Note from Kaeley: My friend Brian F. Marks and I have been stewing over this topic a great deal for the past year. I appreciate his thoughts below. Hope this edifies and inspires prayerful reflection:



Kaeley and I recently wrote about what we call “the feeder program” in today’s discourse, and it’s an issue that continues to bedevil us.

The church has a persistent problem: theobros, those conservative firebrands, often hit the nail on the head when diagnosing cultural decay. Their points can be painfully accurate. Yet, their delivery — un-Christlike, uncharitable, sometimes outright abusive — undermines their message. Worse, their influence thrives because liberal women, including some wounded ex-conservatives, keep handing them ammunition. These women, at times, champion unbiblical ideas, some wielding Jezebel-like emotional manipulation to push their case. It’s baffling why egalitarian women, who claim a biblical foundation for gender equality, refuse to draw clear lines—lines that would prove, contra Joe Rigney’s vivid phrase, that standing for equality doesn’t mean going “soft on sodomy.” Their silence fuels the theobros’ fire, and the cycle continues.

Rigney’s silver-tongued crusade against empathy is only partially true. Emotional blackmail by leftist women (think of the truly sociopathic Munchy moms like Jeannette Jennings trans-ing their kids) is real and despicable. Think even of the dishonest manipulators like Kristen Kobes Du Mez, who furthers false teaching around sexuality, but when called on it, manages to weave and cleverly dodge while platforming with degenerates and apostates.

But Rigney, like his father in the faith, Doug Wilson, appears to have much larger goals, namely furthering the notion that women are intrinsically defective such that they can never spiritually instruct men, among other things. And that’s the focus of this essay. Why are politically conservative Christians who (admirably) aim for theological orthodoxy even on touchy issues, willing to partner with people who have demonstrably terrible character? Why have they been willing to overlook such gross misconduct and abusive behavior?

As best we can say, here’s our read of the land.

OUTGUNNED, DELUGED WITH PROPAGANDA

Conservatives have, for years, felt as though literally everything was against them. And in fairness, we get it.

We know a conservative-leaning Christian man who was interviewed by the New York Times three separate times for his insight on an issue of concern for a religion feature story. He presented himself as an even-keeled moderate who had researched the topic extensively. NOT A WORD of what he said was ever printed. And when the story came out, it was heavily slanted. He tells us that one of his Catholic friends of the same mind was quoted and got a mangled half-sentence. The whole thing was a mess.

Kaeley poured her heart and soul into an hour-and-a-half interview with a reporter from The Guardian, only to have her position completely misrepresented and her name in the article next to words like “Jim Crow.” When her campaign was invited to participate in a debate with the local transactivists, they refused to allow Kaeley to be the campaign’s spokesperson, arguing that it would be “unfair” to the opposition to pit a female rape survivor against a trans “woman.” What they truly wanted was to control the optics, positioning the white Christian anti-gay marriage “bigot” against the poor marginalized member of a victim class. It wasn’t objectivity they were after. It was deliberate, deceptive spin.

Recently, another friend of ours who has done a 180-degree turn philosophically told us what it was like realizing how the media portrayed conservative believers in Jesus in a consistently unfavorable light. He bought the narrative hook, line, and sinker that the abominable Westboro crazies from Kansas were typical of Christians. He now realizes how outrageous that was and how they were used cynically in keeping with secular leftist goals of making Christians look like evil, bigoted monsters.

We share those anecdotes as they crystallize the narrative that has been set around who theologically orthodox Christians are in much of the secular left-wing “mainstream” public mind. No matter how kind, decent, and thoughtful conservative Christians may be, there is an indisputable and ardently antichrist spirit among much of leftism that seeks to destroy, yes, even eradicate, the public witness for Jesus Christ in society. We know well that a segment of the secular left loathes Christians with ferocious, frothing fury. We have personally tasted and seen their unbridled, incandescent rage. We’re not making it up.

Perceptive, discerning Christians know this and feel it acutely. Still they continue to scrape together dollars to fight uncomfortable, politically incorrect fights for human dignity that almost no one wants to touch, but they do it out of sincere conviction while being sneered at and called vile names and receiving all kinds of threats. Meanwhile, the institutional Left, with its endless Soros nonprofit group dollars, can bus in opposition and stealthily change important things structurally that no one is aware of, doing incalculable damage.

And another example is the marriage fight. Conservatives thought that if they could rally the people to vote at the ballot box to preserve marriage as between a man and a woman, they could conserve a bedrock unit of society. For goodness’ sake, mothers and fathers are not interchangeable! Children have inherent rights to both of their parents whenever possible, and they do indeed NEED a mom and a dad! So they showed up to the polls and in 31 states in the early 2000s, amended their state constitutions to preserve that good standard. Even socially liberal states like Maine, Oregon, and California did this! Oh, but no, that didn’t stop the moneyed pelvic left with their Gill and Stryker funds from jamming their perversion and techno-dystopian social engineering through the courts and capture of other cultural spheres like higher ed, the fine arts, Hollywood, and the mass media.

What else do social conservatives have but some red state governments (which, for various reasons, are not reliable, to be honest, depending on which one) and some churches?

And the churches…yeah. About them…

Here’s where the situation becomes fraught. In all their conservative fervor and zeal to fight the very real antichrist spirit outside our camp, is it possible that they unwittingly come to enable or even embrace a covert form of that same spirit in their ranks? We think the answer is “yes,” and it’s a problem that, if left unaddressed, is going to lead to serious trouble. Truth be told, it already has.

ABUSIVE THEOLOGY, PLATFORM-SEEKING

Many of the pastors who are loud and technically correct about the touchy issues are, in fact, wolves.

John MacArthur, who had a lot of the basics right, was a bold voice. But as Kaeley has written, monstrously abused Eileen Gray. He was also terribly accusatory and cruel toward people who didn’t share his watertight Calvinistic theology. Beyond his abuse of Eileen, his pattern of callousness is chilling: mishandling rape cases, denying the existence of mental health challenges like OCD and PTSD, shaming vulnerable women, plagiarizing large swaths of work, and repeatedly flat-out refusing to repent when repentance was needed.

And when he died, you’d have thought the Protestant pope had passed away given all the weepy tears from the Reformed world and the gushing praise from evangelicals who have been falling over themselves with gratitude for how he “stood firm” on so many issues.

It gave us ulcers to watch such effusive praise take place while knowing that, yes, he did indeed remain firm on some important matters. But he was also an awful bully, to put it mildly.

And, Doug Wilson? Where to even start except to read Kaeley’s several essays outlining his horrendous character problems, disgusting rhetoric, and repulsive conduct? He has been quietly building infrastructure for years, furthering his boorish brand. But because he’s wickedly clever and is quite bold, someone we know and like called him an “astonishingly good institution builder and leader.” We wanted to vomit. We’ve been watching him build his empire for years, warning people of his growing influence, only to routinely hear that he’s a “fringe” nobody. Well within the past few months, he’s been featured on shows with Steve Deace and Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk. Just yesterday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared Doug Wilson’s video. This isn’t fringe anymore. This is a full-fledged concerted effort to mainstream his brand of “Christianity,” which is all ultimately about control, not Jesus.

He also skillfully mixes a lot of truth with a lot of terrible. And his daughters? Surly, mean-spirited, and nasty women. And they seem to revel in it.

So why do godly Christians stay silent when this rot festers among them? Many, if not most, faithful pastors are busy shepherding flocks and raising families, not building platforms, chasing after influence, and growing their followers on social media. That largely cedes the stage to abusive bullies who are chasing platforms, influence, and social media followers to feed their egos. Worse yet, some Christians naively assume the people can distinguish Wilson’s ilk from true, godly leaders. That’s just not true, especially not in Manhattan or Boston bubbles, where The New York Times is gospel. In their minds, the loudest, most unsavory voices define us.

Who does that leave, largely, to speak publicly? The abusive bullies. There are indeed some voices with sizable platforms who do a good job speaking truth to culture. Pastor Jack Hibbs is one such man.

The other thing is that many other Christians believe, and this is a deeply misguided assumption, that people will be able to distinguish between the MacArthurs and Wilsons of the world and other godly, lesser-known Christian leaders. That may be partially true for some people if they are honest and follow public discourse closely. Engaged people can make those distinctions. But again, secular lefty urban dwellers who don’t know any evangelicals? They’ll think the ugliest ones are representative. They’ll believe whatever the New York Times prints as though it is the Bible (seriously, that newspaper truly has a spiritual grip on their minds), and it will be distorted.

