking lots. That’s beneath us.

It reminds me of a light-hearted debate my husband and I once had about rattlesnakes. I did not believe him when he insisted there were virtually no rattlesnakes in our town. “But Spokane is only 30 minutes away,” I argued. “And I know for sure there are rattlesnakes there!”

It turns out he was right. Apparently ecosystems and elevation matter to this kind of thing.

But we tend to apply that same logic to people, as if all the figurative rattlesnakes conveniently stop at the Washington border. As if vice, addiction, violence, and dysfunction belong to Spokane, while North Idaho somehow remains morally untouched simply because we’d prefer to believe it does.

The problem is always outside ourselves.

There’s a name for this tendency in psychology. It’s called the fundamental attribution error: the habit of explaining other people’s failures as character flaws while explaining our own as circumstantial. They are homeless because they are lazy or dangerous. We lost our job because the economy was bad. They vote the way they do because they are evil or stupid. We vote the way we do because we’ve thought it through and love our country.

As Christians, we should find this deeply uncomfortable. For one thing, Scripture is chock full of reminders to examine our own hearts first and most aggressively. It should be a top priority if we’re walking in step with the Spirit. Like David, we ought to be praying, “See if there is any offensive way in me” and then begging for grace to fix the ways that offend. But we also have an obligation to love even our enemies. When we’re so preoccupied with protecting ourselves from the people we cast as villains, it’s really hard to prioritize loving them.

This is rampant in political activism. It’s most obvious in words like “Demoncrats” and “Repugnicans” and “libtards.” The name-calling is a tell. It signals that the person has stopped being curious about why someone might see the world differently, and has instead decided that the difference itself is proof of the other side’s stupidity or evil. It’s the political equivalent of blaming Spokane, a way of outsourcing the problem so you never have to sit with the uncomfortable possibility that reasonable people can look at the same set of facts and arrive at different conclusions. Once you’ve reduced your opponents to a cartoon, you’re no longer required to engage with their actual arguments. It’s a convenient way to avoid the discomfort of actual critical thought.

I’m not saying there are no real threats. I’m not saying it’s wrong to conclude that some policy positions are actively dangerous or misguided. I’m not saying we shouldn’t fight tirelessly against them. What I am saying is that any honest analysis requires a dogged, intentional willingness to ask which part of the fault may actually belong to us. The policies we hate are often overcorrections to real problems, problems we may have created, or simply refuse to acknowledge exist within our own camp.

Everything becomes us vs. them. Right vs. wrong. Good vs. evil.

It can even creep into our parenting. I’ll give you a couple examples of how I’ve seen this play out in recent history. I share the following not to shame anyone, but to illustrate the point. Not long ago, I was troubled to observe an otherwise wonderful Christian-schooled kid I know sharing an illustrated video he made depicting himself striking a homeless woman with a stick. My heart sank when I saw it, and all I could think to say was, “She needs Jesus, doesn’t she?”

Another time, while driving past a homeless person, another Christian kid we know, usually such a great kid, jokingly asked, “Should we throw food at him?”

In neither scenario did a parent intervene to correct the thinking. The unspoken lesson was clear: homeless people are dangerous scum to be avoided and spat upon, rather than broken people Jesus came to save.

Is it wrong to teach your kids to be guarded around people with a high likelihood of addiction? No. You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to drop my kids off in downtown Portland without a bodyguard. Risk is risk. It’s not wrong to name it. But if we aren’t even trying to see the human being underneath the risk, something in us has started to rot, too. There’s a difference between discernment and dehumanization, and a society that loses the ability to tell them apart eventually becomes just as spiritually sick as the problems it’s trying to avoid.

What struck me is that these kids come from families with genuinely wonderful parents, homes that are, by design, pretty hostile to rattlesnakes. A lot is being done right. But what if rattlesnakes aren’t the thing to worry about? What if it’s the pine beetles? Those pesky little bugs that go largely undetected until they’ve quietly destroyed entire forests. Dehumanization is like that.

When this hardness of heart learns to speak Christianese, it doesn't feel like self-righteousness or insularity. It feels like wisdom. It feels like protecting your family, your community, your values. But the homeless woman being hit with a stick or the man panhandling on the roadside are not abstractions. They are, by any honest reading of the Gospels, precisely the people Jesus went out of his way to touch, eat with, and defend from the religiously respectable. The Good Samaritan was not a parable about stranger danger.

My husband was right about the rattlesnakes. Ecosystems matter. You can build a home hostile to obvious predators and still lose the forest, not to anything that slithered in from Spokane, but to something sneakier, something that found purchase in the very certainty that you were one of the good ones.

The solution isn’t to stop caring about real threats, or to pretend that discernment is the same thing as bigotry. But at a certain point, we must learn to hold even our righteous anger loosely enough to ask, regularly and honestly, “What might be growing in me? In us? In my church or political party or even my own home? What lesson did I just teach without meaning to?”

David didn’t pray, “Search their hearts.” He prayed, “Search mine.” That’s the harder prayer. It’s also, I would argue, the more powerful one.