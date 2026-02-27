Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser
20h

The women are the worst! Yesterday I ran across a couple in the grocery store that I hadn't see for a couple years and she said "I see you on FB a lot, pronouncing your agenda" with an eye roll and head rock of disapproval. Then she continued to push her cart and he asked what my book was about. I explained the premise about how misleading tactics are used by translators and interpreters and he completely agreed, giving some examples of his own. We connected on a couple more points of agreement while his wife had returned and was staring in shock that he and I were having an amiable conversation. Too funny.

Reply
Share
Christina Kincaid's avatar
Christina Kincaid
21h

It’s so nauseating. I was raised by a “pick me” mother. Those apron strings are certainly strangling.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture