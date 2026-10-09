In 2018, while Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation played out, something plowed through a locked room in my brain and scattered its contents across the floor. Trauma I had packed away, or maybe never dealt with at all, came roaring back. Every trip onto social media meant another contemptuous headline or thoughtless comment, and each one rattled me more than I cared to admit.

I didn’t believe Brett Kavanaugh was a rapist then, and I don’t think the evidence supports that conclusion now. I also never believed Christine Blasey Ford was spinning a histrionic fairy tale. I think she was likely assaulted. I just wasn’t convinced Kavanaugh was the man who did it. Demonize me for that if you want. Our culture leaves very little room for this position. We’re expected to offer full-throated belief in every allegation of sexual harm, and anything less gets treated as betrayal or grounds for permanent cancellation.

I never agreed to play by those rules. If we care about justice, they have to change to allow awkward conversations in grey areas.

What triggered me in that context were the million-man choruses of age-old silencing conventions and full-fledged attacks on survivors’ voices: “Why did she wait so long to speak?” “Why didn’t she report it?” “Why can’t she remember exactly when it happened?” “How can she remember some details but not others?” “Why was she even there?” “Why didn’t she tell anyone at the time?” “Why is she only bringing this up now?” “She just wants attention.” “She’s politically motivated.” “She’s trying to ruin a good man’s life.” “If it really happened, she would have said something sooner.”

And maybe some of those questions were fair to ask in the context of evaluating a specific allegation. That’s an important distinction. There’s a world of difference between asking difficult questions because we genuinely want to establish what happened and weaponizing those same questions because we’ve already decided what we’re unwilling to believe.

But millions of actual survivors were spending literal weeks listening to rage-a-holics repeat, at maximum volume, every phrase and shaming tactic that had ever been successfully weaponized against their own stories. The same suspicion. The same contempt. The same insistence that a “real” victim would have behaved differently.

It was a singularly dysregulating experience for me, but it also helped me understand with crystal clarity that any time a bunch of people encounter a story of sexual trauma, it’s incredibly difficult to do so with true objectivity. We filter the details through the lens of our own experiences, whether we recognize it or not. Sometimes those experiences give us important insight. Sometimes they create blind spots. And sometimes they do both at once.

I know I found myself doing just that when I read about the now globally contested 2024 rape allegations involving the students at Cornell that have been flooding my news feed for the past few weeks.

When I read the harrowing details of the Cornell case, I understood immediately why it had exploded online. For those who’ve miraculously managed to escape the story until now: A former student alleges that after heavy drinking and taking ketamine at a fraternity house, she became incapacitated and was sexually assaulted by multiple men. A disgusting group-chat message advertised “free” sex upstairs, and Cornell later disciplined several students.

But the case is also far messier than the viral version suggests. Investigative records and subsequent reporting describe conflicting accounts about consent, intoxication, and what each man actually did, including contemporaneous messages from the woman describing at least some of the sexual activity as consensual. Those messages don’t establish what happened throughout the night, any more than subsequent allegations resolve every factual dispute. The criminal investigation has since been reopened, and important questions remain unanswered.

If you survived rape, you probably recognize pieces of your own story in hers. If you’ve ever gotten blackout drunk, had sex you later regretted, and known in your bones that regret wasn’t the same thing as rape, you may recognize something else. If you’ve been falsely accused (or love someone who has), you’re going to be especially sensitive to the possibility that we don’t know the whole story. If you’ve withdrawn consent after initially giving it, you might have strong feelings about that. If you’ve taken party drugs and been coerced into making horrible choices as a result, that might be what sticks with you. And if you’ve never made any bad choices of this nature in your entire life, it may be easy to sit down in the throne reserved for armchair quarterbacks, shake your head, and say, “They all deserved what they got for making idiotic choices.”

Again, we can’t help but bring our own history to the table when we encounter stories like this. I know I did. As I read about what happened at Cornell, my mind stopped being in a fraternity house in New York and wandered almost immediately back to a particularly heinous season of my early 20s, when I went out drinking with a group of people I barely knew, got blackout drunk, and ended up in a hotel room with a guy I only sort of knew.

I don’t remember much about what happened in that room. Maybe that’s a small mercy of its own. What I do remember is waking up sometime around three in the morning, fumbling through the dark for my clothes, and slipping out without even saying goodbye. My mind wandered to the Seattle sidewalk under my bare feet as I stumbled around confused, ashamed, and vulnerable, stilettos dangling from one hand, trying for what felt like forever to remember where I had parked my car. And then to finally finding it, climbing inside, curling into a ball of regret, and sleeping there for the next several hours.

From there, my mind skipped ahead a few years to the couch in my therapist’s office, where I sat with a throw pillow clutched against my chest while he slowly fished the story out of my ashamed lips and invited me to consider whether the “r” word might apply.

I shut that down pretty quickly, not because I don’t believe intoxicated women can be raped. Obviously they can. There is a point where a person is simply too incapacitated to consent. But I also understood myself to have participated in what happened that night. I was very drunk, but so was he, and I wasn’t comfortable deciding years later that my agency no longer counted just because I hated what I had done.

Of course, I can’t reconstruct every detail of that night. I can only tell you how I’ve understood my own experience, and why I’ve never felt comfortable having someone else define it for me.

If alcohol complicated my ability to consent, surely it complicated his, too. So whose consent mattered less?

And all these questions are important ones. Can a person consent if they’re drunk? But what if both parties are drunk? If we believe intoxication can compromise a woman’s ability to consent, shouldn’t we apply that same standard to men? What role does agency have in all of this? What does the law actually say?

Hear me loudly when I say this: My understanding of what happened to me doesn't give me the authority to decide what happened to someone else, even if the circumstances look remarkably similar. The same is true for you.

