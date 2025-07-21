Honest To Goodness

Lydia Kaiser
4d

I've heard stats that men divorce so they can be with someone else and women divorce for survival. Which is pretty scary since "survival" is supposed to be why people stay married, so divorce survival has to be life or death, not just poverty. So yeah, do the stats separate out reasons for divorce by gender? The whole thing is a mess, including in the church, where the teaching of patriarchy adds to the entitlement of men and the danger for women. You can't prove a lot of craziness like emotional and spiritual abuse. No-fault divorce has saved lives.

Betsy
4dEdited

As a fellow Christian, and a former divorce lawyer for many years - well said. People understand that it's hard for THEM to change (to start exercising, for example) but often fail to apply that template to other people's decisions to separate and divorce. People almost never split, especially when there are children, for trivial impulsive reasons; almost always there is great misery. People think about leaving, sometimes for years, because on top of the responsibilities and exhaustion of much of daily life, even trying to plan in a vague way for separation...is just overwhelming. I would ALWAYS encourage people to talk, to try therapy, to consider subordinating their own desire to put an end to things to their children's needs for at least a few years - almost always people already had postponed separation sometimes repeatedly when their children were little; almost always parents DO put the needs of their children first. But it takes two to tango. The way some people talk - it's as if they think the unhappy parents have not spent any time thinking and YES speaking with each other about alternatives. People do try.

