Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Kelly Garrison's avatar
Kelly Garrison
4d

Ok so by MacArthur's "logic," am I supposed to also submit to men who believe women CAN be preachers? Why is his word better than another man's word...?

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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
4d

"Hardcore complementarians are often accused of trending toward legalism and being loveless to the lost. Hardcore egalitarians, on the other hand, are often accused of being way too permissive and playing footsie with heresy, especially when it comes to embracing LGBT theology. There are enough extremists in either camp to justify the caricatures to some degree. There are genuinely cruel and loveless people in leadership in complementarian circles, and way too many prominent egalitarians do preach an altered gospel that promises salvation without surrender to the lordship of Christ. It’s something of a hot mess, and the faithful thousands caught in the middle are often left frustrated, not by the theology itself, but by the loudest voices claiming to represent it."

Kinda sums it all up. And it's not just a frustrating hot mess. It's utterly exhausting. I think it's the ugliest, most visceral contentiousness within evangelicalism.

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