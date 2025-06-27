Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Samson's avatar
Sara Samson
1d

(60 year old woman. Raised orthodox Jewish, heavily in the Old Testament, became Atheist as an adult, was saved and baptized Christian last year.)

I’ve learned this the hard way many times: humans, even parents, are flawed and can’t or won’t always save me from myself. I can’t put my full faith in humanity, I can only hope to be and do the best I can. So I believe in a supernatural God and Savior and I act on faith. Sometimes the only prayer that soothes me is the Psalm 23 (the Lord is my Shepherd…)

Peace to you all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Tucker's avatar
Chris Tucker
1d

Forty six years as a Christian, I'm 66. I chuckle now at what I used to think of as a solid statement of Christian church fidelity - we are a new Testament church. I always heard it and the intention was we intend to be like the first century believers with no hypocrisy. However, as I got older, it began to dawn on me that the majority of the new testament was corrective in nature. These early believers were screwing up just like we do today!

I believe it is Paul Copan in "Is God A Moral Monster?" who says that the works of God throughout history do not appear to be efficient as men think of efficiency, but they are effective. He says this in the book which explores many of the issues in the Bible that believers and non- believers struggle with in regard to who is this God who purports to be Love!

I will not go on like Job's friends, but leave it that Jesus does not answer all our questions, but He does tell us that he who seeks, will find. It is incumbent upon each believer to continue to pursue the Lord as they are the people that God is seeking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture