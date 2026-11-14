Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
1dEdited

Thanks for this. I deeply and sincerely appreciate Christians who are trying to call out the insanity. For me, it's much simpler. I know that most Christians don't want to believe this, but there is a significant (a word I have chosen for its ambiguity because I can admit that I don't know how big it is) subset of Christian men who simply hate women. They are actual misogynists, using that word in the literal, not cultural or hyperbolic sense. I have wasted many hours of my life in the past going back and forth in email with some of them. I told the painful (at the time; the trauma is more resolved for me now) story of being ten years old and having what was probably my fourth or fifth period. It was intense, far more blood than it should have been, and horribly painful. I can never be sure, but given what was going on at the time in that house, I think I was probably having a miscarriage. I ask them -- assume I was actually pregnant from those rapes and hadn't miscarried? What should have happened? They are adamant that foster care (to be clear: foster care with parents who will monitor/supervise and take to prenatal appointments, etc.; their concern was for the embryo, not the girl) and enforced birth under penalty of law is the only God-approved choice. That embryo immediately takes total precedence for them over a literal ten-year-old rape victim, instantly and without question. Female humans are literally nothing but incubators to them, and they're not pretending otherwise. I get why Christian women don't want to accept this but to me it's obvious along the lines of transwomen being men.

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1 reply by Kaeley Triller Harms
Kelly Garrison's avatar
Kelly Garrison
1d

People arguing that women who have had abortions should go to prison are hurting the pro-life movement just as much as any liberal feminist.

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