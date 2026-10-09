Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Brett Thomasson's avatar
Brett Thomasson
Oct 9

Clearly one of the most nuanced pieces on the matter, and offering the most to think about. I also appreciated your expressions of a faith perspective - completely drowned out in much of the discourse.

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Tam Gronewold's avatar
Tam Gronewold
Oct 12

I won't go so far as to say this is the best thing you've ever written, but I can say it is the clearest, most heartfelt and at the same time logical treatment of this subject I will ever read. I'm having to examine my own responses to sexual allegations as a result. Well done, and thank you.

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