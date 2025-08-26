Note from Kaeley: While I appreciate anyone of any faith, creed, or tribe who is willing to raise his voice in order to confront the unchecked authoritarian cruelty in Doug Wilson’s camp, I have long argued that this particular evil would need to be confronted by someone inside the house. Wilson’s favorite deflection is to categorize any and all opposition as a leftist hit job—persecution for righteousness. To that end, I especially appreciate Brian’s willingness to step up to the plate here and speak necessary, unpopular truth to his own camp. I hope you find this as useful as I do:

As an undergraduate navigating my way through a dizzying journey of making my faith my own, I started looking for bold, truthful voices that refused to bow to the spirit of the age.

You see, I was a student at a small liberal arts college that was historically affiliated with a Christian denomination, but it was not an authentically Christian environment. It was liberal, secular, and the Christian affiliation was mere window dressing that the school maintained to keep older donors who still go to church happy. Some of the professors were churchy people, but it soon became clear they believed all kinds of wacky, un-Christian things. The college has since scrubbed all distinctly Christian references from its website, and it has become a much more secular place ever since I graduated.

But even when I was there, some professors had active contempt for the Christian faith. I have to credit the presence of the Holy Spirit in my life for pricking my conscience during these times when I would hear professors say things that seemed strange and unbiblical. I distinctly remember learning that one of the philosophy and religion professors there believed that the resurrection of Jesus was metaphorical, that he didn’t actually rise from the dead. What on earth was this?!

All those warnings in the Gospels and Epistles about false prophets, teaching, and teachers? Yeah, I realized during that undergraduate season that there’s a reason they are there. There would be no warnings in Scripture were it impossible to be deceived. And I came to see just how deep, layered, and academic much of that deception truly was.

This was the early to mid-2000s when evangelicals and other socially conservative Christians were starting to see how much the culture was shifting beneath their feet, and they were starting to discern that they were up against massive money and hardened, frothing leftists with enormous cultural power who were not timid about jamming their godless ideologies into every corner of society. By contrast, evangelicals didn’t have much cultural power at all but still had, to some degree, the hearts and minds of people on many of the basics. There was the “moral values” election in 2004, which propelled President George W. Bush’s reelection, as 11 states in that year alone voted to preserve the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman in their state constitutions.

But even then, I remember thinking, “Man, if people think that men and women, and by extension, moms and dads, are interchangeable and they can’t see the implications of dismantling marriage and family as crucial foundational social units of society, we are really in for trouble. That we even have to have this argument at all shows how antichrist our society already is and how terribly we are losing.”

In light of these social changes that were percolating, as I surveyed the landscape and tried to find biblically-rooted resources, I started reading all kinds of things. I’d take a look at Townhall.com every morning as a conservative young man is wont to do. Though I wasn’t a Calvinist, I found some of John Piper’s books and other articles by Reformed writers on Desiring God to be convicting and geared toward a desire to be rooted in Scripture. But I never quite accepted all the TULIP letters with respect to soteriology, and some in that crowd seemed averse, if not outright hostile, to other Christians, especially Pentecostals. Sure, I knew about the charismaniac kooks and the televangelist charlatans in that tribe, but I couldn’t deny how powerfully I’d encountered the Holy Spirit in an Assembly of God youth group I was a part of during high school. And most Pentecostals I knew were eminently godly people who were voracious Bible readers and who wanted to be faithful.

But I wasn’t finding Pentecostal resources about cultural engagement. If they were out there, I didn’t see them so much. And so, somehow, as a 21-year-old, I managed to stumble upon Blog and Mablog, Doug Wilson’s site (link intentionally omitted by Kaeley to decrease traffic), on which he’d regularly post his musings on the affairs of the day.

I started reading a few of his articles from time to time, and the first thing I noticed was that this guy was unequivocal and ruthlessly bold. As a young man who wanted to love God’s righteousness and was seeing the need to contend for what’s good, that resonated. He said some things I agreed with strongly, so I kept reading. The second thing I noticed was that a fair amount of his insight and commentary seemed to be tethered to Scripture. “That’s good too,” I thought. If the Bible is the plumbline for all matters of faith and practice, that seemed to me to be the best and reliable standard by which to gauge your cultural and political worldview, particularly if I was going to be a faithful Christian.

But after a few months of reading his writing, I noticed a third thing. And this one wasn’t good.

Wilson had a knack for hurling clever but often acerbic barbs at his opponents. Some were legitimately funny, but a few blog posts struck me as on the edge and inappropriate while simultaneously witty. Other posts felt mean-spirited, but it seemed like he was pointing out some real evil, and he wasn’t afraid of the fight. In fact, it seemed that he liked the fight, and he wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty. He was a silver-tongued wordsmith, and his knowledge, not only of Scripture but also of popular culture and literature, was impressive. Those barbs had stinging, staying power. And to be sure, some of the people he was opposing were people I disagreed with, too.

And yet I started to realize that my discern-o-meter was buzzing. Spiritually speaking, something was…off.

Not long after that, I remember reading one of his mablogs that was full of his characteristically edgy snark, and it bordered on pure spite. I got up from my desk, and I could not shake an uncomfortable pit in my stomach. I’d been feeling this come on gradually, but it was strong on this particular day. So I paused and asked myself: “Why is it that I feel this queasiness?”

