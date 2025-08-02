In the opening pages of Genesis, we’re swept into the breathtaking story of God’s creation: day and night, sky and seas, sun, moon, stars, fish, and birds. Each time God breathes something new into existence, He steps back, surveys His masterpiece, and declares it “good.”

But then, in a jarring moment, God pauses over one thing and calls it “not good.” After creating Adam, the first man, He says, “It is not good for man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him” (Genesis 2:18). That “helper” is described by the Hebrew phrase “ezer kenegdo,” and if you’ve been fed the line that this makes women some kind of divine assistant or second-tier sidekick, you’ve been sold a lie.

Ezer kenegdo isn’t about subordination; it’s about strength, equality, and partnership. “Ezer” means “help” or “helper,” but this isn’t your grandma’s apron-wearing, coffee-fetching helper. In Scripture, “ezer” is the same term God uses for Himself when He’s rescuing Israel from ruin (Psalms 33:20, 121:2). It’s a word dripping with power, deliverance, and indispensable support. “Kenegdo” means “corresponding to,” “alongside,” or “equal and opposite,” painting a picture of a partner who matches Adam stride for stride, purpose for purpose. Both man and woman are crafted in God’s image (Genesis 1:27), both entrusted with dominion over the earth (Genesis 1:28). Eve isn’t Adam’s underling; she’s his co-ruler, his equal, his indispensable ally in God’s grand mission to steward creation.

In short, man and woman were created to accomplish things in tandem, bringing their unique strengths to the table to steward the earth as a team. But when sin entered the world a few chapters later, we see a curse brought into the equation, one that deceives man into believing that it is, in fact, good for him to be alone in his stewardship responsibilities. Now, instead of seeing woman as his equal partner, he sees her as another creature he must control. He views her differences as weaknesses rather than assets, and he works overtime to hoard the work for himself rather than recognizing her valuable role within the work. And let’s be real: that distortion didn’t die in Eden. It’s alive and well today, especially in corners of society—and, sadly, the church—where patriarchy is treated like a sacred blueprint rather than a curse to be undone.

The biblical concept of “headship” is often twisted to prop up male dominance, but let’s be clear: that’s a distortion of God’s design, not a defense of it. Passages like Ephesians 5:23, when read with verse 21’s call to mutual submission, show “head” as sacrificial love, not a crown for control. This aligns with the ezer kenegdo partnership of Genesis, not the curse of Genesis 3:16. Marg Mowczko’s scholarship dismantles hierarchical headship, revealing it as a call to equality, and I challenge you to engage her work to see Scripture’s truth for yourself.

This misreading of headship fuels today’s patriarchal push to sideline women, from pulpits to police precincts. We see this playing out everywhere, but it’s particularly glaring in the far-right patriarchal crowd, where the backlash against the excesses of liberal feminism has morphed into a full-throated call to shove women back into the 1950s. They’re not just rejecting radical ideology; they’re rejecting women’s God-given role as co-rulers. Take a recent Federalist article titled “We Need to Get Women Out of Men’s Spaces.” John Daniel Davidson, a senior editor, claimed it’s “not natural or normal” for women to be police officers, soldiers, or firefighters—part of his broader crusade to shove women out of Congress and back into the kitchen. The piece had the audacity to equate the fight to keep predatory men out of girls’ locker rooms—a cause I’ve poured my heart into—with men’s desire to gatekeep entire professions. Let me be crystal clear: protecting women’s private spaces from male intrusion is not the same as men hoarding the public square for themselves. Conflating the two is intellectual dishonesty at best, misogyny at worst.

Of course then Matt Walsh piled on, cherry-picking one female cop’s mistake to proclaim, “See! All women in law enforcement are DEI disasters. Ban them!” Because apparently, one man’s blunder is just a bad day, but one woman’s error dooms her entire gender. The double standard is so blatant it’s almost laughable—if it weren’t so infuriating.

So let’s talk about this “not natural” nonsense. In 2021, when police responded to a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, the male officers seemed to buy Laundrie’s story hook, line, and sinker, painting Gabby as the aggressor. It was the female ranger, Melissa Hulls, on the scene who saw through the facade. She noticed Gabby’s fear, her anxiety, and the toxic dynamic at play. She urged Gabby to separate from Laundrie, sensing the potential for escalation. Tragically, her intuition was ignored, and Laundrie murdered Gabby within weeks. That female ranger’s insight wasn’t a fluke—it was the ezer strength God wired into women, the kind that sees what men often miss.

Similarly, over 20 years ago, Lisa Layden was the first female police officer to work in her department. During one incident, she was summoned to a mental health crisis where a woman was slated to be involuntarily committed and had thus barricaded herself within her home. The previously all-male unit had lengthy experience with this woman and anticipated the need for physical force to extract her from the home. Layden tried a different approach, establishing rapport and building trust. The woman ultimately exited the building voluntarily as a result of Layden’s skilled approach.

Studies back this up: a 2020 Journal of Police and Criminal Psychology study found women officers are 27% less likely to use lethal force than their male counterparts. In a study of over 4 million traffic stops, female officers searched drivers less often than male counterparts. Yet when they did conduct a search, they were more likely to find contraband, and overall seized about the same amount of contraband as male officers. That implies higher search efficiency and fewer negative interactions. A 2018 study found that greater female representation in police forces is linked to higher rape reporting and clearance rates. Women don’t just belong in these roles—they bring balance and perspective that men alone can’t replicate.

Policing, soldiering, and firefighting aren’t just about brute force. They demand emotional intelligence, sharp communication, strategic problem-solving, empathy, resilience, and leadership—skills women often wield with unmatched finesse. Do the men demanding female exclusion from the police force ever once stop to think about what it might be like for a female rape or domestic violence victim to have to relive her trauma to an all-male police force? Justice is about more than just cracking skulls with a baton.

Even the “no women in combat” crowd are incredibly shortsighted in this regard. During the Afghanistan War, U.S. female soldiers in Cultural Support Teams conducted covert missions to engage Afghan women and gather intelligence in areas where male soldiers couldn’t operate due to cultural restrictions. For example, in 2010, a CST member treated a child during a medical mission while collecting critical data, unnoticed by Taliban forces who assumed women posed no military threat. These efforts provided actionable intelligence that shaped operations, including targeting key insurgent leaders. Again, women can be incredible assets if you’re not too busy cramming them into ideological cages.

Yet, too many Christians are still living as if the curse of Genesis 3:16 is God’s creation mandate. They’re doubling down on domination, treating women’s contributions as optional at best, threatening at worst. They’ve traded the beauty of ezer kenegdo for a power grab that diminishes everyone. But here’s the truth they’re missing: Christ’s redemption shatters the curse. Through His cross, Jesus restores the original design—men and women, equal in dignity, united in purpose, co-ruling as God’s image-bearers (Galatians 3:28). The gospel doesn’t just invite us to reject patriarchy; it demands we dismantle it, brick by brick, and return to the Genesis 1:27-28 vision of partnership.

So, to every man who thinks women should be sidelined, and to every Christian who’s still bowing to the curse instead of the cross: wake up. Women aren’t your subordinates; they’re your God-given allies, forged in His image, endowed with strengths you can’t duplicate. A woman’s place is wherever God calls her. Stop hoarding the mission and start honoring the partnership. The world isn’t yours to dominate—it’s ours to steward together.

