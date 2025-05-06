Honest To Goodness

Christine Jones
5d

Thank you. I have two thoughts on this. First, the sticks and stones metaphor confused me horribly when I was growing up. I couldn’t square it with my hurt over being called malicious names by my verbally abusive, war-damaged father. Trying to not feel beat-up was hard. Christian therapy helped me to see that words really can hurt, so use them wisely. Second, the monetary support for Shiloh and Karmelo is beyond disturbing, but you’ve cogently explained why white people cannot retreat to a corner where it’s OK for them to “restore” the n-word to normalcy. At the same time, I have to say that black folks need a return to the ethically-based recognition of “real” injuries and rejection of wholesale victim thinking. I was never a fan of the “micro-aggression” concept. Frankly, it’s what can lead to concluding that someone like Karmelo Anthony is a “victim,” when Anthony killed the real victim, Austin Metcalf. And Shiloh Hendrix intentionally perpetrated verbal harm on a small kid. So she’s not a victim either. Of course, being doxed is an injury, but I suspect both Anthony and Hendrix are exaggerating their doxing situations. That’s just my speculation, and any exaggeration won’t stop them from raking in the cash.

Anyway, I’m saying all of this as a black, former staunch civil rights advocate. Retired now. The world has simply gone mad, and only God can right this ship. But thanks for your part in bringing moral clarity to the landscape.

Kathy Ross
5d

A few times in my life I've suffered severe physical pain, but nothing has ever hurt me more deeply and/or enduringly than words. We would do well to be as careful with them as we are (or would be) with any dangerous weapon.

