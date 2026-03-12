I never really found a permanent church home during my college years, which in the timeline of my life should probably be categorized as “the dark ages.”

I was struggling something fierce, a reality that was in no way alleviated by the culture shock of leaving a strict, frozen-chosen PCA educational environment for a very image-conscious, free-spirited Assemblies of God college where people actually raised their hands during worship in chapel.

Seeing my internal battle to find where I belonged in the local faith community, a well-intended friend invited me to go to church with her in Ballard one weekend. The church was only a few years old, but it had already reached about 800 congregants per week. While it had the staunch Reformed roots that felt like safety to me, my friend assured me, “This church has more of a pulse. You’ll see what I mean.”

She was not entirely wrong. I set one foot in Mars Hill and immediately felt the forcefield of bougie hipster Seattleite ambience. Pastor Mark Driscoll’s preaching matched the vibe. It was audacious, mouthy, and a bit irreverent. Some people might even call it “sexy,” which in retrospect should probably have told me something.

When Driscoll spoke, I listened. He had a commanding presence and a gift with words. He also possessed the kind of charm I have since come to associate with many pastor-leaders who ultimately fall from grace. I still have not decided whether charisma in leadership is more of a gift or a curse when pastors are concerned. It may be one of those paradoxes in which a person’s greatest gift can become their greatest weakness if it is not surrendered daily to the lordship of Christ.

Whatever the case, he had charisma in abundance. Confidence tends to attract people, and attract it did. I noticed in particular that many young men seemed drawn to him. They appeared hungry, even desperate, to hear whatever he was saying.

I only attended Mars Hill a handful more times before eventually finding community elsewhere. In the years that followed, the church grew rapidly. By the time it collapsed, Mars Hill had expanded into a network of campuses with more than 12,000 weekly attendees.

At the time I first visited, I probably could not have clearly articulated my reservations. Quite frankly, I wanted to like it. I was hungry for Reformed theology presented in a way that felt relevant to people under the age of sixty-five. I appreciated directness. I liked straight shooters who said real things without excessive polish or religious fluff. It also felt refreshing to hear someone suggest that Christians did not have to be culturally tone-deaf. It seemed possible, at least in theory, to remain faithful to the gospel while still speaking the language of the world around us.

Even so, something about the whole environment never settled comfortably in my spirit. Perhaps it was my early and unspoken radar for male supremacy disguised as godliness. Whatever the reason, I cannot say I was entirely surprised when Mars Hill eventually imploded.

The goal here is not gossip. Christians are instructed to avoid idle speculation and malicious storytelling. At the same time, Scripture repeatedly commands believers to examine the fruit of those who lead the church. The pastoral qualifications in 1 Timothy 3 and Titus 1 are the baseline requirements for spiritual authority, and there’s a reason for this.

When troubling patterns emerge in the life of a church leader, ignoring them is not an act of Christian charity to anyone involved. It is a failure of discernment and ultimately, a refusal to love well. Evaluating those patterns is part of the church’s responsibility.

Over time, the pattern surrounding Mark Driscoll became difficult to ignore. In the early 2000s he participated in online forums under the alias “William Wallace II.” Behind that pseudonym he harshly criticized other Christians, praised his own ministry, and wrote vulgar commentary about sex and women. From behind this moniker, he referred to other men in ministry as “pussified James Dobson knock-off crying Promise Keeping homoerotic worship loving mama’s boy sensitive emasculated neutered exact male replica evangellyfish.” He goes on to whine about a “nation of men be raised by bitter penis envying burned feministed single mothers who make sure that Johnny grows up to be a very nice woman who sits down to pee.”

One of the most widely cited posts referred to women as “penis homes” These were not comments made in a moment of private foolishness among friends. They were written by a pastor who was already building a national reputation as a Christian leader, a pastor with enough self-awareness to know he would need a pseudonym to express the contents of his heart without a filter. And the contents of his heart read more like a page from the book of Andrew Tate than the heart of Jesus Christ.

The existence of an alter-ego account raises serious questions about the heart behind it. What kind of pastoral character creates a hidden online persona in order to attack other believers and speak about women in degrading, pornographic terms?