What else are beleaguered evangelicals to do?

It’s extremely frustrating. But it’s inexcusable.

The religious bullies have perceived that many conservative evangelicals are, for many reasons, craving boldness. I mean, they are famished, STARVING for it.

Many conservatives are bone-tired of the “just be nice” or “just do Jesus, not politics” approach that has characterized much of evangelicalism in the past few decades, and they recognize what an unmitigated disaster it has been for culture. Meanwhile, progressive religionists are overtly politics-heavy during their services, and many conservative churches don’t want to touch political themes whatsoever. Yet somehow, the conservative churches are broadly accused by leftists of “political idolatry”. Make it make sense! And now, we are seeing thin-skinned, mediocre Christian nationalist theobros filling this void, who are fuming about all this unfair cajoling. But some of their anger? It’s real and borne of some legitimate grievances.

As Kaeley wrote in her Federalist piece about the man who went to the Iowa Capitol building to smash and behead a demon statue (read in full to get context), many Christians are done (DONE!) with the revolting depravity that the Left has gotten away with for years, and the church has been pathetically impotent in their attempts to stop it. There are many reasons why that is so (another essay for another day), but when psychopath doctors can go to work today and face zero consequences for slicing off the breasts of 12-year-old girls, physically castrating 15-year-old boys, surgically harvesting colon tissue to make fake vaginas and forearm skin to make fake penises, uh, Houston, we have a problem. An enormous one.

So while evangelicals starve for boldness, exhausted by “just be nice” platitudes that let culture crumble, theobros who act like petulant orphans exploit this, filling the void with thin-skinned Christian nationalism. The anger is real — when doctors mutilate young children and teens, and when progressive elites tap-dance around it with “nuance,” it’s infuriating. The ineffectiveness of the church against this hideous monstrosity is a moral scandal all by itself.

But MacArthur, Wilson, and their theobro spawn are indefensible. Their foul tactics and odious behavior threaten to become the public face of the Christian faith in America. Normal people will rightly reject it. We refuse to overlook it, even if many of our philosophically conservative brothers and sisters do. We’re calling a spade a spade: the abuse they inflict and their terrible behavior are evil. “Above reproach”, the biblical standard for leaders, must mean something.

Moreover, the political right’s selective outrage is galling as they excoriate women like Karen Swallow Prior for appearing at queer-affirming faith conferences, branding her a compromiser for engaging in dialogue – an questionably unwise move, given the Scriptural admonition to not even eat with wolves in the Church of this sort (see 1 Corinthians 5:11). Yet a free pass is mostly given to conservative spokespeople like Megan Basham, who platformed with known white supremacists and anti-Semites, and has cozied up with toxic figures for clout.

This blindness to this cruelty runs deep — take William Wolfe, an American Reformer linchpin who operates under the Center for Baptist Leadership, which is essentially an entity of the AmRef publication, who openly advocates for princes to punish nonconformists with active suppression and even execution of heretics, a chilling throwback to authoritarian excess. His outlet lionizes dictators like Franco, Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt, and defends nations executing gay people, yet this “New Christian Right” hails this as boldness and regard for doctrinal orthodoxy. The pervasive cruelty isn’t just rhetoric; it’s who they platform — figures like Andrew Isker, an anti-Semitic ideologue tied to the Great Replacement Theory, get a stage while the faithful shrug, blinded by a hunger for “unflinching courage.” Why is one sin anathema while the other gets a wink? It’s a double standard rooted in tribalism, not principle.

At this point, we’re praying that Almighty God sovereignly pours out his power in such a way that these spiritually manipulative, cold-as-ice abusers who know how to sound biblical will be dethroned, that they have road-to-Damascus experiences where they are knocked off their high horses, and are humbled to the nth degree. As far as we know, no theobro, as vituperative and ugly as that crowd is, has ever approved murder of believers in Jesus like Saul/Paul did, and so there is hope yet that even they will repent.

But we hold the opinion that it will have to be the LORD Most High who staples them to the ground because narcissistic wolves do NOT take correction, even when their critics possess godly character and are solidly theologically orthodox.

Heaven help us.