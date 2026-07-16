Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Jillian Miller's avatar
Jillian Miller
6d

This is so good. Thank you.

I am feeling so off balance by the blatant misogyny in the church right now. I felt physically ill to see some of the names on the list for that conference—men that I and my husband have followed and respected.

But to see them chatting next to a Mark Driscoll?

🤯

It’s horrifying, and I’m trying to navigate it.

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Jason Fox's avatar
Jason Fox
6d

That was a helpful critique of an unhelpful one. Well and righteously played.

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