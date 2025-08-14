Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Cavete's avatar
Beth Cavete
18h

The Lord has given you excellent hawk eyes for seeing the pitfalls and traps on all sides! Discernment can leave one feeling there’s nowhere safe but alone in a perch. I send you a big warm hug, because you are more than your gifting. Below those sharp eyes and your incisive mind is a tender, vigilant heart that Jesus calls home. I am sure there are many of us who value ALL of who you are. Grateful for how humbly you walk out this tension. You are not alone! Praying your real life fellowship (family, friends, fellow believers) grows extra sweet as you navigate your public calling, reminding God’s people how He feels about women, about His Bride.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy McInnis's avatar
Kathy McInnis
17h

I find myself grieving for those championing and weaponizing their wounds. I can feel the bite of venom beneath the surface of their words. Heartbreaking.

You express truth so well:

Bitterness is a trap, and so is the allure of groups that weaponize your wounds. The grief of exile is real, but it’s not our identity. We don’t heal by clutching our scars or chasing influence. We press into Jesus, the one who was despised and rejected, who promises rest for the weary. He doesn’t offer power as the world gives, but strength to endure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture