Discussion about this post

Frank
Years ago, my wife went to an Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) meeting and came back saying, "I want to get over my trauma, but those people seem to be making their lives all about their trauma and nothing else."

What I say as a Christian is, "What you've been through means nothing. What you've BECOME because of what you've been through means everything."

Many years ago, I attended a church-based 12-step recovery program to deal with my own trauma because my own church as a whole seemed uncomfortable with it. I did the work of healing so that the trauma was no longer controlling my life and was ready to leave the program, but the leadership and peers there accused me of abandoning them and not being faithful. They themselves didn't seem to move past their traumas and find healing, but instead found identity in the trauma. It was very confusing to me. I kept going to church and, instead of being angry that the people there hadn't known how to help me, I used what I learned to help others, figuring that God had a purpose in everything that had happened to me.