Concerns about leadership culture also began to surface. Multiple staff members and church leaders later described an atmosphere of fear within Mars Hill. They reported patterns of intimidation, angry outbursts, and public shaming from the pulpit or in leadership meetings. Several described a leadership environment in which questioning the senior pastor could quickly result in discipline or removal.

Eventually those concerns became formal. In 2014, twenty-one former elders filed official charges against Mark Driscoll, alleging domineering leadership, verbal abuse, and patterns of angry conduct.

That number is significant. Twenty-one elders is not a minor disagreement among a few disgruntled staff members. In elder-led church structures, elders serve as spiritual shepherds responsible for guarding the health of the congregation. When that many elders bring forward concerns about a leader’s character and behavior, it indicates a serious breakdown in trust and accountability.

And the charges of abuse and bullying are specific. Here are a few of the comments recorded as evidence:

On why he didn’t want a certain staff elder to take on a more prominent position: “his fat ass is not the image we want for our church.”

Irritated with an elder’s clarification of the newly revised bylaws, “I don’t give a shit what you think. I’m trying to be nice to you guys by asking your opinion. In reality, we don’t need your vote to make this decision. This is what we’re doing.”

Expressing his displeasure with choices in a marketing meeting, “ “You think you’re the Resurgence. But, you’re not the brand. I’m the brand!”

Threatening to tear down a former elder’s church plant: ““I’ll tear his church down brick by brick.”

When asked why he didn’t share the pulpit more often, he compared sharing the pulpit to sharing his wife. “No one else sleeps with Gracie.”

A church investigation followed. The findings concluded that Driscoll had demonstrated patterns of arrogance, harsh speech, and domineering leadership.

At the same time, questions about financial and publishing integrity emerged. Mars Hill paid the marketing firm ResultSource approximately $200,000 to coordinate bulk purchases of Driscoll’s book Real Marriage. The goal was to manipulate the system and secure a place on The New York Times bestseller list.

This raises a sobering question. The money used for that campaign came from church resources. Those resources consisted largely of tithes and offerings given by ordinary believers who trusted their church leadership to steward those funds wisely. What justification can be offered for spending that money to create the appearance of bestseller status?

Was that decision primarily about advancing the message of Christ, or was it about advancing the platform of a particular personality?

When called to the carpet on this, Driscoll issued another half-baked apology, calling it an “unwise” but “not uncommon or illegal.” He did ultimately ask his publisher to remove “#1 New York Times Bestseller” from his bio for future publications, though some form legitimate arguments questioning even the motives of this choice, as continued references to the NYT would obviously resurrect a controversy he would rather permanently shed.

Around the same time, sections of Driscoll’s later book A Call to Resurgence were found to contain material that closely resembled the work of other authors without proper citation. The resulting plagiarism concerns further complicated the situation and raised additional questions about credibility.

Eventually the cumulative weight of these controversies became impossible to ignore. In late 2014 Mark Driscoll resigned from leadership at Mars Hill Church. Within months the church dissolved entirely, and the various campuses reorganized as independent congregations.

In 2014, following the investigation, Driscoll released a vague and carefully managed statement of regret that loosely acknowledged his need for humility and his proclivity toward hot-headedness. He conceded that his conduct had been “sometimes sinful,” but largely dismissed the pattern of behavior as the product of his “angry young prophet days.” Almost immediately, he shifted the focus to a new narrative in which God was leading him into a season as a more mature spiritual father. The statement avoided clear admissions, named no specific wrongdoing, and offered little acknowledgment of those who had been harmed.

Do you see the manipulation even there? An apology exists to confess sin and face its consequences, not lay out a roadmap for next steps in leadership. You don’t get to bully people and make sexually degrading comments about their wives and misuse ministry funds to advance your own name and write it off as just being an “angry young prophet.” And you certainly don’t get to use an apology letter as a launching pad for your next ministry venture. (Ahem, Todd White.)

A truly mature spiritual father would recognize this and respond very differently. He would cultivate the humility to step back and say, “I was wrong. I abused the trust placed in me, and trust forfeited cannot be demanded back.” He would accept that restoration may mean serving quietly for a long time, perhaps even from the sidelines, and being at peace with that if it is what faithfulness requires.

