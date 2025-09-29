When people ask me to give an opinion about Christian leaders, there’s a series of tests that inform my response.

When someone claims to be a Christian leader—whether pastor, pundit, or cultural influencer—the standard must be higher. It has to be. The moment someone steps into the role of representing Christ and leading others, their life and teaching must be measured against the authority of Scripture.

That doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate or endorse the work of non-Christians in isolated areas—I often do. But when the person in question claims the name of Christ, the test becomes more exacting. Their words and actions are no longer just cultural commentary; they’re a reflection of the gospel itself.

There are certain first-order questions that must be answered clearly: What do you believe about God? Do you affirm the Trinity—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit? Do you believe salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone? Do you affirm that Jesus Christ is fully God and fully man? Do you believe in His bodily resurrection from the dead? Do you affirm that Jesus is the only way to eternal life, and that apart from Him there is no salvation? Do you affirm the reality of heaven and hell? Do you submit to the authority and sufficiency of Scripture as the Word of God? Do you believe in the future return of Christ in glory to judge the living and the dead?

It’s not a foolproof test, but generally speaking, if a person’s expressed faith system deviates too dramatically from the tenets of the Nicene Creed, my red flags begin to rise. These aren’t peripheral issues. They form the bedrock of the Christian faith. If someone wavers on these, then no matter how compelling their cultural or political arguments may be, their witness as a Christian leader stands on shaky ground.

The next layer of the sniff test is to ask whether or not this person has caved to the god of our age by embracing a sexual ethic that’s diametrically opposed to the authority of Scripture. This is a deal breaker for me. Scripture is unambiguous: God created humanity male and female (Genesis 1:27), instituted marriage as the covenant bond between one man and one woman (Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:4–6), and calls sexual activity outside that bond sin (Hebrews 13:4). Paul warns that distorting God’s design is idolatry (Romans 1:24–27), and Isaiah pronounces woe on those who call evil good and good evil (Isaiah 5:20). To compromise here is to compromise the gospel, because it undermines both God’s Word and His holiness.

I don’t say this from a place of self-righteousness. My own sexual history is deeply broken, and that brokenness makes me long all the more for others to walk in God’s good design. These convictions aren’t about superiority; they’re about desiring freedom and wholeness for people I care about.

And then comes the third layer—one that often exposes what’s really going on beneath the surface: What does this leader believe about women?

This isn’t a secondary concern. How a leader views women reveals whether their theology is embodied in humility and love—or twisted into dominance and control. Women are often the first to feel the sting of distorted teaching, authoritarian leadership, or a gospel emptied of compassion. If a leader mishandles or diminishes women, it doesn’t matter how sound their doctrine looks on paper—their witness is hollow.

And listen—the cat’s out of the bag with me: I’m openly and unapologetically egalitarian. I’ve made no secret of my conviction that complementarian theology has too often produced great harm for women. Honestly, I think many of the healthiest complementarian marriages only thrive because they function more like egalitarian partnerships in practice. But that said—this is not where I draw the line.

I know and love countless godly brothers and sisters who hold complementarian convictions out of sincere belief that they’re being faithful to Scripture. I won’t dismiss them as untrustworthy or incapable of helping women flourish. Many of them bear beautiful fruit. So my standard can’t simply be, “Agree with me on egalitarianism, or else.” It has to be more discerning than that.

The question isn’t, “What label do you wear?” but, “How does your theology play out in practice?” And that means asking things like:

What does this person teach about abuse in marriage?





Do they affirm the equal worth and dignity of women as image-bearers of God?





How rigidly do they enforce gender roles, and do those “cages” suffocate women’s gifts—or allow them to thrive?





Do they silence women’s voices in the church, or make space for their wisdom and leadership?





When women are harmed under their care, do they protect the vulnerable—or the institution?

These are the questions that expose whether a leader’s theology breathes life or spreads death.

