As a Bible-believing Christian, I knew exile was part of the deal. Scripture doesn’t sugarcoat it: believers are foreigners in a hostile world (1 Peter 2:11). Jesus warned we’d be hated because He was (John 15:18-19). Paul said godliness invites persecution (2 Timothy 3:12). God calls us to pray for our broken land, shine in the darkness, and live countercultural lives that point to the cross. I expected pushback when I jumped into the gender wars, calling out the insanity of men in women’s spaces and the harm to kids. The death threats, vile emails, and accusations of bigotry stung, but I chalked it up to spiritual warfare. And indeed, much of it is.“This is exile, Kaeley,” I told myself. “You’re in good company. Count it joy” I never expected unbelievers to behave like Sunday School teachers. I knew what I had signed up for, to a certain extent.

What I didn’t expect—what’s left me raw, disillusioned, and a bit disoriented—is that exile doesn’t always come from outsiders. Sometimes it’s the insiders, your own tribe, who turn you into an outcast. The people who prayed with you, shared your pews, and cheered your words can become the ones wielding the sharpest knives when you challenge their sacred cows. I’ve watched this happen to women like Aimee Byrd, Karen Swallow Prior, and Beth Moore—and I’ve lived it myself. Our stories aren’t identical, but the pattern is: speak truth that disrupts the status quo, and the community that once lifted you up will spit you out—even if your motivations are pure and born of a desire to preserve and protect and purify. To be clear, I don’t agree with every view these women have ever espoused, but I do know, on a much smaller scale, something of the battle they fight behind closed doors.

Aimee Byrd was a rock star in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church (OPC) before 2020. Her 2013 book Housewife Theologian and later works had Reformed circles buzzing, establishing her as a champion for women’s discipleship within confessional bounds. She wrote for heavyweights like Tabletalk and New Horizons and co-hosted Mortification of Spin with theological big shots Carl Trueman and Todd Pruitt. As long as she stuck to the women’s ministry script, she was a hometown hero. But in 2020, her book Recovering from Biblical Manhood and Womanhood—a jab at Piper and Grudem’s complementarian manifesto—ignited a firestorm. Its title, chosen by Zondervan, signaled her challenge to cultural gender stereotypes, shaky doctrines like the Eternal Subordination of the Son, and rigid roles that sidelined women’s theological contributions. She pushed for mutual discipleship where men and women thrive as equals in Christ’s kingdom.

The backlash was brutal. Screenshots from the “Genevan Commons” Facebook group exposed rabid theobro venom: one pastor from Indiana sneered, “I wish her husband loved her enough to tell her to shut up”; another from Virginia scoffed, “Why can’t these women just make us sandwiches?!?” An OPC minister posted a photo of Aimee speaking, captioning it, “Gross,” dismissing her work. Church officers schemed to tank her Amazon page and warned churches to “guard their families” from her influence. On the presbytery floor, she was called a “ruthless wolf” with no chance to respond. Her Reformation21 blogs were scrubbed by the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals in June 2020 after she refused their doctrinal “trap.” Aimee left the OPC in 2021, citing spiritual abuse and a culture that devalued women, seeking healing in a new community.

Karen Swallow Prior and Beth Moore faced similar exiles from the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). Prior, a respected professor and author, and Moore, a beloved Bible teacher, drew fire for standing with abuse survivors in the SBC and refusing to back Trump in 2016 and 2020, clashing with evangelical political loyalties. Prior was smeared online, with one “Christian” cruelly suggesting that the world would be a better place if her 2018 bus accident had killed her. Moore, who left the SBC in 2021, endured attacks on her teaching, appearance, and femininity, branded a “feminist” or “heretic” for prioritizing Scripture over politics. Both were targeted by TheoBros who used social media to shame them, accusing them of betraying evangelical values. Their contributions, once celebrated, were dismissed by communities that now saw them as threats rather than valuable assets whose insights could function as necessary iron sharpening agents.

I don’t speak for these women—I haven’t reached out to them, and I’m open to correcting any errors in my summation of their stories. But I’ve grieved from afar as their journeys unfolded, because mine mirrors theirs. Like Aimee, I was a conservative Christian darling when I fought the “woke” left in the gender wars. My X posts were retweeted, my articles published, my name cheered at panels. The theologically orthodox Christian Post still prints my submissions, including on themes where few conservative types dare to tread, like this one on divorce. But when I called out the rot in our camp—the woman-hating theobros, the chauvinism of Matt Walsh, the church’s truncated teachings about abuse and divorce, the abuse cover-ups, the efforts to silence women—I became radioactive. Many of my “teammates” turned vicious, calling me a feminist, a Jezebel, a traitor. My inbox filled with “sisters” demanding silence and “brothers” suggesting I stick to baking. Conservative outlets that once praised me now rejected my op-eds, publishing sexist content and aligning with authoritarian figures in God’s name. I thought they valued women; they valued a certain version of women and my ability to champion it on their terms.

