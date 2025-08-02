Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

Tam Gronewold
17h

"Bowing to the curse rather than the cross". Excellent.

Toyin Abiodun
17h

The devil is the father of lies. Whether we swing to the far left (all men are bad) or to the far right (all women are bad), we are serving the anti-God agenda. God is in community, in unity, in growth. Man and woman working together to fulfil God's mandate for the earth, as He defined it, not as we filter it. If every community had a Jael, a Huda, a Deborah, a Lydia, in addition to Samuels, David, Jonathan and Barnabas, how wonderful the church would be in this life. Thank you for your careful and wise words!

