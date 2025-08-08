Honest To Goodness

George Gregory
Thoughtful analysis that gave me a lot to think about. As a conservative Christian, much of the triumphalism I’ve seen on the political right—particularly with Christians—has troubled me. They give their detractors ammunition! True Christian authority stands on the truth of the Bible while remaining gentle and gracious.

“Instead, you must worship Christ as Lord of your life. And if someone asks about your hope as a believer, always be ready to explain it. But do this in a gentle and respectful way. Keep your conscience clear. Then if people speak against you, they will be ashamed when they see what a good life you live because you belong to Christ.”

‭‭1 Peter‬ ‭3‬:‭15‬-‭16‬ ‭NLT‬‬

Lydia Kaiser
Yes! Who is a loud voice that isn't an embarrasing, hypocritical, crazy, bully? I was sick to see Charlie Kirk giving credence to Doug Wilson and Mark Driscoll. Then the largest Protestant denomination is embarrassing us by voting 3 years in a row to withhold the title of Pastor from any woman for any position, even that of children's or women's ministry. THAT'S what they need to spend their energy on?

Thank you for mentioning Jack Hibbs. Who else do we have? I've been wondering the same thing. Surely we're overlooking some people. Can you name even a couple more? There are some good authors, like Lance Ford, but what about pastors? Is the problem that if someone doesn't have a megamegachurch "platform" no one listens to them? Can we somehow give a microphone to people like Brian Sanders and Rob Wegner of the microchurch movement?

