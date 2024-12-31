Honest To Goodness

Why I'm Done With Emotional Manipulation Framed as 'Love' and 'Mercy'
Bishop Budde's self-righteous sermon about "trans children' was a case study in this tactic
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
155
Healthy Men Cry Sometimes
Earlier this week, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to get through his segment when the topic turned to the horrific fires that have…
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
8
Misandry: Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right
I get it: Misogyny is worse. That doesn't mean misandry is okay.
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
6

December 2024

The elusive unity in the church, and why it’s so painful to hope for it
by guest contributor Brian F. Marks
2
God With Us
This morning, my husband rose before the sun to drive to work, where he will remain until 2pm before joining the rest of us at our friends’ house for…
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
3
Why It Matters Whether David Raped Bathsheba
My imperfect attempt at explaining some of our passion behind this
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
15
God and Sinners Reconciled
Yesterday I sort of cut someone off while driving.
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
4
When Your Gifts Fail
Most (relatively healthy) abuse survivors I know come fully equipped with a highly developed sense of discernment.
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
7

November 2024

Some Truth about Trauma
I’ve sprained both ankles more times than I can count.
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
6
The 2024 Election: A Rebuke of the Left and a Warning for the Right
by guest contributor Brian F. Marks
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
5
What Do We Do With Our Political Frustration?
If there’s one thing this week’s election has taught us it’s that using the power of the mainstream media complex to relentlessly label anyone right of…
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
10
A Slice of Humble Pizza Pie
This will not be the most profound or earth shattering blog I ever write.
  
Kaeley Triller Harms
11
