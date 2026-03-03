As a general rule, I think writer/activists ought to have the good sense (and the self-awareness) to stay in their lanes and argue what they know.

My lane is where issues that disproportionately affect women intersect with faith and politics. There’s more than enough there to keep me busy, and I’m happy to stay in that space. My conscience is clear when I express strong, even forceful opinions here. I’ve earned that intensity.

But environmental law, foreign policy, military strategy? Not my wheelhouse. I haven’t earned my stripes. I know just enough to embarrass myself, and to become a liability to whatever cause I’m flailing around trying to defend.

So when the subject of America’s recent attack on Iran comes up, I’ll fully own it: this is not my area of expertise. As the US and Israel continue strikes that have already killed Supreme Leader Khamenei and targeted the regime’s core, I have no business weighing in on military strategy or declaring with confidence whether this was a wise move.

What I do know is that whenever something like this happens, my mind goes straight to the women, not because I’m ignoring the bigger picture, but because I’ve learned that the women often ARE the bigger picture. Their lives are usually the most honest snapshot of what’s actually happening in a country.

With that in mind, yesterday I took to Facebook to share the story of Atefeh Rajabi Sahaaleh, a 16-year-old Iranian girl who was repeatedly raped from the age of 13 by a 51-year-old married former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member, only to be publicly hanged for “crimes against chastity” under Shariah law back in 2004. Atefah’s story was extensively covered in the media back then, but conditions have not improved dramatically for Iranian women since that time.

In many core areas, conditions for women have actually worsened. In 2024, Iran’s government passed the “Hijab and Chastity Law,” which intensified penalties for violations of female dress code. Penalties for infractions such as failure to wear a hijab in public range from major fines to flogging and even years-long prison sentences. Around the same time, authorities enacted the Noor Plan, a strategic push toward strict enforcement of chastity laws that included increased police patrols, facial recognition technology to identify unveiled women in public, the revoking of business licenses for establishments that served non-compliant women, and surveillance apps where citizens could report each other.

These laws aren’t relics of the past. They’ve persisted and intensified right up to the current conflict.

I’m not naive enough to think US involvement in Iran is motivated by a desire to liberate its women. It has far more to do with nuclear risks, regional power, and retaliation, and I’m pragmatic enough to accept that. But geopolitical self-interest and human liberation aren’t mutually exclusive. Weakening or toppling this regime could at least open space for the women who’ve been flogged, imprisoned, or worse for showing their hair or defying “chastity” rules. Sometimes the most meaningful outcomes are the ones nobody planned for. When I see videos of unveiled Iranian women wailing for joy at the news that Khamenei was killed, how could I not celebrate with them?

As a feminist-adjacent woman myself, I’ve been pretty stunned at the radio silence of western feminists when it comes to naming the horrors these women suffer. What’s worse is the volume of mostly left-leaning activists who are busy defending the terrorists who oppress them. It’s kind of crazy-making, to be honest.

Of the literal thousands of angry responses my post has generated since yesterday, I can chalk most of the fury up to one of two distinct ideological camps: 1. left wing anti-Semites and 2. right wing anti-semites. Nothing entirely surprising here.

There’s also a third camp: the “America first, not my circus, not my monkeys” contingent. It’s an argument I can partly sympathize with. Resources are finite. Compassion fatigue is real. And there’s wisdom to insisting on maintaining the ability to put your own oxygen mask on first if you intend to be of any use to anyone else. But I can’t entirely square that posture with my Christian faith. The Bible is full of invitations to intervene on behalf of the oppressed, and I shudder to think what would have become of Nazi Germany without American interference. At a certain point, justice is everyone’s job. Indifference is not the same thing as order.

When women are flogged for showing their hair, when teenage girls are executed after being raped, when entire legal systems are structured to treat female bodies as communal property and moral liabilities, I can’t just write that of as “their problem.” That is a human problem. Christians, of all people, should understand that suffering does not respect national borders and obedience to Jesus isn’t an insular affair.

Caring does not require a military plan. It requires attention. It requires telling the truth about what is happening. It requires refusing to sanitize evil because it’s politically inconvenient.

And for the love of sanity, human beings are capable of caring about more than one atrocity at a time. I also lost count of the whataboutist deflection attempts on my post.

The “If you really cared, why aren’t you talking about the Epstein files?” crowd seems deeply committed to the idea that compassion is a single-issue subscription service. I have been talking about the Epstein files pretty loudly and pretty consistently. Predators with private jets and political connections deserve exposure and accountability. So do regimes that execute girls in public squares. And that’s what I chose to focus on in this isolated instance. This is not a zero-sum game.

Since I posted Atefah’s story, it’s been shared more than 10,000 times. Within hours, my inbox became flooded with messages from hateful Islamic men. One particular comment came from a man identifying himself as Muslim who described, in graphic detail, how he would like to see my head removed from my body. He assured me that “millions” of radicalized men are already in America preparing to do the same to Americans and Jews. I reported the message to the FBI. I’m not sharing this for drama. I’m sharing it because it underscores the point: the ideology that brutalizes women in Iran does not stay neatly contained within Iran’s borders. A lot of women like me are d-o-n-e DONE being gaslit by people who tell us we’re hateful for having reservations about that reality. Naming it is not bigotry. It is honesty.

So for the love of mercy, please stop telling women we have to play nice with Islam. Stop telling us we aren’t allowed to say we don’t want to normalize it in our neighborhoods. Stop telling us it’s a “mostly peaceful” religion. Stop telling us that neighborhood prayer calls to Mecca over the loudspeaker five times a day in American neighborhoods is inconsequential. My baseline approach to every human I encounter, regardless of religious affiliation, ethnicity, or creed, is to treat fellow humans with dignity as created in the image of God. That hardly means I need to create space for bad ideas to flourish.

So while military strategy and foreign policy may not be my areas of expertise, communicating women’s stories is absolutely within my realm of responsibility. And it’s something I fully intend to continue doing with or without permission from zealots online or elsewhere. Women’s stories, whether old like Atefah’s or ongoing like the hijab crackdowns, must be told, especially now.

You don’t have to wear a military uniform to fight injustice. Sometimes the most effective thing you can personally do is shine light on the truth. Awareness can change a heart, which can change the world.