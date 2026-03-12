Honest To Goodness

Kevin E Martin
Kevin E Martin
7h

I’ve taught leadership to church leaders for over 30 years, let me make two observations.

First, never underestimate the capacity for Americans to follow an unbridled narcissist even worship them.

Second, gifts are an adornment to character. When character becomes an adornment (option) to giftedness, leaders are dangerous to themselves and their followers.

The leaders you mentioned are examples of both these truths.

Sarah J Wright
7h

Absolutely yes. Charisma does not equal character. And we hold leaders to a higher standard not because they are better people, but because the ripple effects of their sin or mistakes or whatever you want to call it are so much bigger.

My family was at an Acts 29 plant when Mars Hill disbanded, and in retrospect there were totally similar characteristics at that church plant. Then we were at a Harvest Bible Chapel plant when James MacDonald’s disqualifications came to light. The similarities were eerie and should have been a warning, that church ended up giving me post-traumatic church disorder. I’ll be sharing the story in my newsletter next month.

There is something about the system that attracts charismatic but wildly immature men into leadership. And it’s not exactly helping the cause.

