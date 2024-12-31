Honest To Goodness
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why I'm Done With Emotional Manipulation Framed as 'Love' and 'Mercy'
Bishop Budde's self-righteous sermon about "trans children' was a case study in this tactic
Jan 23
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
932
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
Why I'm Done With Emotional Manipulation Framed as 'Love' and 'Mercy'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
155
Healthy Men Cry Sometimes
Earlier this week, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to get through his segment when the topic turned to the horrific fires that have…
Jan 17
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
30
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
Healthy Men Cry Sometimes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Misandry: Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right
I get it: Misogyny is worse. That doesn't mean misandry is okay.
Jan 7
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
32
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
Misandry: Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
December 2024
The elusive unity in the church, and why it’s so painful to hope for it
by guest contributor Brian F. Marks
Dec 31, 2024
16
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
The elusive unity in the church, and why it’s so painful to hope for it
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
God With Us
This morning, my husband rose before the sun to drive to work, where he will remain until 2pm before joining the rest of us at our friends’ house for…
Dec 25, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
32
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
God With Us
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Why It Matters Whether David Raped Bathsheba
My imperfect attempt at explaining some of our passion behind this
Dec 20, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
37
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
Why It Matters Whether David Raped Bathsheba
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
God and Sinners Reconciled
Yesterday I sort of cut someone off while driving.
Dec 18, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
29
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
God and Sinners Reconciled
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
When Your Gifts Fail
Most (relatively healthy) abuse survivors I know come fully equipped with a highly developed sense of discernment.
Dec 5, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
24
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
When Your Gifts Fail
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
November 2024
Some Truth about Trauma
I’ve sprained both ankles more times than I can count.
Nov 21, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
35
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
Some Truth about Trauma
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
The 2024 Election: A Rebuke of the Left and a Warning for the Right
by guest contributor Brian F. Marks
Nov 16, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
21
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
The 2024 Election: A Rebuke of the Left and a Warning for the Right
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
What Do We Do With Our Political Frustration?
If there’s one thing this week’s election has taught us it’s that using the power of the mainstream media complex to relentlessly label anyone right of…
Nov 8, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
23
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
What Do We Do With Our Political Frustration?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
A Slice of Humble Pizza Pie
This will not be the most profound or earth shattering blog I ever write.
Nov 1, 2024
•
Kaeley Triller Harms
45
Share this post
Honest To Goodness
A Slice of Humble Pizza Pie
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts