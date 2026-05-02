I’ll be perfectly honest: if Erika Kirk and I had met on the street in 2024, before her entire world was shattered, I’m not entirely sure we would have been friends.

Cordial, yes. We would have connected over the things we share: a background in basketball, a rejection of gender ideology, faith in Jesus. But not besties. Her enthusiastic embrace of complementarian theology would have gotten under my skin. My feminist leanings would, no doubt, have been an issue for her.

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated, a certain kind of influential voice online began policing the grief responses. “Stop saying ‘I disagreed with Charlie Kirk, but…’” they lectured. “No one needs to know you disagreed with him. Just say the assassination was wrong, full stop. Stop protecting your image.”

I rejected that framing entirely. The disclaimers weren’t cowardly or self-serving. They were actually important. There has never been a more urgent moment to model, clearly and publicly, that you don’t have to agree with someone to defend their humanity. You don’t have to be a loyalist or a fangirl or a zealot to say, “This is wrong, and this person deserves better.”

I offer what follows in that same spirit.

I am not an Erika Kirk fangirl. In any other context, I would probably find myself bristling at her positions on a semi-regular basis, the same way I do with people like Megan Basham or Allie Beth Stuckey. But those disagreements feel small and almost embarrassingly beside the point given what Erika Kirk is being put through right now.

We’re watching a grieving widow get picked apart from every angle by people who have convinced themselves their cruelty is principled. In the months since her husband was publicly executed on a world stage, she’s been accused of everything from conspiring with foreign governments to orchestrate his death, to running a Romanian child trafficking operation, to grooming teenage girls.

If she cries too much, it’s theater. If she doesn’t cry enough, she’s a cold, calculating woman who never really loved her husband. If she shows up polished, the rhinestones and pyro are “tacky in grief.” If she dresses it down, she’s unraveling. The rings with her children’s initials aren’t sentimental; they’re suddenly Free Mason coded symbols, proof of something sinister if you squint hard enough.

If she posts, she’s chasing attention. If she disappears, she’s evasive. If she defends herself, she’s manipulative. If she stays silent, it’s an admission. If she runs her business, she’s opportunistic. If she steps back, she’s incapable. She should be home with her kids, but if she were, they’d say she was hiding. There is no version of her that passes inspection. The only version they’ll accept is one that disappears.

But who is “they?” Who, exactly, are the people demanding her head on a pike?

The answer to this question is fascinating. Erika Kirk seems to exist in the exact coordinates where two groups that should have nothing in common discover their overlap.

The woke right, drunk on conspiracy and antisemitism, and the progressive left, with its own complicated relationship to certain kinds of women, meet in the middle over her. The shared territory isn’t really about Erika at all. It’s about a specific type of woman they both find intolerable: intelligent, Christian, traditionally feminine, unapologetically conservative, and now powerful. She is the thing both groups need a villain to be.

I had to roll my eyes this week when Jeremy Boreing grasped at straws and tried to pawn off the entirety of the blame on feminism. This was one of the more intellectually dishonest moves I’ve seen in a while. His argument, as best I can reconstruct it, is that feminism has cultivated some kind of cultural disposition in women to tear down someone like Erika Kirk, who represents everything the feminist project supposedly despises: complementarian marriage, Christian domesticity, wifely submission.

It’s a convenient theory. It’s also wrong, and he knows it, because the single most aggressive and sustained attacker of Erika Kirk is Candace Owens, and true feminists won’t touch the woman with a 10 foot pole. The woke right haters fueled by Candace’s swift decline into madness are not motivated by feminism. They’re motivated by conspiracy.

These are people who have somehow arrived at the conclusion that it is more reasonable to believe that Charlie Kirk was a time traveler with ties to ancient Sumerian technology than to believe he was a victim of a trans activist with a gun. They believe in Egyptian military planes and Israeli cellphone pings and Fort Huachuca assassination planning meetings. They believe Erika’s Romanian charity work was a trafficking front. They have spent months generating content designed to strip this woman of her humanity one insinuation at a time.

