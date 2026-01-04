Honest To Goodness

Good article but could you add something about the disease of patriarchal/complementarian teachings that have infiltrated the church?

Imagine being witnessed to about the wonderful life one can have in Jesus... being told God has a plan for your life and being free to seek and follow Him then BOOM---a bunch of rules that are thrown at the new convert that basically restrict her to being a SAHM (nothing wrong with that) but all the conflicting rules from different churches on how to dress, obey your husband, limiting education, careers are sin and now some of these pat/comp churches saying women should not vote and the worst of all a few extreme groups endorse corporal punishment for disobedient wives. What does any of this have to so with Jesus and what He taught about loving one another?!?!?!?

This is what happened to me 50 years ago. It has taken that long to find out that God is not the author of this confusion. Adn what is being taught as "biblical" is far from God's heart and plan.

Nowadays with social media women read the stories of women who left the church and why---their gifts were squashed, some suffered abuse in their marriages from so-called "godly" men and the church supported the man(?!?!?) . Why would anyone ever want to be part of a belief system like that?!?!? (Actually those verses --- woman submit obey be silent ---are attracting new members------abusive and narcissist men!

I hear you, and appreciate you are vetted by Kaeley. And after 45 years of church abuse and neglect - many churches over the years - always the first to step up and help - I will say that in MY area of this world, there are no safe, traditionally established churches. I'm at peace with continuing my deep Bible and theological studies with vetted and trusted teachers outside the "established church."

