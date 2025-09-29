Honest To Goodness

Lydia Kaiser
4d

It's like you read my mind! Every word! And I'm watching with great interest as Erika takes the helm, wondering if it will soften the views she supported in Charlie.

Nate
4d

I'm a complementarian in theory (the closest I can find in a public figure to my POV was Tim Keller, except I'm not a paedobaptist), and I agree with you on everything in this article, including that most "of the healthiest complementarian marriages only thrive because they function more like egalitarian partnerships in practice." That's the reality in my marriage as well. I spent nearly a decade suicidally depressed, which put my wife in the position where it was literally impossible for her to "respect" her husband in the manner which complementarians put it. If she had, I would be dead, and she might have been as well.

My point is that your rubric for evaluating Christian leaders is certainly egalitarian-informed in phrasing, but applicable regardless of viewpoint. Overall, your first point of evaluation (Nicene) is timeless, and the latter two (alphabet soup, women) are specific to the current age and present culture, as they should be.

As always, thanks for writing. Your essays are always a joy to read.

