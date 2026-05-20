This past weekend, Eric Metaxas posted a photo of himself at the Rededicate 250 conference in Washington, D.C., grinning alongside pastor Greg Locke, worship leader Sean Feucht, and pastor Mark Driscoll. “Great to be with these brothers on this historic moment in our nation,” he wrote.

I cringed inside and thought, “Oh for heaven’s sake.”

For some context, the Rededicate 250 conference was organized around the approaching 250th anniversary of American independence, structured as a call to national prayer, repentance, worship, and thanksgiving. Eric Metaxas, Christian author, speaker, and syndicated radio host, was a part of the event’s speaker lineup.

I have no doubt the majority of people in attendance were sincere believers earnestly seeking God’s face. Some drove hundreds of miles simply to worship alongside other Christians and pray for their country. I have friends who attended and spoke movingly about the presence of the Holy Spirit there. Nothing I’m saying in this essay is intended to mock or diminish the faithfulness of ordinary believers who showed up hungry for God.

I also want to clarify that I have zero problem with elected officials being open about their faith or inviting God into their work. And I think it’s either naive or self-deluding to believe that anyone actually separates their deepest convictions from their political action. We all vote for the laws that reflect what we believe is true and right and just. Christians who opt out don’t get a more neutral world; they get a world shaped entirely by everyone else’s convictions, which, as it often turns out, are aggressively hostile to their own.

But the “how” and the “who” matter quite a lot. So when influential Christian leaders like Metaxas publicly align themselves with leaders whose repeated conduct has deeply dishonored the name of Jesus, someone has to be willing to say, “Hold up. What exactly are you inviting us to build? And what kind of offering are you expecting God to bless?”

Scripture is not exactly vague about what qualifies someone to spiritually lead God’s people. Shall we review the biblical standards for pastoral ministry? Above reproach. Faithful to spouse. Temperate and self-controlled. Respectable. Hospitable. Able to teach. Not given to drunkenness. Not violent, but gentle. Not quarrelsome. Not a lover of money. Manages his household. Not a recent convert. Has a good reputation with outsiders. (1 Timothy 3:1-7)

Titus 1:6-9 echoes the importance of these qualities and adds “not overbearing or quick-tempered” to the list.

Then take 1 Peter 5:1-3 into account, which requires a pastor to be a shepherd, not for financial gain, and especially not lording authority over those entrusted to them. So how do these guys measure up against those standards?

This is the point in the essay where I inevitably get called some combination of divisive or judgmental or self-righteous, which is fine. It’s not the first time, and I’m sure it won’t be the last. But come on, church. What are we doing here?

Greg Locke is the guy who divorced his wife of 21 years to marry his secretary shortly thereafter. According to the biblical standard, that is in and of itself disqualifying. If that weren’t enough, his pathologically dysfunctional relationship with the truth ought to be enough to give people pause.



For example, he repeatedly denied being arrested for a suspended license, even after the mugshot was released. This defies logic. It’s like listening to my 4-year-old deny having eaten the Oreos through a face full of chocolate crumbs. Sorry, buddy. Gig is up.

Another example of erratic, spiritually manipulative behavior came in one of Locke’s public sermons, where he announced that demons told him some of the women in his wife’s Bible study were full blown spell-casting witches who needed to be exorcised. “We got first and last names of six witches that are in our church. And you know what’s strange, three of you are in this room right now.”

Can you imagine being in this woman’s Bible study? Would you ever feel safe contributing any opinion about anything again?

It doesn’t stop there, though.

When someone shot more than 60 bullets into Locke’s home, he claimed he was being persecuted for righteousness, that someone was trying to intimidate him to give up preaching. He shared security footage of the event far and wide, claiming, “This is what happens when you’re bold for Jesus.” Authorities later indicated the attack was tied to Locke’s stepson and his associates, not to Locke’s preaching ministry.

He declared from the pulpit that he had photo evidence of Kenneth Copeland being a “sex-trafficking rapist” and made similar claims about Joel Osteen, Oprah, and Tom Hanks. “I’ll stop preaching if what I’m telling you is not true,” he swore. Of course that promise was just another one of his many lies.

Is this the kind of ministry upon which America’s faith leaders should be inviting the masses to build our foundation? Really?

Or let’s talk about Sean Feucht, who is currently embroiled in a federal lawsuit where a donor alleges he took a $250,000 donation intended to fund worship tour stops and used it to buy personal property.

Nine former workers (not random critics, but national and regional directors of his own ministries) signed a public statement accusing him of longstanding misconduct including embezzlement, wire fraud, and failure to report income to the IRS. They allege he repeatedly used ministry credit cards for personal expenses, diverted donations to personal accounts, and used ministry funds to rent his own Montana cabin for a board meeting.