It was almost spooky, so out of the ordinary.

“What is this, Lord?” I prayed as I sat down on my bed.

After a few moments of silence, it hit me. The pit in my gut was conflictedness, because what I’d just absorbed was a mixture of good and bad.

I then asked myself: “Would I ever say the things he says about people, use the language he uses, even if I believed they were indeed promoting and doing evil? Sure, Elijah mocked the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel, but is that the same as this?”

As I sat there in silence, the conviction of the Lord settled on me, and I realized that my conscience was telling me that the answer was no. He was not exhibiting brave boldness on issues of great consequence. This wasn’t just a witty writing style; it was ugly, ungodly malice. There is a difference. His mouth was an untamed tongue dressed up with a smarty-pants tagline, “theology that bites back.”

The following day, I pulled up his blog again and, two sentences in, that same queasiness hit me like a ton of bricks. I clicked the cancel box and stepped away immediately.

After that, I knew that no matter how much on-target analysis he mixed into his writing, he was not a trustworthy resource. I couldn’t, as some might be inclined to do, “eat the meat and spit out the bones” because the meat was rotten, even if morsels of truthful protein could be found if I kept chewing.

His writing was appealing to the flesh, and if I continued to fill my mind with it, it was going to produce terrible fruit. I stopped reading him after that, and as my theological convictions continued to form, I ignored him and other ultra-Reformed writers.

Several years later, out of sheer curiosity, I pulled up a blog of his that I saw referenced somewhere and spotted a reference to “Wahoo brethren” – his mocking phrase for Pentecostals.

“Man, he hasn’t changed a bit, has he?” I remember thinking to myself, shaking my head in disgust.

But I figured that in the grand scheme of things, his tribe is relatively small, I’m not Reformed, I’m not trying to be (or maybe I wasn’t predestined to be, if I wanted to be a snarky jerk like Wilson), and therefore, I’m not obligated to say anything. In other words, as the saying goes, “not my circus, not my monkeys.”

I now think that’s wrong, especially what I’ve learned regarding his many, MANY disqualifying behaviors that Kaeley painstakingly and repeatedly delineated.

I know there are many people out there who think like me. Maybe you’re a godly, Bible-believing, theologically orthodox Wesleyan, Methodist, Evangelical Free, Pentecostal, Free Will Baptist, non-denominational Christian, Mennonite, Anglican, or some other type of believer in Jesus who pays no attention to Wilson for many of the same reasons I’ve tuned him out. I get it.

And sure, perhaps like me, you similarly don’t feel obligated to speak out about other figures in all the groups I listed. There are plenty of weirdos and kooks in every tribe out there sowing discord and spreading various distortions of the Gospel. No one has the bandwidth to address every single wackadoodle religious person under the sun. In fact, I often think that secular media use the extreme folks on the fringes with a dishonest agenda of their own, to make ordinary Christians look like maniacs and thus make anything they say radioactive and irrelevant in public discourse. That’s absolutely true, too. And frankly, I also struggle to understand the evangelical authority structure around cultural engagement in light of how varied each denomination is organized ecclesiastically. Beyond the basics, I have no desire to be a self-appointed doctrine cop, as it were.

But does it not become quite complicated when someone purports to represent “evangelicals” broadly while quietly building an infrastructure of education resources and media arms, complete with slick, sophisticated branding. When the person isn’t an obvious nutjob like those horrendous Westboro crazies with their “God Hates Fags” signs?

Wilson represents you, to a degree, whether you like it or not.

We’re talking about a man who has amassed a considerable following, with tentacles in many sectors, and is adjacent to people who occupy the culture-shaping tops of institutions, including the federal government. We’re talking about a man whose publishing arm published a book making the case for so-called Christian Nationalism that features “Ceasaro-papism” that executes heretics, which even allies of Wilson have admitted they find embarrassing. We’re talking about a man who has shaped a generation of young men, some of whom have shown themselves to be repulsive, chauvinist, Jew-hating ogres. Wilson is cunning enough to realize how offensive these cretins have become, and he’s presently hedging and putting out various PR efforts, trying to save face. Many of us notice how he doesn’t repent, only “clarifies” with his silver-tongued schtick. His response to Kevin DeYoung’s mild critique of the Moscow Mood was a classic example of this. As Kaeley has pointed out, he is every bit as manipulative as the late Rachel Held Evans, only in the other direction.

And are we truly supposed to believe that, after all these years, this Doug Wilson leopard has suddenly changed his spots?

Some of us are discerning enough to notice that when truth is mixed with toxicity, it’s like a tiny bit of arsenic stirred in with one’s food. It will poison the body. The Apostle Paul instructed Timothy to watch his life and doctrine closely. (1 Tim 4:16) We’d be wise to do likewise regarding the people who purport to speak for theologically orthodox believers.

Even if you’re not remotely associated with the Moscow Mood, it’s time to speak up. So-called progressive Christians will not dismantle this ugliness. They are terribly deceived and distorted in their own way, even if they truthfully highlight Wilson’s worst traits.

And may God’s righteousness and truth prevail. Lord Jesus, crack that whip. And cleanse the Moscow rot.