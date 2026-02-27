Yesterday controversial Mark Driscoll posted something fascinating on his X profile. He linked to a clip of a Pentecostal pastor named Millicent Sedra as she preached a sermon about the evils of feminism. Driscoll’s commentary read as follows:

“@echochurch_‘s @MillicentSedra gives a stern warning.

Feminism is the most anti-female movement, and not only does lies to and attack women, it attacks God and His Word.”

The post caught my attention for a number of reasons, first because it was so on-brand for a man who has spent his entire public “ministry” thumping his chest and promoting a testosterone-soaked, cage-fighter theology of manhood. “Down, women. Under my thumb.” Nothing new and different there.

But after my initial eye roll, it struck me that his choice to amplify a female preacher, however on-brand her message may have been, was something of a catch-22 for a man who loudly denounces female pastors. I mean which is it? Are they living in open rebellion or not? Would he have us rebuking them or heeding their counsel?

But the inconsistency isn’t actually the most interesting part.

What struck me more is how familiar the dynamic is. A woman gains influence in a male-dominated religious ecosystem not by challenging its power structure, but by reinforcing it. She says what the powerful men in her orbit already believe. She sharpens it. She claims it as tried-and-true wisdom that’s played out in her own life. And in doing so, she is rewarded with a platform, often at the expense of other women.



Are there legitimate criticisms of feminism and especially of the train wreck it’s been allowed to become in recent history? Absolutely! (I’ll probably have to dedicate a blog to this in the near future.) But the underlying principle is the same: Powerful men will prop you up if you repackage their messaging and pitch it to your sisters as wisdom.

There’s truly nothing new under the sun. This has been happening for ages. Anti-suffragettes like Josephine Jewell Dodge campaigned vigorously against women’s voting rights. In so doing, she gained influence and public praise, positioning herself as a protector of “true womanhood” against feminist excess. Who needs the vote when you (and you alone) can have the mic, right?

While Phyllis Schlafly should be honored for her fierce commitment to the defense of the family and her warnings about globalism and elite contempt for the working class, we’ve also got to contend with the reality that Schlafly built one of the most influential political careers of the twentieth century on the argument that women shouldn’t have influential political careers. She traveled the country delivering speeches about why women belonged at home. She attended law school at 54 to argue that credentials didn’t matter for women. She is the most accomplished practitioner of the game I’m describing, and the conservative movement rewarded her lavishly for it.

Andrea Dworkin (a radical feminist who tried to work with Republicans to eradicate porn) captured this exact bargain in Right-Wing Women: “Women intend to save themselves when sacrificing some women, but only the freedom of all women protects any woman.”

Nothing sells a hierarchy like a woman doing the selling.

In the more extreme corners of the hard complementarian religious right, women are often given microphones in order to say that other women shouldn’t have microphones. The cognitive dissonance is stunning.

At the 2020 G3 Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, Rachel Jankovic was just one of three women invited to speak in any capacity. In a panel discussion with male Cross-Politic leaders, she coyly declared, “It’s not true that women don’t lead. In Scripture, they repeatedly lead men to hell and death.”

It was the pick-me girl performance of the century, devoid of any hint to the numerous biblical accounts highlighting women as key witnesses, leaders, and advisors. And the applause was immediate because nothing earns credibility in certain circles faster than a woman willing to indict her own sex on behalf of the men in charge. The formula is really pretty simple: condemn your sisters, canonize the hierarchy, and the platform expands. Step out of line, and it vanishes just as quickly.

There’s no shortage of women willing to play this game on the right. Megan Basham will savage the “Shepherds for Sale” on the left, but even hint at calling out sexual or domestic abuse among the men who praise her, and the claws come out. Ask me how I know. All of that investigative journalistic commitment to ruthless truthtelling and turning over every rock somehow dissipates when the subject of the scrutiny becomes the SBC, John MacArthur, or the Wilsonites. The new villains in her stories are the women with the courage to stand up and say, “Hey. These idols you’re worshiping? They’re hurting women.”

