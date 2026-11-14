I’m still feeling salty today. After a much-needed meeting with some spiritual mentors and some candid conversations in my prayer closet, I decided I needed to name what’s on my heart with a degree of specificity that will likely repel those who aren’t ready to hear it and expose me to accusations of gossip or divisiveness. That’s God’s business. Pray about my words. Pray for my heart and spirit. Chew the meat. Spit out the bones, and let the Holy Spirit do His thing.

So….

This week at Bible study, a woman I adore started giving a glowing review of a group called “The White Rose Resistance.” Though its leadership doesn’t openly embrace the label “abolitionists,” likely because they’re savvy enough to recognize the negative baggage that comes with it, that is, in fact, what they are.

(If you’re an activist group advocating the criminal prosecution of women who obtain abortions, rejecting the traditional pro-life movement’s distinction between women and abortion providers, and demanding equal application of homicide laws, you’re embracing the central tenets of abortion abolitionism, whether you use the label or not.)

And the group is led by a very charming guy named Seth Gruber.

Seth is a grifter. He’s a chauvinist, and he’s as manipulative as the day is long. He will wrap a brick in velvet, throw it at your face, and convince you he was helping you build character. By the end of the conversation, you’ll somehow find yourself apologizing to him for getting blood on the carpet.

I know this from personal experience. He once called me on the phone to try to convince me to edit a blog to preserve the image of his anti-semitic assistant. I was already unsettled to see good people falling for his shtick, but then I woke the next morning to a headline in the local news: “Feminism is Cancer Event Scheduled at UI.”

I groaned. And I was not at all surprised to discover the event was sponsored by the University’s Turning Point USA Chapter or that it featured none other than Seth Gruber as a key speaker.

This is totally on brand for Seth and for most “abortion abolitionists,” whose contempt for women seems increasingly hard to restrain. Seth believes it’s time to push women to the sidelines of the pro-life movement so that men can take over. In a recent podcast, he remarked, “The pro-life movement has largely been led by women.” He continued, “I think that should be led primarily by men who are called to be defenders and protectors.”

Seth has made it clear that he believes men should be leading the pro-life movement, and he’s hardly been gracious toward the women who’ve spent decades fighting on its front lines. He accused Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, of being a “self avowed feminist” who is “actively involved in sabotaging” efforts to protect unborn children. Do you see what he's doing here? He's taking a woman who has spent years publicly denouncing feminism and branding her a feminist because it makes her easier to dismiss. This is the same woman who recently launched an entire speaking tour called “Feminists Lied: Prove Me Wrong.” Modern day feminists hate Kristan Hawkins. Seth just says things he wants to be true and bulldozes ahead as if they are.

And Kristan is hardly the only one. Seth has also gone after Penny Nance, the longtime president of Concerned Women for America, referring to her as “pro-life, allegedly Christian” during a public feud over abortion legislation. Think about that. These are women who have devoted decades of their lives to fighting abortion, building organizations, changing laws, and helping mothers and babies. They have every right to disagree with his strategy without having their commitment to the unborn, or even their Christian faith, called into question. But apparently, if you don’t agree that women who obtain abortions should face criminal prosecution, your decades of service don’t count for much.

Here’s one of Seth’s sleaziest tricks: When he can’t strong-arm another pro-lifer into embracing his particular strategy for saving babies, he starts suggesting they don’t actually want to save babies at all.

I’ve watched him pull this stunt repeatedly, bulldozing right past people who have spent their lives fighting abortion because they have the audacity to disagree with his methods. He literally accused Mike Johnson of not wanting to protect “the little babies,” went after South Dakota Right to Life, and even released a podcast implying Beth Moore and Karen Swallow Prior had gone pro-choice. He tried this garbage with me, too. After I repeatedly explained that I support legal protections for unborn children but oppose prosecuting their mothers, he demanded, “Why aren’t those little babies who are being flushed down the toilet valuable enough to you to support their legal protection?” Oh, give me a break. Disagree with Seth about how to save babies, and suddenly you’re the heartless monster who doesn’t want to save them at all.

