If you hadn’t already heard, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is in trouble. This past Tuesday, the Justice Department secured a federal grand jury indictment against them for secretly funneling over $3 million in donor funds to members of hate groups (including the KKK and neo-Nazis) through shell companies, without telling donors their money was being used that way.

Depending on where you sit politically, this is either a long overdue potential death-knell to a corrupt hate group, or this is the Trump administration using the Justice Department as a weapon to silence one of its most prominent critics. It’s hard to weed through the media bias and heavily politicized narratives to discern what’s actually true about this situation.

And I’ll level with you. I’m not without personal bias of my own here. I approach this as someone whose name has been listed on the SPLC website as a dangerous member of a hate group. Why? Because I publicly oppose men in women’s spaces. This is not serious advocacy on their part. When women defending our sex-based rights are categorized next to white supremacists and domestic terrorists, it’s really pretty hard to take hate claims seriously.

Catholic charities that subscribe to the biblical definition of marriage are not the same as neo-Nazis organizing terror from a compound in the diddysticks. I don’t think this is particularly hard to understand. When you call everything hate, you make it harder to identify the real thing. When you invite the wide world to view decent people in the same light as terrorists, decent people are going to roll their eyes and stop listening to anything else you say.

Somewhere along the way, the SPLC shifted from defending victims of real discrimination in the post–Jim Crow South to targeting nearly any organization to the right of Mitch McConnell. What began as a just fight against real discrimination has become an intersectional crusade that often sweeps up even innocent people in perceived “oppressor” groups. Over time, the SPLC blurred the line between combating real injustice and opposing conservative Christianity. And the conflation has not been inconsequential.

Perhaps the most harrowing example came in 2012, when Floyd Lee Corkins II entered the Family Research Council’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., armed with a handgun, three magazines, and 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, which he intended to smear in the faces of the staffers he planned to slaughter.

In FBI interrogation footage, when asked how he found the building, Corkins said: “It was a, uh, Southern Poverty Law, lists, uh, anti-gay groups. I found them online. I did a little bit of research, went to the website.”

The FRC is a mainstream conservative Christian organization that opposes same-sex marriage. Disagree with that stance if you will, but hopefully we can agree that adherence to age-old biblical doctrine is decidedly NOT the same as allegiance to the Ku Klux Klan. These are not difficult distinctions to draw. But because the SPLC put the FRC on the same list as the white supremacists, a man loaded a gun and entered the FRC looking for people to kill. A security guard named Leo Johnson stopped him, taking a bullet in the arm. Thank God for armed security.

Even after an actual shooting inspired by their recklessness, the SPLC never removed the FRC from its hate map.

So for people to pretend like they simply can’t understand conservative frustration with the SPLC strikes me as either tremendously ill-informed or just straight up disingenuous. There are more than a couple legitimate grievances.

That hardly means those grievances should be allowed to eclipse truth in the way we interpret current events involving the indictment for fraud.

I’ve already seen a number of prominent conservatives leaping to extreme conclusions, essentially arguing that, like Jussie Smollett, the SPLC was manufacturing hate crimes in order to keep lining their pockets with the rage of the vulnerable, just to keep the Democratic victim narrative alive. The Blaze went so far as to run a headline suggesting that the 2017 violence in Charlotte was a “leftist-funded false flag.”

And look, I get the instinct. When someone who built their entire brand on exposing racism turns out to have been secretly cutting checks to actual Klansmen, the temptation to cry “false flag” is understandable. But what’s actually true?

Let’s talk about Charlotte. Here’s what the indictment actually says: one SPLC informant was a member of the online leadership chat group that helped plan the rally, made racist posts under SPLC supervision, and helped coordinate transportation for several attendees. This is troubling by all standards.

But there’s a large gap between “one paid informant helped coordinate some logistics” and “the whole thing was a staged false flag.”

Charlottesville was organized by real white nationalist groups with real ideological convictions. James Alex Fields, who had a documented history of neo-Nazi beliefs going back years before the SPLC’s informant program had any involvement, drove the car that killed Heather Heyer. The other participants were real people who showed up because they actually believed what they were marching for.

The false flag claim essentially requires you to believe that hundreds of committed white nationalists, many of whom faced serious legal consequences for attending, were unwitting props in an SPLC production. Let’s be reasonable, shall we? That’s not what happened.

So what motivates the leap from “this organization behaved unethically and possibly illegally” to “therefore racism is a liberal hoax”? It’s not a logical leap. It’s a motivated one. Why are we so very eager to believe that all racist activities on the right are fake? That no one on our side of the political divide could possibly actually be racist? That the entirety of the problem is always someone else’s fault? Or that the problem is manufactured and fake entirely?

Shady financial practices at a civil rights nonprofit do not retroactively erase the history that made civil rights nonprofits necessary in the first place. The SPLC’s misconduct is a reason to demand better accountability in that space, not a reason to abandon the space altogether. Racial equality is not a finish line we crossed in 1964; it’s a matter of maintenance we must actively pursue in a fallen world until the day Christ returns.

I think the question that needs to underscore our collective process regardless of how a situation might confirm our preferred biases is this: “What is ultimately true here?”

What’s really true is that the SPLC took donor funds and funneled them into shell companies in order to secretly distribute money to individuals they did not disclose to donors. That alone is enough to warrant serious scrutiny. Nonprofits do not get a free pass to obscure financial activity just because they believe their mission justifies it, especially when that money is being routed to members of the very extremist groups they publicly condemn. That’s just really shady territory. And it’s illegal.

It is also true that the SPLC claims this was part of an informant program designed to gather intelligence and monitor dangerous groups, and that secrecy was necessary to protect those sources. On a human level, it’s not hard to understand this reasoning.

If Joe Schmo is a neo-Nazi who agrees to feed me information provided I pay him for it, and then a public report comes out saying, “Hey donors all over the nation, Kaeley paid thousands of the dollars you gave her to a neo-Nazi,” there’s going to be trouble for everyone involved, especially Joe who will inevitably find his name on a hit list somewhere. I don’t know a safe or legal way to protect the anonymity of informants. That’s above my paygrade. But the presence of the dilemma doesn’t justify the choice to violate the law, nor does it erase the ethical problems attached to it.

As previously mentioned, according to the indictment, at least one SPLC paid informant was involved in organizing logistics for the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. That means donor money may have been flowing to someone actively participating in an event that turned deadly. That’s a pretty big yikes.

Even if the intent was intelligence gathering, you are no longer just observing extremism at that point, you are financially entangled with it. People are right to be upset about this. It’s like asking people to fund your fight to keep men out of women’s prisons, then quietly cutting checks to someone actively working to keep them in, and calling it strategy while your donors unknowingly bankroll the other side.

The people who should be most angry about this are the donors. But they don’t seem to be that upset. At all. So why not? Are they buying the “We had to do it in order to keep our informants safe?” line? Maybe. Do they just distrust the DOJ so aggressively that they’re not even willing to consider the merits of the charges? Highly likely in my opinion.

Conversely, I think those of us who were at least a little tickled by the apparent schadenfreude of the SPLC indictment ought to be aware of our own propensity toward confirmation bias. The temptation on our side is to let legitimate grievances do the work of actual thinking, and just assume the worst is true because we already believed the worst.

Maybe the best response would be a firm personal commitment to refusing tidy narratives that offer convenience without complete truth. The SPLC has done real harm through reckless labeling, and the financial misconduct alleged in this indictment is serious and warrants accountability. Both of those things can be true while also acknowledging that the Trump DOJ is not a disinterested party here, and that dismantling organizations that monitor extremism, however imperfectly, carries its own risks.

Even if the SPLC implodes because of this latest scandal, racism doesn’t magically disappear just because the loudest watchdogs stopped barking about it. If the organization collapses, it will not be because racism was fake. It will be because truth was treated as optional. And that is a far more dangerous precedent because when the people claiming to fight injustice start playing fast and loose with facts, they do not just damage themselves; they make it easier for everyone else to dismiss the problem entirely.

And that is a loss no one should be celebrating.