Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
3d

Excellent take. I was thinking about this exact phenomenon this morning -- when someone can't win no matter what he or she (but it's usually she) does. JK Rowling was being roasted in the comment section of a post about the new Harry Potter HBO series as a "racist" because Cho Chang and Kingsley Shacklebolt and Seamus Finnegan have names that are so stereotypically suggestive of their ethnicity. But if the Asian girl was named Caitlin and the black guy was named Michael? It would have been "whitewashing" and thus racist.

Erika Kirk's reaction to the assassination attempt at the WHCD is being critiqued similarly. She "made it about herself". But if she hadn't had a reaction, then it would have been "if she was actually traumatized by what happened to Charlie, she'd have had a PTSD reaction to what happened."

She cannot win no matter what. It's really sad.

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Lydia Grace Kaiser's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser
3d

EXACTLY. Thank you! I've been saying these same things, but as usual, not as well as you. No one is in her bedroom in the middle of the night when she is alone without her husband. Grief is private, it is unique to each person, and no one would appreciate being told how to grieve. These heart judgments have been horrifying to me even though I don't agree with her complementarity and mixing politics with Christianity. I wouldn't be at all surprised if a couple years from now she collapses from not being able to grieve well due to all the pressures on her. We should all be praying for her every time she comes to mind. What has been done to her is as despicable as what was done to Charlie--a different kind of execution. Thank you for calling this out.

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