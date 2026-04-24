Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
2d

Thanks for tackling a difficult and complex mess, Kaeley. I know something's "off" when you and Ayaan Hirsi Ali end up on an organization's "watch list." You're two women I respect for taking thoughtful positions on controversial subjects.

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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
2d

The combination of wolf-crying "racism" and tarring normie mainstream conservatives and lowercase-o orthodox Christians with the Klan, along with the actual growth of alt-right/groypers/ethnonationalists online, and the deliberately dishonest conflation of the two, has been one of the most exhausting headaches of the last decade. Normies are goaded into performative disavowals of the worst elements of society while wanting nothing to do with those cretins, and if it's indeed true that SPLC was at least partly funding the instigation, it is going to cause arch-rightwingers who flirt with racism to understandably dig their heels in even more. ARGH.

I remember meeting a sober-minded man in Atlanta at a conference back in 2019 who lives in the neighboring town to Ferguson, Missouri. Critical theory was all the rage, then. And when the 2015 Michael Brown protests happened, he became suspicious of what he was seeing on the news because he felt in his gut that something was...off. He knows the people and the area, and it just didn't make ANY sense to him that the locals there would burn and loot small businesses in their community, many of which were minority-owned. So he went over there by himself and started scouting the streets and saw several Chicago-area charter buses full of people being brought into town. He was so disgusted, and he took photos and still has them on his phone. Did the SPLC fund stuff like that? He didn't know. But it was, for him, confirmation that so much unrest and discord was NOT organic. It was engineered and funded and media narratives manufactured. SOMEONE paid for it. Kind of like how the ACLU chapters fund the busing in of trans activist allies to come to the Supreme Court when there's a big case being heard.

I hope the DOJ has an airtight case. If not, it's going to look like it's political weaponization against an organization that used to do some real good but, does indeed weaponize. SPLC tried to get me to talk to them once when the gender activists were instigating some ugliness. No way would I respond to that email!

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