The psychology here is deeply unnerving to me. I’ve written before about what inspires people to cling to conspiracy over reason. I don’t have a ton of patience for it because the root is always an identity crisis; a clawing need to be the one with the secret information, the one who sees what the rest of the peasantry cannot. It’s a big old ego problem, and innocent people are the collateral damage. I mean, trust me: I understand distrust of the mainstream media and the government. We’re still reeling from COVID propaganda and a government that gaslit women’s shelters into admitting men under duress and the threat of losing funding. The distrust is well earned. But leaping wildly from, “I don’t know if I can trust this source” to “I therefore believe in time travel…” Come on, people. Log off of YouTube. Touch grass. Plant a garden. Come back to planet earth.

Again, this isn’t some weird manifestation of feminism. It’s just paranoia and a flirtation with mental illness.

But these aren’t the only Erika haters. There’s another faction of people who are entirely hostile to Erika, and they’re the same exact people who celebrated when her husband was killed: hardcore progressives.

They look at Erika Kirk and see a walking contradiction: a multiply-degreed, credentialed, entrepreneurial woman who now runs a major national organization, all things made possible, in part, by the very feminist movement her husband spent his career attacking. She benefited from Title IX. She benefited from women’s access to higher education and property rights and the legal right to run a business independently. And in their eyes, she has used the platform those gains afforded her to tell young women that their highest calling is to be a helper and a servant to their husbands. The critique is, at root, ideological, not personal, though they’ve allowed that line to completely blur to the degree that they no longer even see a human worthy of compassion. She’s seen as someone pulling up the ladder behind her. And yes, there’s also just straightforward opposition to TPUSA’s agenda. She is Charlie Kirk’s successor. People who hated everything Charlie Kirk stood for are not going to give his widow a pass.

Zero empathy. No space whatsoever for grief to be messy or nonlinear. Relentless commentary on her appearance, her outfits, her facial expressions, the precise number of tears she produces and whether they’re falling at the correct rate.

What’s actually striking, and worth pausing on, is that both sides land on the exact same accusation, even though they start from totally opposite places.

The left says her grief is a performance, a calculated display of submission dressed up as virtue. The conspiratorial right says her grief is a performance too, just one meant to cover guilt. The shared conclusion is that she’s fake and, as such, worthy of public ridicule.

I don’t know Erika Kirk. I have no reason to doubt that she loved her husband. But I’ll play devil’s advocate with myself long enough to entertain even that uncharitable allegation. Let’s say her marriage was a sham, that she didn’t actually love the man, so her grief is a little contrived. Okay fine. It wouldn’t be the first time this happened in political activism. But to leap from, “It wasn’t a great marriage” to “She conspired with time travelers to have him killed…” Come the heck on.

You know what I think the most plausible explanation is? I think not a single person on planet earth has any idea what it’s like to be this woman right now. It’s one thing to grieve the violent execution of a spouse. It’s another thing entirely to do it with the wide world watching as you process every move and bear the pressure of keeping your husband’s life work afloat.

I think it’s possible the woman is in the white-hot, frenetic phase of grief where you claw at purpose because stillness would kill you. She is throwing herself into everything that makes her feel closer to her husband’s work because if she keeps moving, the shooter doesn’t win. I know this mode. When I grieve, I do not sit still. I do things. I find meaning. I distract myself with purpose. I build something so I don’t have to feel the full weight of what I’ve lost. It is not pathological. It is survival.

So before you slow down the clip of her face to analyze her micro-expressions when she says Candace Owens’ name, let me ask you something: Have you ever had your spouse publicly executed in front of thousands of people? Have you ever had to stand up days later and carry the weight of a public response in front of hundreds of thousands more, with the entire country watching to see if you cry correctly?

No?

Then with respect: you might not be the authority you think you are.

Grief is not a performance you can audit from your phone. It’s not linear. It’s not tidy. It doesn’t show up on command in the exact shape strangers find acceptable. Sometimes it looks like tears. Sometimes it looks like work. Sometimes it looks like movement because stillness would break you in half.

What you’re watching is not evidence. It’s a human being trying to survive something most people will never even come close to understanding.

So give her space. Give her silence. Give her the basic dignity of not being turned into content while she is still bleeding.

If you’re sitting there on the sidelines crying “fake!” or criticizing her wardrobe choices, ask yourself the question, “Would I say this to her face? How would I feel if I learned she was, in fact, in deep grief instead of faking it? What does my behavior right now reveal about my own heart? Is it good? Is it humane? Is this the kind of person I want to be?”

Then pause long enough and dig deep enough to answer honestly. Because the way you treat a bleeding woman when you think no one important is watching is probably the truest thing about you.