If I never have to write another article about the trans cult, it will probably still be too soon. There are only so many ways you can say the same basic truths before you begin to feel like you are shouting into a void that has been professionally soundproofed.

I learned early in my communications career that repetition is the key to effective messaging. But there are limits. There are only so many ways you can say, “Naked men do not belong in girls’ locker room showers,” and “Boys do not belong in girls’ sports.” You have heard my arguments a thousand times:

“Identities do not play sports. Bodies play sports.”

“Since women are oppressed on the basis of sex, we must also be protected on the basis of sex.”

“Womanhood is not a costume or a feeling in a man’s head.”

“Lesbians don’t have penises.”

“When gender identity wins, women always lose.”

On and on and on. I’ve been there, said that, and, yes, I’ve literally ordered the t-shirts. (See Let Women Speak or The Famous Artist Birdy Rose for some excellent TERF merch.)

At this point, I no longer believe that many of the people most aggressively defending this ideology even believe what they are saying. The ritual matters more than the reality. And sadly, the performance matters more than the women.

I stepped back from frontline engagement on this issue a few years ago and happily left much of the work to people who are deeply qualified and far more patient than I am. But this week reignited something in me as I watched friends travel to DC to defend female athletes before the Supreme Court. There is something clarifying about watching women show up to defend reality while powerful institutions pretend not to recognize it.

What has been especially infuriating in contrast to my friends’ bravery is watching other women take the driver’s seat in their own erasure.

We all know that wealthy, powerful men have played a central role in institutionalizing gender ideology, packaging it for mass consumption, and monetizing it. That part is not surprising. Patriarchy has always been innovative when it comes to self preservation. What is genuinely appalling is watching women volunteer as its enforcers, laundering male entitlement through feminist and Christian language and calling it progress.

It is hard to overstate the frustration that comes with watching Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suddenly perform confusion when asked to define womanhood. The refusal itself is the message. When one of the most powerful women in the country cannot bring herself to say what a woman is, the implication is clear: The protection of personal power is more important to this lady than her responsibility to use that power in defense of actual justice.

The same dynamic played out during Josh Hawley’s exchange with Dr. Nisha Verma on abortion this week, when she could not (or would not) answer the most basic question imaginable: “Can men get pregnant?” This is not a philosophical riddle. It is elementary biology. And yet highly educated women in positions of immense authority contort themselves rather than state the obvious. Why? Why are they doing this?

This dynamic becomes even more disturbing when it is baptized in the language of Christianity. This week I found myself in a heated exchange with a prominent egalitarian woman who has been outspoken about misogyny in the church. She insists she is not a men’s rights activist, that the theobros hate her, too. That she has received more kindness and acknowledgment from LGBTQ spaces than she ever did from church. That patriarchy, purity culture, pornification, and male sexual entitlement are the real threats to women and families

None of those observations are wrong. I’m not going to argue with her personal experience. It’s an experience she shares with far too many women limping away from chauvinistic churches, and it’s one of the reasons I so frequently confront these dynamics in my own writing. Many of us have been naming those harms for years. But you do not get moral credit for correctly identifying abuse if you then sprint headlong into another system that reproduces the same power dynamics under different branding.

If you’re now endorsing transgenderism, you did not escape patriarchy; you just changed jerseys.

Want to talk about the pornification of society? Have I got a word for you! Autogynephilia. Research it (not on a work-issued computer), and get back to me. Vast percentages of trans identified males are pornsick men with actual diagnosable sexual fetishes. They’re still attracted to the women whose locker rooms they’re infiltrating. This is all well documented and can be fully known by anyone with at least the intellectual curiosity of a goldfish. But I digress…

After correctly diagnosing male sexual entitlement as a problem, these same women turn around and defend an ideology that requires women to redefine themselves around male identity claims. After condemning objectification, they endorse policies that force women to share intimate spaces with male bodies. After naming coercion, they excuse a medical pipeline that places children on paths toward sterilization and lifelong pharmaceutical dependency, and call dissent cruelty.

You think this is liberation? Really? I mean, I have to know: Somewhere deep down, in that little internal alarm that goes off when something is off, do they know they sound unhinged?

What is happening here is a profound failure of discernment rooted in false dichotomies. As though rejecting patriarchal abuse in the church requires uncritical loyalty to any movement positioned against it. As though acknowledging real harm from Christian institutions means suspending moral reasoning everywhere else. As though the only options available to women are authoritarian religion A or B: Bill Gothard or gender ideology.

This enemy of my enemy logic is how women keep getting handed from one hierarchy to the next.

Many gender ideologues cling tightly to the belief that because patriarchy harmed them, anything marketed as anti-patriarchal must be good. Because the church failed them, its loudest critics must be trustworthy. This is not wisdom, sisters!

And history is full of examples where women fleeing one abusive system were immediately recruited into another that demanded the same silence and sacrifice.

What makes this moment particularly demoralizing is the silence of egalitarians who know better. On a personal level, this matters a great deal to me as I navigate the no man’s land between complementarianism and this. I feel like one of the characters on the “Leaving Amish” reality show; I know the standards I’m leaving behind aren’t right, but figuring out where to draw the boundaries or which voices to trust in the meantime is friggin’ terrifying. I know I reject Wayne Grudem’s approach to gender rules, but my goodness, it would be really great if so many of the prominent egalitarian voices weren’t also so far off base!

These are people who understand power, who can name coercion when it wears religious language, and who have spent years explaining how institutions reward compliance and punish dissent. And yet when those same dynamics reappear wrapped in progressive language, many suddenly cannot see them, or worse, refuse to name them.

Silence in these contexts registers much more like alignment than it does like neutrality. There are a few brave egals who will occasionally dip a toe into the tidal waves of these fraught conversations and risk drawing hard, important lines in the sand, and to them, I say “Bravo!” But the heavy hitters? Mostly I hear crickets. Feel free to show me I’m wrong. I would very much love for that to be the case.

When egalitarians refuse to speak plainly about biological reality, about women’s sports, about single sex spaces, about the medicalization of distressed kids, they are not protecting the vulnerable; they are protecting their standing. They are choosing safety over truth and calling it wisdom. Why would I want to sign up for that?

I am tired of being told this is not the right time. I am tired of being warned about tone. Women have always been told to wait patiently while our boundaries are negotiated away by people who promise they mean well.

Egalitarianism that cannot defend women when the pressure is highest is not egalitarianism. It is selective courage that prioritizes self-preservation above almost all else. Offer me a better alternative to the dysfunctional framework I’m leaving behind, and don’t abandon orthodoxy or material reality to do it. Otherwise, you’re just leaving largely exiled women once again standing alone, holding the line while others avert their eyes.

Rejecting patriarchy means rejecting it consistently. Not just when it wears a cross, and not excusing it when it wraps itself in the language of progress.

