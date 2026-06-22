Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Dozier Bell's avatar
Dozier Bell
2dEdited

A problem as old as religion itself, and thus doubly depressing to see dressed up in contemporary misogyny.

You're a damn good writer.

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Prisca Musing's avatar
Prisca Musing
2d

So very well said!!

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