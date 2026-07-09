Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Beth Cavete's avatar
Beth Cavete
1d

Kaeley

AMAZING

Tears in my eyes at the courage and endurance I read between every line. I have watched women be undone. I have seen the look in their eyes. Even as I stand next to them, they say, “I am all alone,” because they know that if you haven’t been through it, you DON’T know. And I don’t really know. Only by observation.

Thank you for writing to reach women who need to know from someone who’s lived through it that they can, too.

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Thomas P. Roche's avatar
Thomas P. Roche
1d

Your essay is not bad,but one question about therapy. Why should anyone seeking it out take pains to ensure her therapist 'shares her belief system'? What if those beliefs are wrong, which at least some of them will be, for anyone? Does she merely want a therapist who will tell her what she wants to hear, shouting 'amen, sister!'?

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