Can we all agree that Trump Derangement Syndrome is sort of a thing? There’s ordinary, garden-variety political hostility (which every public figure attracts), and then there’s something qualitatively different. In the past few years, I’ve watched people attribute to Donald Trump an almost supernatural level of agency: accusations that he’s somehow complicit in the formation of hurricanes, or that he personally sparked the recent California wildfires. At that point, we’re no longer talking about policy critique or moral disagreement. We’re talking about magical thinking.

On the flip side, the opposite extreme is also true. I’ve written before about the tendency to deify the man, to cast him in a messianic role, as though he alone can save the nation or expose a hidden cabal. In my view, that impulse points to an equally unhinged pathology. One side turns him into a demonic force capable of warping reality itself; the other turns him into a redeemer figure who transcends ordinary human limits.

Different conclusions, same disorder.

Earlier this week, social media lightning rod Nick Adams published a post that set the internet on fire. To be fair, no one seems to be able to reach consensus about who Nick Adams actually is—an expert troll of unparalleled satirical genius, or a caricature of a human so extreme that parody itself has finally collapsed under its own weight. The temptation to resolve the tension by declaring him “obviously a troll” is understandable.

But there’s a reason that explanation never quite satisfies. Trolls don’t usually receive official appointments from a sitting president or move in the orbit of real political power. Trump’s appointment of Adams to Malaysia complicates the claim that this is all performance art. At minimum, it suggests the persona is being taken seriously (or is at least useful) by people who actually govern.

And regardless of where one ultimately lands on the troll-versus-believer question, the more sobering reality remains: Nick Adams has over two million followers, many of whom consume his content not as satire, but as revelation. At that point, intent almost stops mattering.

And the claim Nick Adams made this week is that Donald Trump is America’s “spiritual father,” the best Christian president our nation has ever seen.

I was beyond relieved to see the swift and unequivocal rejection of this claim by most of my professing Christian friends. Say what you want about the man as a president. (I don’t have energy to even take on that debate in this space.) People are going to think what they want to think. But when you’ve got a guy who, as recently as last month, honestly declared that he doesn’t even think he’s going to make the cut for the guest list in heaven, we aren’t talking about a man who should be viewed as any kind of spiritual guide. I realize that 99.9% of my readers don’t even need me to explain this, and to that, I say, “Thank the Lord Almighty!”

But because I believe real fruit can come from people who risk civil discourse, even (perhaps especially) online, I shared the Nick Adams post along with my commentary on my social media pages yesterday. Some of the reactions I received revealed something deeper than political loyalty. What gave me pause wasn’t the disagreement; it was the subtext. “Why are you stirring the pot, Kaeley? Just pray for the man!” came the irritated responses, essentially rebuking me for even starting the conversation.

I will, and I do pray for him. But the resistance to uncomfortable truth-telling alarms me. Next came the predictable attempts at finger-pointing and straw-manning. “You think this is bad? Remember how they fawned over Obama?”

I mean, yes, I do, and I thought it was cringey then, too. But why can’t I start this isolated discussion in this current historical moment? Why do I have to pretend the man is not narcissistic? Why is it wrong to call balls and strikes as he throws them? God has a lengthy track record of using narcissists. The two are not mutually exclusive.

In the comment threads beneath my post, I saw a familiar refrain emerge again and again: “Yes, it’s extreme and wrong to idolize him, but he is God’s chosen instrument.” The phrase functioned less as a theological claim than as a conversation stopper. If Trump was handpicked by God in some special, protective way, then criticism itself becomes suspect. Accountability becomes rebellion. Silence becomes the only faithful posture.

That assumption is worth interrogating.

Scripture is clear that God is sovereign over rulers. Daniel tells us that God “removes kings and sets up kings.” Paul writes in Romans that “there is no authority except from God.” But Scripture is equally clear that God’s raising up of a ruler does not automatically imply His endorsement of that ruler’s character, policies, or righteousness. In Romans 9, Paul explicitly says that God raised up Pharaoh—not as a hero, not as a moral exemplar, but as a vessel through whom God’s power and judgment would be displayed. Pharaoh’s position was ordained; his hardness of heart was not excused.

So when Christians say, with utter certainty, that Trump was chosen by God in a way that places him beyond critique, the obvious question follows is, “Chosen for what?” Scripture gives us no category for assuming that divine appointment equals divine approval. God anointed some kings. He also tolerated others. And sometimes, He raised up rulers precisely as instruments of judgment, exposure, or restraint, not blessing.

This morning one woman rebuked me for being careless in the way I spoke about Trump, God’s chosen instrument. I asked her if, by the same reasoning, we could say God also chose Obama and Biden. Her response reeked of a certainty I was confident she had not rightly earned: According to her, Satan chose Obama and Biden. Trump, she insisted, was God’s countermeasure. Which raises the question: how exactly does this theology work? Is the presidency decided like an NFL draft, with God and Satan taking turns selecting leaders for the future of the country? Scripture offers nothing resembling that framework.

I wrestled with similar discomfort after masses of evangelicals confidently declared that God had miraculously saved Trump after the assassination attempt against him. Maybe He did. God can do whatever He wants. That is not the claim I object to. What troubled me was the certainty and the timing. These declarations came on the same day another innocent man was shot and killed at the same event. Was he just not important enough to save? They came in the same season a friend of mine was actively losing her child to cancer. God’s hand, it seems, is unmistakable when the outcome aligns with our hopes, and suddenly inscrutable when it doesn’t.

The Bible speaks often of God’s sovereignty and goodness. What it cautions against is the presumption that we can always identify God’s favor by outcomes we like, while assigning everything painful or inconvenient to Satan. God is more complex than this. His ways are not ours, and the mysterious things belong exclusively to Him.

If Christians are going to err, let it not be on the side of certainty where Scripture gives none. Let it not be in baptizing our political preferences with divine authority, or mistaking loyalty to a man for fidelity to God. The church has survived far worse leaders than Donald Trump, and it has been most damaged not by bad rulers, but by believers who confused power with providence and proximity to authority with holiness.

Trump does not need to be demonized, nor does he need to be deified. He is a man, capable of being used by God, capable of grievous error, and fully subject to the same moral scrutiny as anyone else.

When we insist that God’s hand is always visible in the outcomes we celebrate, we risk telling suffering people that their losses were simply less worthy of divine intervention. When we declare criticism off-limits because a leader is “chosen,” we quietly place that leader where Scripture never does: beyond repentance, beyond correction, beyond the body of Christ.

If God is truly sovereign, He does not need us to confuse His kingdom with a campaign. And if Christ is truly King, no earthly ruler, no matter how useful, how disruptive, or how beloved, can ever be His stand-in.