The legal distinctions are more complicated than many of our online arguments acknowledge. In New York, for example, the law distinguishes between intoxication caused by substances administered without someone’s consent and a state of physical helplessness, which can also result from voluntary intoxication. Simply choosing to drink doesn’t mean a person forfeits every legal protection. Nor does every instance of drunken sex automatically constitute sexual assault. The circumstances, the degree of impairment, and the conduct of everyone involved matter enormously.

Like most things I feel compelled to write about these days, justice here requires the ability to hold multiple truths in tension at once. We can say without hesitation that the way those young men talked about a woman in that Snapchat thread was wicked, dehumanizing, and completely unacceptable. Referring to another human being as “free pussy,” as though she were nothing more than an appetizer to be passed around at happy hour, is grotesque. Where in the everloving pornified hellscape did this mentality take root?

We can also say that it is still important to teach our daughters to make wise choices about alcohol, drugs, sex, and the people they trust. We can ask hard questions about whether regret, confusion, or fragmented memory can reliably establish what occurred, without treating any of those things as evidence that an assault couldn’t have happened. We can ask whether intoxication changes the analysis, and if so, at what point and for whom. We can create space for the reality that an absence of evidence doesn’t mean an allegation should be disbelieved. Most survivors of childhood sexual trauma were not wearing bodycams when they were abused. That hardly means we should disbelieve them. But we also have to understand that the standards for conviction in a court of law are much higher than they are for conviction in the court of public opinion, and that’s a good thing if we care about justice.

And we can do all of that without pretending that bad judgment somehow makes a person fair game for exploitation.

There are any number of things that could be true about this case. It could have been rape from start to finish. It could have involved consensual sex with some men and assault by others. It could also contain situations in which more than one person was too intoxicated to meaningfully consent. At least one man has claimed that he was passed out when she began performing oral sex on him without his consent. If that account is true, then we should be willing to ask the same question we would ask if the sexes were reversed: was he sexually assaulted? Are we actually committed to one standard, or do our standards change depending on who occupies which role? Does the physical power advantage of being male negate the standard?

That is the kind of conversation we seem increasingly incapable of having without immediately sorting everyone into teams and reaching for one another’s throats. I posted a nuanced invitation to this discussion on X and was immediately met with a chorus of very angry men screaming “whore” at me. I posted the exact same prompt on Facebook and got canceled by numerous women who insisted I was a traitor to my sex for not immediately leaping to the same conclusions they had drawn.

Justice cannot survive that way. It requires us to condemn what is plainly degrading without pretending that degradation itself proves every criminal allegation. It requires us to take allegations of sexual assault seriously without treating every disputed encounter as exactly the same. And maybe toughest still, it requires us to examine the facts and the cast of characters without imposing our own personal experiences onto the narrative. That’s really freaking hard, especially if there’s pain or trauma attached.

Of course underneath all of this is another problem I think we are long overdue to confront: consent is an abysmally low standard for sexual ethics. “Did both people technically agree?” may matter enormously as a legal threshold, but it is a miserable foundation for deciding whether people treated one another with dignity. A pornified, throwaway culture has trained us to ask whether something was technically allowed when what we really ought to be asking is whether it was loving, humane, responsible, exploitative, reckless, or degrading.

If we approach sex through the lens of, “Will anyone have to go to jail for this” rather than, “Is this God’s best for the dignity of everyone involved,” we end up with two vastly different outcomes. How could we not?

The bar is far too low.

As I sit here grasping at something profound to say about this mess, it occurs to me that so many of these conversations will ultimately prove fruitless if we don’t dig a little deeper and examine our own emotional responses to them. I think it’s worth asking ourselves why certain stories elicit such visceral responses within us. Why are we so quick to recognize ourselves in one person and so hesitant to recognize ourselves in another? Is it possible we are confusing our own experiences for universal truths? In our defense of one person’s humanity, are we willing to treat someone else’s humanity as expendable?

Maybe this is an invitation to explore some of the rooms in our own minds we’ve kept locked for years, or as poet Adrienne Rich referred to it, to “dive into the wreck.” Maybe it’s an invitation to confront the shame, regret, grief, and trauma we’ve buried there, and to consider how those experiences shape not only our understanding of ourselves, but our judgments of others.

Our experiences deserve to be acknowledged, but they cannot become the measuring stick by which everyone else’s experiences are judged. We owe ourselves the work of healing, and we owe one another the humility to recognize that our wounds, however real, do not make us infallible.

Healing doesn’t always mean discovering that we were victims. Sometimes it means acknowledging that we were. Sometimes it means taking responsibility for our own choices without accepting responsibility for someone else’s cruelty. And sometimes it means making peace with questions that will never have satisfying answers.

Not every visceral response is evidence of an unhealed wound, and not every strong conviction is a product of bias. Sometimes our experiences allow us to recognize injustices other people overlook. But they can also make it harder to recognize the humanity of people whose stories don't resemble our own. And we need to wrestle with this reality and do the work of examining our responses against it.

If we want something better for the next generation, I think we have to be willing to do that uncomfortable work. Now, more than ever, we need to teach our children how to recognize danger, exercise wisdom, respect boundaries, and refuse to exploit the vulnerability of others. We can’t circumvent those lessons by automatically accusing the people who initiate them of victim blaming or man-bashing. We need to give our kids a richer understanding of dignity, agency, compassion, restraint, and the profound responsibility we have toward one another.

Choosing teams and pointing fingers doesn’t get us there. A better launching point is to ask what we’ve gotten wrong, what we still need to heal, and what we’re willing to change so our children inherit something better than the wounds we’ve spent our lives learning to live with.