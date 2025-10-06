I preface this blog with the very clear disclaimer that I am not a therapist, nor do I ever aspire to become one. Lord knows I lack the patience for that. What I am is a teller of hard, uncomfortable truths, which I communicate from a place of love because I think they ultimately help people, even if those people don’t want to hear them. I say things to your face that everyone else will say behind your back. I think this is a form of love, as it strikes me as much more efficient and honoring, but that’s just me. In any case, please read this blog with this information in mind.

In the early 1990s, a physician named Dr. Vincent Felitti noticed something unusual in his obesity clinic: many of his patients who struggled most to lose weight had lived through significant childhood trauma or abuse.

Recognizing the pattern, Dr. Felitti, who was affiliated with Kaiser Permanente, partnered with Dr. Robert Anda of the CDC to investigate the link between early trauma and long-term health. From 1995 to 1997, they led the groundbreaking CDC–Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study, involving over 17,000 adults in California.

Participants were asked ten questions about childhood abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction before age 18. Each “yes” answer added a point to their ACE score (ranging from 0 to 10). The results were striking: the higher a person’s ACE score, the higher their risk for chronic disease, mental illness, substance abuse, and even early death. The study confirmed that childhood trauma leaves measurable marks on the body and brain, shaping health and behavior decades later.

Since then, the ACE test has become a cornerstone in medicine, psychology, education, and social work. It underpins what’s now known as trauma-informed care—a framework that recognizes trauma’s prevalence and prioritizes safety, empathy, and understanding in every human interaction. In healthcare, it helps doctors tailor treatment to patients with trauma histories. In classrooms, it helps teachers interpret defiant behavior through the lens of past pain rather than pure rebellion. In the justice system, it helps courts and correctional programs address root causes of addiction and incarceration instead of merely punishing the symptoms.

This approach matters deeply.

Consider a courtroom where a sexual assault survivor is called to testify against her abuser. In a traditional setting, she might face aggressive questioning, be forced to relive the assault repeatedly, or have her credibility doubted because of inconsistent memories or visible emotion. A trauma-informed courtroom, by contrast, might allow her to testify via video, permit breaks when emotions overwhelm, or include a victim advocate to offer support. The judge and jury are trained to recognize that fragmented memory or emotional volatility aren’t proof of deceit—they’re common trauma responses.

As the saying goes, when we know better, we do better. And by and large, educating ourselves about how trauma shapes people is a good and necessary thing.

However, in recent years, “trauma-informed” has become something of a buzzword—especially in survivor advocacy spaces. And while much good has come from these movements, I’ve also noticed a troubling countertrend: many victims or survivors have learned to weaponize their woundedness—using it to manipulate, deflect accountability, and avoid taking ownership of their healing or happiness.

They’ve learned to wear their trauma as both identity and armor, ensuring that their pain remains not only the center of their own universe but also everyone else’s. I’ve lived through a whole lot of forms of abuse, and I call absolute BS on this.

The pattern is familiar. Someone gently challenges them—perhaps suggesting it’s time to take a step toward recovery—and they respond with outrage: “How dare you expect anything of me?” Any attempt to hold them accountable is labeled “abusive” or “unsafe.” If you refuse to orbit their pain like it’s the sun, you’re branded “toxic.”

And any behavior, no matter how destructive, is excused under the blanket justification of “trauma.” Screamed at your spouse? “I was triggered. You don’t understand my pain.” Stopped paying your bills? “If people really cared about me, they’d cover for me. I can’t be expected to function.”

Just yesterday, I saw a prominent Christian abuse survivor advocate tell her audience that victims of church abuse should never be expected to set foot in a church again. While I have deep empathy for anyone hurt by the church—I’ve lived that pain myself—I can’t agree. That’s not biblical, and it’s not healthy. There is a time for retreat, rest, and recovery, but healing is meant to lead us forward, not cement us in permanent exile. Sooner or later, we have to get back on the horse.

Christians, especially, don’t have the luxury of identifying forever as victims. The bedrock of our faith is resurrection—the unshakable belief that God brings beauty from ashes, that He makes all things new. We’re called to actually believe we will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Our pain may shape us, but it cannot define us, because the defining story of our lives is redemption.

Unfortunately, you can’t say things like this in many survivor spaces. The moment you suggest that wallowing in terminal pain isn’t the same as healing, someone will accuse you of lacking empathy, of being ignorant, privileged, or cruel. “Who are you to put a timeline on my grief?”

This mindset is especially rampant in Christian abuse survivor communities, where I’ve come to accept that I’ll probably never be fully welcome. What often happens is that the injured, fed up with the church’s apathy toward their pain, run straight into the arms of progressivism. There, they find communities eager to validate their suffering—but often by uniting around victimhood as identity and bitterness as belonging. In those spaces, their hurt is amplified and politicized, sometimes even weaponized against the very faith they once held dear.

They don’t realize they’ve linked arms with movements that are, in many ways, far more misogynistic and dehumanizing than the ones they left behind. I watched this play out in painful, slow-motioned horror this past month when a group of survivors called Sons of Patriarchy—originally united around the noble goal of exposing the abuses and spiritual corruption within the Doug Wilson cult—imploded from the inside.

The group began with a clear sense of moral purpose: giving a voice to the voiceless and holding corrupt leaders accountable. But somewhere along the way, in their zeal to take down one form of evil, they embraced another. They started platforming disgraced “Christian” influencers like Tim Whitaker—self-styled progressive reformers who were later exposed as narcissistic abusers themselves. What had begun as a movement for justice devolved into a space filled with anti-woman rhetoric and bizarre, pseudo-spiritual posts glorifying “trans bodies” and other ideological distortions that stood in direct opposition to the very truths many survivors once suffered for believing. No one with any theological discernment can or should take their work seriously if this is the direction they’re leading people. And yet, this pattern of weaponized pain isn’t confined to one group—it’s happening across many survivor spaces, online and offline, where trauma language is increasingly used as a shield to avoid responsibility.

Does healing take time? Of course. Should we extend grace and patience to people in process? Absolutely. It’s not my job to police for other people exactly how long their healing seasons are allowed to last. That’s not my business. That’s between them and God. What I am calling out is the group of people who choose victimhood as a permanent identity—not because they can’t heal, but because staying broken gives them a sense of moral power and control.

Being trauma-informed is vital—but it has limits. It should never become a lifelong permission slip to manipulate others, silence criticism, or reject accountability under the banner of “you’re triggering me.” Yet that’s exactly what’s happening in many circles—especially online—where trauma language has become a shield against all discomfort and responsibility.

True healing doesn’t demand that the world rearrange itself around your pain. It calls you to face your pain honestly, take responsibility for your future, and stop using your wounds as weapons.

Empathy matters. But so does truth. And without both, we don’t heal—we simply learn to hide our brokenness behind better language. Life more abundant than this is available to us; we should encourage people to believe in a God who restores even the locust-eaten years.