He’s even taken aim at Christian pregnancy resource centers like the one that helped me during my own unplanned pregnancy. To be fair, he praises their work and acknowledges that they’re saving babies. But he’s also publicly criticized pregnancy centers for opposing legislation that would allow women who obtain abortions to be prosecuted under homicide laws. Apparently, helping vulnerable women choose life is wonderful, but if you don’t also support prosecuting the women who don’t, you’re part of what’s wrong with the pro-life movement.

Doesn’t this sound like brilliant strategy to you? “Come on in, abortion-vulnerable women. We promise to help you. Just ignore that we’re simultaneously fighting for you to get the electric chair if we don’t change your mind about keeping your baby during our 45-minute session.”

He can’t be this foolish. Is it possible he’s this cruel?

But it just gets better and better. Homeboy goes onto podcasts and casually jokes about things like repealing the 19th amendment. It’s framed as a light-hearted hypothetical conversation, but it’s really grooming behavior passed off as a joke to introduce the topic to a wider audience as though it’s a reasonable debate to even entertain.

It’s not a freaking joke.

He’s just the gift that keeps on giving. Want to know what he says about moms who send our kids to public schools? Here’s a direct quote from that same podcast:

“Dad leaves for work, and you’re too lazy to even consider homeschooling because what? You want mimosas from 9-3? I mean, what are you doing? How many corners of the house can you clean from 9 to 3?”

Notice the image he uses as the cover of that episode: a picture of a mom wearing sweats putting her child on a school bus next to the caption “This is toxic femininity.”

Wait. What? Wearing comfortable clothing and sending your kid to school so you can accomplish any number of legitimate pursuits including punching a clock to keep food in her belly is toxic femininity? Really? As opposed to toxic masculinity which generally includes things like, oh, you know, rape and domestic violence and…. coercive control, etc? I just can’t.

Oh! And do you want to hear his evidence that abortion is demonic? It’s really solid analysis. Get this. According to Seth Gruber, we know that abortion is demonic because some of its loudest cheerleaders are… drumroll, please… “Ugly.” Dramatic pause. “And fat.” Don’t forget they’re fat, the very worst thing a woman could possibly be.

You can’t make this up. This is the guy we want to go with? Really? This is the guy we want out there trying to move the needle on the pro-life frontlines? Have we given up on reaching women entirely? We’re just not even going to try anymore?

Is there a Christian way to tell people in my camp to grow the hell up? You have to stop this. It is counter intuitive. It is doing harm. You are not going to repeal the 19th amendment. You are going to continue alienating the very women whose minds need to change about abortion. I've spent the better part of the past 10 years building alliances with feminists, and many of them have legitimate insights and keen observations that could help us recognize our own blind spots and understand why we've struggled so much to reach women.

And instead of listening, learning, and looking for opportunities to build bridges, we’re handing microphones to men who think the answer is to put women back in their place.

Do you have any idea how spectacularly ridiculous that is?

Women are not an obstacle to overcome in the fight against abortion. They are the people we desperately need to reach. And when you make contempt for women a feature of your activism, you shouldn’t be surprised when women conclude that your concern for them begins and ends with their reproductive capacity.

You cannot spend your weekends mocking women’s rights and expect women to believe you care about theirs. You cannot preach about the inherent dignity of every human being while treating half the human race like a problem that needs to be managed.

And you certainly cannot convince me that you’re defending God’s design for womanhood when your favorite pastime seems to be humiliating women who refuse to submit to you.

I am so tired of watching Christians mistake arrogance for courage, cruelty for conviction, and charisma for godly character. I’m tired of watching good, sincere people get swept up in movements because the guy holding the microphone knows how to make contempt sound like righteousness.

I believe unborn children deserve protection. I believe women deserve dignity. I refuse to accept that one of those convictions requires sacrificing the other.

And I am begging my fellow Christians to develop enough discernment to recognize that a man can say all the right things about protecting babies and still be doing tremendous damage to the cause.

We do not need more men telling women to sit down and shut up. We need more Christians willing to listen when women tell us why they stopped trusting us in the first place.