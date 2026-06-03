There’s a whole lot of noise right now in the Southern Baptist Convention as they consider a proposed amendment to the SBC Constitution called “The Truth and Unity Amendment” that, in my opinion, would essentially function as a gag order against women in the church.

The battle lines are drawn between complementarians and egalitarians, and if you’re not a member of the Protestant church, that might sound like Greek to you.

Simply put: complementarians believe men and women are equal before God but that He assigns them different leadership roles in family and church. Egalitarians believe those roles should be based on gifts and calling, not sex. In the context of this particular argument, it’s a debate about whether or not women in the church are allowed to teach or pastor men and about how far the restriction on that teaching ought to extend.

Hardcore complementarians are often accused of trending toward legalism and being loveless to the lost. Hardcore egalitarians, on the other hand, are often accused of being way too permissive and playing footsie with heresy, especially when it comes to embracing LGBT theology. There are enough extremists in either camp to justify the caricatures to some degree. There are genuinely cruel and loveless people in leadership in complementarian circles, and way too many prominent egalitarians do preach an altered gospel that promises salvation without surrender to the lordship of Christ.

It’s something of a hot mess, and the faithful thousands caught in the middle are often left frustrated, not by the theology itself, but by the loudest voices claiming to represent it.

I’m blissfully egalitarian. I think doctrine that silences women is derived from poorly exegeted Scripture, and I think it’s far too consequential to stay quiet about. But that argument has been made ad infinitum by minds more brilliant and learned than mine. Marg Mowczko, Philip Barton Payne, Craig Keener, Ben Witherington, Michael Bird, and others have already done a stellar job of illuminating it.

So I want to set the debate aside for a moment.

Because even if you’re thoroughly convinced that complementarianism is what Scripture demands, even if you’re certain that God has forbidden women from becoming pastors or teaching Scripture to men, some of what gets taught and practiced under that banner should trouble you too. It’s not just that the theology is wrong (though I believe it is), but that even if you think it’s right, we have to acknowledge that the application has drifted somewhere that plain logic, basic dignity, and even the complementarian framework itself can’t justify.

That’s a conversation we need to have if we are ever going to get anywhere at all.

I can force myself to stomach (not subscribe to) the belief that God forbids women from teaching the Bible to men in churches. But I won’t ignore the litany of wonky places prominent hardcore complementarians have taken this belief. Let me give you a few examples of what I’m talking about.

Let’s start with the now infamous directions example from John Piper’s widely read book “Recovering Biblical Manhood and Womanhood.” Piper describes a man who stops to ask a housewife for directions. She knows the answer. Simple enough. But Piper takes a detour to instruct his readers on the careful way a godly woman ought to deliver that information, warning that “there is a way for that housewife to direct the man that neither of them feels their mature femininity or masculinity compromised.”

A man’s masculinity, apparently, is fragile enough to be threatened by a woman knowing more about an arbitrary subject than he does.

Piper’s concern here isn’t about Scripture, or the church, or the office of pastor. It’s about a woman knowing which way is north. Whatever one believes about the limits of female authority in a worship service, nothing in the complementarian framework, not a single proof text, has anything to say about directions to the Piggly Wiggly.

And how, pray tell, is a deferential woman supposed to alter the directions in order to communicate proper deference anyway? Must she sacrifice clarity and confidence in order to protect his ego from the mortifying reality that she knows more about this than he does? Should she raise the inflection at the end of each sentence as if to indicate that she might not know what the heck she’s talking about? Does she preface the instructions with, “I could be wrong, but…”? Does she gesture vaguely northward and let him figure out the rest so he can feel he arrived there on his own?

What kind of tomfoolery is this?

And Piper didn’t stop at directions. When asked whether women could serve as police officers, he argued that if a woman’s job involves a good deal of directives toward men, “men and women won’t flourish in the long run in that relationship without compromising profound biblical and psychological issues.” He stopped short of producing a list of disqualifying careers, though he acknowledged he’d be seen as an “absolute dinosaur” for saying so. One blogger noted the logical conclusion: where exactly could a woman work where she’d never be in the position of giving instructions to a man?

So we’re not talking about who can hold the office of pastor. We’re talking about whether a woman can pull someone over for speeding.

Then along comes John MacArthur, who dispensed with the nuance entirely.

In a sermon titled “The Subordination and Equality of Women,” he stated, “A woman, whether she is married or single, must recognize that in general, as a woman, she must have a spirit of submission to all men.”

Um what? Citation please? Is this what Scripture teaches? I have to submit to ALL men because of my sex? Andrew Tate? Nick Fuentes? Aggressively unworthy monsters who haven’t earned an ounce of my respect? Are we sure this is the right religion here?