And lest you think I’m only punching right, let me be clear: this is hardly a right-wing problem. Women on the left play the same game with equal, if not more, zeal. Want proof? Not a single woman in Congress in 2024 dared say “no” on issues of men in women’s prisons, sports, or shelters. Every one of them found a way to pledge loyalty to the trans lobby. They would all show up to SOTU addresses to signal their solidarity to a group of people they didn’t even have the moral courage to properly define.

The same dynamic played out more quietly in abortion organizations that historically gained all their support by their claims to champion women. Planned Parenthood and NARAL, institutions built entirely around issues involving women’s bodies, scrubbed the word ‘women’ from their own materials and messaging, replacing it with gender-neutral language under pressure from trans activists within the progressive coalition. The constituency that built those organizations was erased from their own house, and the leaders who oversaw that erasure were celebrated for their allyship.

Or look at the leaders of the Women’s March in DC. Remember the pink pussy hats? They disappeared. Why? Because men in dresses hijacked the movement and convinced these women that the hats were “bioessentialist” and therefore “transphobic.” The irony is brutal. A women-led protest was neutralized by the very men it once resisted.

This is how the system works. It’s motivated reasoning under social reward. Influence isn’t just about saying the right thing. It’s about following a script that comes with benefits. And once you start getting those rewards, your brain will do everything it can to justify them. You convince yourself that God is uniquely blessing your voice. You are chosen. You understand what the masses don’t, and it’s your job to save women from themselves. As your platform expands, you interpret it as proof that God is advancing this work He hand-picked you to accomplish.

And I’ll level with you: Any of us out there in the public sphere with platforms of any size are routinely tempted to believe this. Because sometimes God does use us. But the line between walking in His blessing, speaking His truth, and slipping into self-deception is razor-thin. And none of us is immune.

Do some of these women genuinely believe what they are selling? Absolutely. Part of it is indoctrination. Part of it is theological positions that feel inseparable from the stances they’ve taken. It would be a mistake to write this off as purely self-serving. Belief can be real. But real conviction does not allow the chosen system to exist above scrutiny, nor does it exempt us from examining our own hearts. Scripture warns us repeatedly against the very self-deception that masquerades as divine favor.



The test isn’t platform size or applause volume. The test is fruit: Does our voice humble us further, draw us closer to accountability, and protect the vulnerable, even when it costs us status? Or does it insulate us, justify our position, and quietly sideline sisters who challenge the script?



I have to ask myself the same questions daily. Am I speaking because the truth burns in my bones and must be said, even if it shrinks my audience? Or am I saying what secures the next retweet, the next invite, the next sense of being “chosen”? The honest answer isn’t always comfortable, but I am genuinely convinced that facing it is the only way to stay on the right side of that line.



Rachel Jankovich can’t just wake up one day and say, “I was wrong.” If she did, her social world, her status, her whole sense of self would crumble. I once read a statement from her father, boasting about the four generations of his children walking with the Lord, and I thought to myself, “What intense pressure! God have mercy on the poor child who colors outside the lines or questions the narrative in any small way!” It’s almost like this woman’s sense of personal safety hinges on her willingness to cheerfully play the role assigned to her.

The point is simple: if you want power, influence, or status here, there is a script. Follow it, protect the hierarchy, say what you are supposed to say, and you’ll be rewarded. Step off the script and you lose it all.

Mark Driscoll can retweet Millicent Sedra’s anti-feminism sermon without apparent irony, just as Rachel Jankovic can warn against female leadership from a conference stage. Both illustrate the same ancient transaction: women are granted a voice precisely when that voice echoes men’s demands to keep women under tight control. The platform is conditional, the approval intoxicating, and the cost to sisterhood steep.

And when the applause stops (because it will, the moment you step off the script), if your conscience is clear and your heart is open, then let that silence tell you something. It means you said something real. The platform that disappears the moment you tell the truth was never really yours to begin with.

The only voice worth having is the one you don’t have to earn back every time you open your mouth.