This is why I’ve put my neck on the chopping block, both before and after John MacArthur’s death. His teachings about women were far too often borderline deadly. It’s why I’ve written repeatedly about the dangers of following Doug Wilson. It’s why I keep sounding the alarm about so-called “Christian” patriarchy.

And it’s why, when Voddie Baucham passed last week, I chose silence. I couldn’t, in good conscience, join the chorus of praise. His views on women were toxic too. He literally preached that battered women could not divorce their violent husbands. His teaching leaned heavily on submission in ways that endangered the very women Scripture calls us to honor and protect.

Part of the reason these men—flawed though they were—garner such praise is that they got some truly important things right in an age of relativism. That clarity is comparatively rare today, and people naturally cling to it. But another factor is reactionary: when people see the opposite flavor of insanity—the unfortunately common women pastors promoting a rainbow-brigade ideology—they often gravitate toward these men not because they’re perfect, but because they offer resistance to that other extreme. Understanding this doesn’t excuse the flaws or blind spots; it simply helps explain the intensity of loyalty and admiration.

And even with Charlie Kirk—whom I’ve fiercely defended and genuinely regard as a godly Christian martyr—I couldn’t overlook his blind spots on gender. In fact, the last half-dozen posts I wrote about him before his death were laments over how he mishandled women’s issues. One example: when a conservative feminist argued that women should be encouraged to pursue careers before children, Charlie insisted she had it backwards, and concluded that women in their thirties are only depressed because they’re childless. His takeaway? That women should simply leave the workforce and devote themselves to popping out kids because obviously that’s what will make us happy.

I wanted to jump through the screen and take the mic from the poor gal trying to pose the questions. I wanted to offer rebuttals to Kirk’s conclusions like, “Do you think epidemic levels of sexual abuse could have anything to do with why so many women are depressed?” Or “Do you tell men to quit the workforce to focus on the most fulfilling work of raising children? Do you tell men they have to choose or pretend there’s something wrong with them if the choice is difficult?”

There’s no nuance in his soundbytes. No acknowledgment of the complexity of women’s lives. No space for individual calling, gifting, or circumstance. Just another reductionist narrative that flattens half the body of Christ into a single role—and tells them to stay quiet and be content with it.

After each of these men died, something interesting happened. I started receiving private messages from women whose personal lives had been negatively affected by the teaching to which these men subscribed. These weren’t dyed-in-the-wool feminists with an axe to grind. They were pastors’ wives, homeschool moms, church ladies who had spent actual decades trying to discipline themselves into submission to the teachings that were actively harming them.

“What do you think, Kaeley?” they asked. “Am I wrong to find it frustrating to see so many people singing their praises?”

And of course, they’re not wrong. They’re just often told they’re not allowed to complain. And let’s be honest—I struggle here too. I haven’t figured out the perfect balance by any means. I all but forbade public critique of Charlie Kirk on my own page. Part of that was basic human decency and tact in the aftermath of his horrific assassination. Part of it was because, in my view, he doesn’t belong in the same category as the J-Macs or Doug Wilsons of the world. He married an alpha female who’s taking over CEO responsibilities—a fact that, honestly, reinforces my earlier point about the healthiest complementarian marriages often functioning more like egalitarian partnerships.

Holding truths in tension is rarely an exact science. I can’t always pinpoint the precise moment when isolated problematic views tip the scale into “deal breaker” territory.

What I do know is this: what Christian leaders say and teach about women is far more consequential than most people realize. It’s a window into their theology and a measure of their fidelity to Christ. When their words or actions diminish women’s worth, silence their voices, or excuse harm, they don’t just fail women; they distort the gospel itself. As image-bearers of God, women deserve leaders who champion their dignity, not cages that confine their gifts. We must hold those who claim Christ’s name to a higher standard, not out of judgment, but out of love for the truth and the church. Let’s demand teaching that breathes life, reflects the heart of Christ, and sets both men and women free to flourish.