These two men are hardly alone. Tim Bayly, Senior Pastor of Trinity Reformed Church stated, “I used to think it was progressive to promote women into authority over men. Now I see women judges, mayors, cops, prison guards, and I feel shame.”

But why? We need women in these fields. Female rape victims benefit from interviews from female cops. Female inmates shouldn’t have to shower in front of men. Wisdom is personified in the feminine in the Bible. Deborah served as a judge over all Israel. Huldah advised kings. Anna prophesied in the temple. Phoebe served as a deacon in the church at Cenchreae. Priscilla taught Apollos. Eudoia and Syntyche co-labored with Paul. Junia was outstanding among the apostles.

Where in heaven’s name did we get this ridiculous idea that men will be emasculated if forced to endure instruction from a woman? It certainly isn’t the Bible. What kind of masculinity is that aggressively fragile in the first place?

It reminds me of a comical scene from the old movie “The King and I” where Yul Brynner’s character barks, “No one’s head shall be higher than the king’s!”

It’s played for laughs in the movie. In the church, we call it “biblical manhood and womanhood.” But it’s not particularly biblical, nor is it very funny when played out in the real world.

Can we also talk about what this does to men? A theology that tells a man his masculine identity depends on his ability to keep women beneath him isn’t producing strength in anybody. It’s producing a guy who needs a guaranteed subordinate just to feel okay about himself. A man who falls apart when a woman knows more than he does, leads better than he does, or outranks him at work was never actually given the tools to become secure in the first place. He just inherited a system that kept the threat at bay. And by “threat,” I mean competent women who, in reality, ought to be viewed as assets, co-laborers in the kingdom with gifts to contribute to the greater good.

And where are we drawing the lines here to protect the menfolk from the errant female opinion? I know of a female worship leader who was the most qualified candidate to lead Thursday night worship and was passed over anyway because of her sex. The church got lower quality music, which was apparently deemed preferable to a hierarchy violation.

Al Mohler, the man proposing the amendment that started this whole conversation, was asked last week about a woman on her church’s podcast who answers questions about the previous Sunday’s sermon. His verdict? She’s teaching. And if she’s functioning as a pastor, the title doesn’t matter. According to Mohler, the podcast itself presents a problem.

These are the types of nuances with which the SBC must wrestle this week.

If a woman speaks to a crowd of pastors, is it evidence of her teaching men? Or is it only “teaching” if she uses Scripture? Or is it only wrong if she explains Scripture, and in that case, does it suddenly become “preaching” regardless of the setting? Or is it only preaching if there’s a pulpit involved? A Sunday morning service? A title?

If women shouldn’t be teaching men, what happens when homeschool moms have sons who hit puberty? Should she shift their instruction to a qualified male?

If a female missionary preaches the gospel in a foreign land, and a man happens to hear her message, is she in sin?

If a female podcaster communicates her understanding of a biblical perspective on cultural issues, and men happen to be listening, is she coloring outside the lines?

The questions pile up fast once you start pulling the thread. I once attended a church that required a male chaperone to be present any time a woman addressed the congregation. It wasn’t that she was necessarily saying anything wrong or that she lacked wisdom or credibility. It was good old fashioned legalism that insisted on believing that her voice, unaccompanied by male oversight, should be treated as inherently suspect.

What does it communicate to a woman, to her daughters sitting in those pews, when the institutional message is that her words cannot be trusted to stand on their own?

And don’t get me started on what is, perhaps, the most intellectually embarrassing argument in the complementarian arsenal: the claim that because Eve was deceived in the garden, women as a category are more susceptible to deception than men. Set aside for a moment that Adam was standing right there and ate the fruit anyway. Set aside that the biblical record is absolutely littered with men who were catastrophically, spectacularly deceived by false prophets, by their own pride, by power, by lust, by greed. We are asked to accept that the lesson of Genesis 3 is that women can’t be trusted to think clearly, and we are asked to accept this without laughing.

It is careless Bible handling, and we should say so. But I’m beginning to wonder if it’s a little more insidious than carelessness because it’s increasingly beginning to feel a little more intentional and a lot less accidental. It feels a lot more like a power hoard than a movement shaped by the God who chose to announce the resurrection to women first, in a culture that wouldn’t even allow them to testify in court.

What kind of army sends half their soldiers home so they can hoard the work for themselves? Maybe not one that fully understands the mission or the heart of the One who commanded it.

If you are a complementarian who genuinely believes Scripture requires this, I’m not asking you to abandon your convictions. I’m asking you to hold them honestly. Scrutinize them. Wrestle with their big picture. Refuse to let them be weaponized beyond what you actually believe they mean. Push back when the men in your tradition use the Bible to protect their egos instead of shepherd their people. Ask yourself, with some regularity, whether the framework you’re defending still looks anything like the Jesus you’re defending it for.

Because the women in your churches are watching. And I promise you a lot of them are more than capable of telling the difference.