To be sure, I have dozens of socially conservative, theologically orthodox friends who message me with gratitude and cheer me on, reminding me I'm not crazy. That really, REALLY helps. I’m not looking to paint a navel-gazing picture of self pity and solitude. What I AM doing is hoping to expose the bigger picture, complete with systemic problems that are creating such struggles for so many faithful people.

When I said I thought egalitarianism better reflected Scripture than complementarianism, I was treated as a dangerous apostate. And when my conscience refused to allow me to vote for Trump a third time, that cemented my reputation in their eyes: The easily-deceived portion of my silly lady brain had obviously been captured by Marxism, my toxic empathy exploited by a victim narrative. That’s when I entered true exile: no tribe, no heavy hitting allies, no validation—just the lonely weight of conviction. It’s a powerless, disorienting place, where betrayal shakes your core and makes you question every group you trusted. Women like us don’t leave our tribes—they abandon us.



The looming question is, “What do we do with the powerlessness? How do we lick our wounds without forming identities around the scars? How do we process the betrayal without indulging the beckoning bitterness? Can we stomach our understandable fury long enough to recognize it’s really grief and that grief, too, feels powerless? Do we press into Jesus, or do we press into the promise of the power we lack?

I’ve seen what happens when women in these spaces get this wrong. I’ve been the one who gets it wrong. I am grieved to admit this, but I had a moment of overwhelming conviction the other day about my use of time on the hellscape known as X. I heard a still small voice prompting me to conduct a search for the number of times I had utilized the phrase “kick rocks” in response to abusive men on the platform. The visual was powerful. And embarrassing. When I feel powerless, I compensate by fighting. I puff up. I refuse to back down. I show bullies that they can’t dominate me. But when I reviewed my own record of online interaction, I realized just how un-Christlike and unproductive it actually was. It’s fine to be a fighter. It’s actually the way I demonstrate my love for people—I fight for them and against the things that hurt them. But we advance on our knees, not by launching emotionally immature verbal grenades at misogynistic strangers on the internet. How much more ground could I have conquered in prayer? I’m not going to pretend to have mastered this. I haven’t. But I know my marching orders in this capacity.

Another way I’ve seen women get this wrong is by yielding to the temptation to say a big old “eff you” to everything they leave behind , choosing instead to run full speed into the open arms of opposing groups that promise to honor the parts of them that their own tribe condemned.

I’ve run into this repeatedly myself with the “Christian” abuse survivor advocate tribe, who, nursing their wounds, so frequently ditch orthodoxy for a framework that claims to value women while simultaneously championing the men who erase us. The Democratic party and, specifically, the LGBT community dangle institutional power like catnip in front of those who’ve been burned by the church. Rachel Held Evans was the poster child of this space, trading one dogma for another.

With “progressive Christians” I’ve learned a hard truth: When push comes to shove, their loyalty to women crumbles beneath the weight of their allegiance to the LGBT agenda.,

It doesn’t matter how fiercely you advocate for women in the church, how willing you are to call out abuses in your own camp, or how strongly you agree with them about the horror of theobro misogyny. The minute you invite them to be consistent by boldly defying the rape culture of the gender cult, you’re going to be branded as public enemy #1 and subjected to a barrage of character assassinations designed to discredit you and get you out of their way. They’ve traded right wing patriarchy for left wing male supremacy, which they clumsily try to gift wrap in the flowery language of “love” and “inclusion.”

Ultimately, chasing that kind of power sacrifices righteousness. Whatever noble motives draw you there vanish the moment you compromise truth for a seat at the table. The world’s power is a mirage—it promises validation but delivers bondage. Bitterness is a trap, and so is the allure of groups that weaponize your wounds. The grief of exile is real, but it’s not our identity. We don’t heal by clutching our scars or chasing influence. We press into Jesus, the one who was despised and rejected, who promises rest for the weary. He doesn’t offer power as the world gives, but strength to endure.

In the wilderness of exile, may we choose faithfulness over fury, truth over tribes, and Christ over clout. That’s how we survive the powerlessness—by anchoring in the One who never leaves us forsaken.

I'm working to treat my writing like a job, so if you appreciate my writing, I would be so grateful if you would consider investing in a paid subscription. I try to keep my costs low, but my family thanks you for every dollar you invest in my writing. Thanks so much for your support!