What has continued to surprise many observers is what happened after Mars Hill collapsed. Driscoll eventually returned to ministry and founded Trinity Church in Arizona, which now boasts thousands of weekly attendees. This occurred without a widely recognized restoration process that many Christians expected after such a public collapse and without anything even close to resembling a public display of godly repentance or grief for the harm he had caused. It should surprise no one at all, then, to learn that the same exact allegations have begun to emerge about Driscoll’s leadership at Trinity, only this time with even more appalling details.

At Trinity, former security director Chad Freese describes a church where the entire campus is under constant audio and video surveillance, where volunteers sign non-disclosure agreements before they can serve, and where staff are ranked on a numerical loyalty scale that determines how much access they earn to the Driscoll family. The church keeps a BOLO list (Be On the Lookout) with photos and vehicle descriptions of banned individuals. When a teenage boy kissed Driscoll’s teenage daughter, the boy’s entire family was removed from the church, pressured into social exile by other members, reported to police for allegedly threatening communication, and then surveilled around the clock by a private investigative firm that included church pastors on the surveillance team. A leaked internal document describes Trinity as “a family business,” which, given everything else, reads less like an accidental disclosure and more like a mission statement.

photo from The Roys Report. Please support Julie’s work there!

Trinity technically references a board in its internal documents, but the board doesn’t appear on the church’s website, and former staff say they have no idea who is on it or whether it functions at all. The organizational chart tells the clearer story: nearly everyone at Trinity, including the two outside directors named in its articles of incorporation, reports directly to Mark and Grace Driscoll. Whatever oversight exists, it appears to exist entirely on his terms. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this was not an oversight.

Pastoral failure does raise an uncomfortable question. Does it always mean a permanent forfeiture of the pulpit? I am not entirely sure. Scripture is full of stories of restoration. God has always been in the business of redeeming broken people and writing new chapters in lives that seemed finished. No Christian should deny that possibility.

But restoration and leadership are not the same thing. The New Testament sets a very high bar for those who shepherd God’s people. Pastors are called to be “above reproach.” That standard exists for a reason. Spiritual authority depends on trust, and when trust is shattered, it cannot simply be reclaimed by announcing a new season of maturity. It must be rebuilt slowly, if it can be rebuilt at all.

The restoration stories God paints in Scripture also tend to share a common thread. They are marked by unmistakable humility and unmistakable repentance. Not the kind that appears after a scandal becomes public, and not the kind that carefully manages language while protecting reputation. Genuine repentance is recognizable because it is concerned first with the people who were harmed. It does not rush to reclaim a platform. It does not argue for its own rehabilitation. It sits in the discomfort of what was done and accepts whatever consequences follow.

Christians can disagree about theology. We can disagree about preaching style, personality, paedocommunion, transubstantiation, the five points of Calvinism, pre or post millennialism, or even the roles of women in ministry.

However, the biblical qualifications for pastors remain pretty straightforward. Scripture calls church leaders to be above reproach, not arrogant, not quick-tempered, and self-controlled. When the same kinds of problems appear again and again across years of ministry, the pattern itself becomes meaningful. At some point the church must acknowledge that patterns reveal character, and the character trumps the charisma.

There is also a second question that deserves honest reflection. What kind of people are drawn to this kind of leadership? Unhealthy leadership rarely survives without an audience willing to excuse or defend it. For the sake of the church’s integrity and witness, that question deserves thoughtful consideration as well.

So when I read this morning that Driscoll just paid $15.5 million on a new church building, my heart sank in my chest a little. I thought about those young men I watched at Mars Hill, hungry and almost desperate, and I wondered what they would make of all this now. Most of them have probably long since scattered to other churches, other cities, maybe other conclusions about faith altogether. But somewhere in Arizona, a new generation of them is sitting in those same seats, drawn in by the same thing.

Because at some point the question stops being about Mark Driscoll. It becomes about what we are willing to overlook when someone makes us feel like the faith is alive again. Until the church decides that character is not negotiable, that it cannot simply be traded away for charisma, we will keep filling rooms for the wrong reasons, with people who neither look nor behave like Jesus, and we will keep being surprised by what happens next.