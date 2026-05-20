Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Sue Dennis's avatar
Sue Dennis
39m

My daughter and son-in-law went to Mark’s church in Seattle and after everything that happened there they turned their back on church and then ultimately Jesus. That man will someday answer for his actions

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1h

Thank you for laying this all out so clearly. It’s terribly sobering that these men continue to have any sort of platform or influence whatsoever.

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