His real estate portfolio, which he accumulated almost entirely during his years leading nonprofits, runs into the millions across California, Washington D.C., Montana, and Pennsylvania. Sean Feucht Ministries last filed tax records in 2020, then reregistered as a church, conveniently eliminating its obligation to disclose financial information. MinistryWatch now gives the ministry an “F” for transparency and recommends donors withhold giving.

When these allegations went public, Feucht’s response was to call them spiritual warfare. Literally. He opened his video statement by announcing he had been writing a book on spiritual warfare and had “no clue” he’d be living it in real time. He did not address a single specific allegation. He dismissed his accusers, people who had given years of their lives to his ministries, as “embittered, angry, upset former volunteers” who “know nothing about nothing.”

That is not the response of a man submitted to accountability. It is the response of a man who has learned that performing martyrdom is more immediately effective than repentance.

And the martyrdom playbook runs deep. When eight Canadian cities declined to issue him standard public gathering permits, he declared it a war on Christianity, even as fellow Canadian Christian artists noted they tour the country regularly without incident. After smoke bombs were set off during a Montreal worship event, Sean Feucht repeatedly described them as being thrown ‘at my face’ by Antifa, while critics later argued that available footage did not match the dramatic framing. Real persecution exists; conflating garden variety opposition with actual martyrdom cheapens the suffering of Christians who actually endure it.

At an Australian tour stop, a woman in the audience responded to something he said onstage with the words, “Hey, only when they spread hate.” Feucht posted that he had been attacked by a witch who was “cursing at the top of her lungs” and “nonstop cursing us the whole time.” Video of the incident showed a woman making a single calm remark.

Perhaps most damning of all: according to Mike Winger, Feucht served on Shawn Bolz’s ministry board for six years, was informed of Bolz’s misconduct and false prophecies, and said nothing. Bolz has since been credibly accused by multiple former staff members of nonconsensual sexual exposure, harassment, and abuse, allegations corroborated by Bethel Church leadership, who publicly admitted they knew as early as 2019. Feucht has publicly urged his followers to exercise discernment. It seems, perhaps, that his own discernment was lacking.

The third man in that photo is Mark Driscoll, about whom I’ve already written extensively — the charisma and the manipulation, the angry tyrannical outbursts and misogyny, the formal charges filed by 21 former elders. The man who called women “penis homes.” Who used ministry funds to purchase his way onto the New York Times bestsellers list. Who has been credibly accused of plagiarism. At his current church, volunteers must sign NDAs before serving, and staff are ranked on a numerical loyalty scale that determines how much access they earn to the Driscoll family. Whatever board exists operates entirely on his terms. Nearly everyone at the church, including the outside directors named in its articles of incorporation, reports directly to Mark and Grace Driscoll.

So that’s the photo. Four men grinning at a conference about national repentance.

And this problem extends far beyond one photo op. Greg Locke, Sean Feucht, and Mark Driscoll continue to receive endorsements, invitations, and friendly public association from major names and influential ministries across American evangelicalism. Driscoll has appeared at major churches and conferences for years despite the implosion of Mars Hill. Sean Feucht continues to headline large worship gatherings and conservative Christian events nationwide. Greg Locke still commands massive online audiences and speaking platforms despite his repeated scandals and conspiratorial behavior.

For an event that cites repentance among its stated goals, the question that demands an answer is: where is the repentance in the lives of these men? And what’s the foundation upon which they are inviting us to build?

Foundations matter enormously to God. In the church, we teach our children early on that “the wise man builds his house upon the rock, and the house on the rock stands firm when the rains and the floods come tumbling down. Genuine righteousness must be the foundation of a nation that seeks God’s blessing.

Isaiah 28 indicts Israel for building on lies and false security. David refused to build casually for God. He spent years preparing before Solomon laid a single stone, because holy things require careful preparation underneath the visible work.

We are not being careful. We are being sloppy and star-struck and tribal, handing microphones to men whose lives do not reflect the God we claim to be rededicating ourselves to. We keep mistaking celebrity for credibility and charisma for character. The world is watching. They are drawing conclusions about who Jesus is based on who we choose to elevate. That should sober us.

The desire behind Rededicate 250 (the hunger to see this nation turn back to God, to acknowledge His hand in our history, to ask for His blessing going forward) is a righteous desire. I share it. I want that too. But God is not obligated to bless what we build just because we labeled it for Him. He never has been. He has been nothing but consistent about what He actually requires: justice, humility, clean hands, honest hearts, and leaders whose lives match their words.

It’s time to elevate our standards. Better yet, let’s rededicate ourselves to God’s.

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